EssilorLuxottica: successful Euro 5 billion bond issuance

Charenton-le-Pont, France (November 21, 2019 – 8.00 am) – EssilorLuxottica (rated A2 stable by Moody’s and A stable by S&P) successfully launched yesterday a bond issuance for a total amount of Euro 5 billion with tenors of 3.5 years carrying a coupon of 0% (negative yield of -0.02%) and 5.5, 8 and 12 years, carrying respectively a coupon of 0.1250%, 0.375% and 0.75% (the "Bonds").

The final orderbook amounted to more than Euro 13 billion, attracting high quality institutional investors, which demonstrates the high confidence of investors in EssilorLuxottica’s business model as well as the quality of its credit profile.

This issuance will allow EssilorLuxottica notably to (re)finance a portion of the consideration to be paid in relation to the potential acquisition of GrandVision and certain indebtedness of GrandVision upon consummation of its acquisition, to refinance the existing indebtedness of the group, including its 2019's maturing indebtedness, and to fund the general corporate purposes.

Admission of the bonds to trading on Euronext Paris will be effective on the settlement date, which is expected to take place on November 27, 2019.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. In 2018, EssilorLuxottica had nearly 150,000 employees and pro forma consolidated revenues of Euro 16.2 billion.

The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

