ESSILORLUXOTTICA

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
News 


EssilorLuxottica : initiates legal proceedings to obtain information from GrandVision

07/18/2020 | 04:56am EDT

EssilorLuxottica initiates legal proceedings to obtain information from GrandVision

.

Charenton-le-Pont, France (July 18, 2020 - 10:30am) - EssilorLuxottica announces that earlier today it initiated legal proceedings before a District Court in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to obtain information from GrandVision. This is to assess the way GrandVision has managed the course of its business during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the extent to which GrandVision has breached its obligations under the support agreement. Despite repeated requests, GrandVision has not provided this information on a voluntary basis, leaving EssilorLuxottica with no other option but to resort to legal proceedings.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.

In 2019, EssilorLuxottica had over 150,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 17.4 billion.

The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

CONTACTS

EssilorLuxottica Investor Relations

EssilorLuxottica Corporate Communications/

(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 42 16

Media Relation

(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4870

(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 45 02

E-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com

(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4470

E-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

Disclaimer

EssilorLuxottica SA published this content on 18 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2020 08:55:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 15 009 M 17 148 M 17 148 M
Net income 2020 1 237 M 1 413 M 1 413 M
Net Debt 2020 3 220 M 3 679 M 3 679 M
P/E ratio 2020 54,3x
Yield 2020 1,26%
Capitalization 51 379 M 58 718 M 58 702 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 152 954
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 122,84 €
Last Close Price 118,05 €
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul du Saillant Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Grassi Co-Chief Financial Officer
David Wielemans Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-13.07%58 718
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-0.95%234 986
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL12.70%88 984
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.36.75%40 765
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-19.30%36 761
VF CORPORATION-40.08%24 277
