Essity publ : Invitation to presentation of Essity's Interim report for the third quarter 2019

10/03/2019 | 02:35am EDT

Essity's Interim report for the third quarter of 2019 will be published on October 25 at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:
Date: Friday October 25, 2019
Time: 9:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2019-10-25-q3
Telephone: +44 (0) 207 192 80 00, +1 631 510 74 95 or +46 (0) 8 506 921 80. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate 'Essity' or conference ID 2985420.

Disclaimer

Essity AB (publ) published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 06:33:07 UTC
