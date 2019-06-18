Essity publ : Invitation to presentation of Essity's Half-year Report for 2019

Essity's Half-year Report for 2019 will be published on July 18 at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date:Thursday, July 18, 2019

Time: 9:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2019-07-18-q2Telephone: +44 (0) 207 192 80 00, +1 631 510 74 95 or +46 (0)8 506 921 80. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate 'Essity' or conference ID 2674069.