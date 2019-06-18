Log in
Essity publ : Invitation to presentation of Essity's Half-year Report for 2019

06/18/2019 | 01:19am EDT

Essity's Half-year Report for 2019 will be published on July 18 at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date:Thursday, July 18, 2019
Time: 9:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2019-07-18-q2Telephone: +44 (0) 207 192 80 00, +1 631 510 74 95 or +46 (0)8 506 921 80. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate 'Essity' or conference ID 2674069.

Disclaimer

Essity AB (publ) published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 05:18:11 UTC
