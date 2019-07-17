Log in
EssilorLuxottica : confirms it is having discussions to purchase ownership interest in GrandVision N.V. of HAL Holding N.V.

07/17/2019 | 02:45pm EDT

EssilorLuxottica confirms it is having discussions to purchase ownership interest in GrandVision N.V. of HAL Holding N.V.

Charenton-le-Pont,France (July 17, 2019) - EssilorLuxottica confirms it is having discussions to purchase the 76.72% ownership interest in GrandVision N.V. of HAL Holding N.V. No agreement has yet been reached and no assurance can be provided that these discussions will lead to such an agreement. In addition, completion of the transaction would be subject to customary conditions precedent including approval by regulatory authorities in various jurisdictions.

The purchase price per share indicatively discussed among the parties to date is Euro 28.00 per share. The terms of the potential transaction, including with respect to price, will be subject to continued evaluation and discussion during the coming weeks and further review by the parties' boards of directors.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. In 2018, EssilorLuxottica had nearly 150,000 employees and pro forma consolidated revenues of Euro 16.2 billion.

The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

CONTACTS

EssilorLuxottica Investor Relations

EssilorLuxottica Corporate Communications

(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 42 16

(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 45 02

(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4870

(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4470

E-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com

E-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

Disclaimer

EssilorLuxottica SA published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 18:44:09 UTC
