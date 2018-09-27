Essity publ : and Fotografiska launch “Hand to Hand” exhibition with Paul Hansen

On September 27, the 'Hand to Hand' exhibition will open at Fotografiska (the Museum of Photography) in Stockholm with pictures taken by the internationally award-winning photojournalist Paul Hansen. This will be the second time Essity and Fotografiska present a joint exhibition aimed at highlighting how hygiene and health affect people's well-being.

Paul Hansen's images are mainly taken from situations in the world characterized by catastrophes and conflicts, but also from other settings. The need for good hygiene and water is crucial for people's health, particularly considering the growing problem of multidrug-resistant bacteria.

'Through Essity's various partnerships, we are pursuing a global dialogue to highlight the importance of hygiene and health and their link to well-being. Paul Hansen's powerful images at Fotografiska underline its importance, regardless of where you are in the world,' says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

The collaboration with Fotografiska and the 'Fotografiska For Life' platform is being conducted within the framework of Essity's 'Essentials Initiative', where the company is raising issues about how hygiene standards can be improved around the world. Essity is partnering with the United Nations Foundation and the UN's Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC), among others.

'The 'Fotografiska For Life' exhibitions highlight important social issues. Through 'Hand to Hand', we wish to shed light on the importance of hygiene and health at a time of multidrug-resistant bacteria. It is an incredibly important issue that should be addressed more strongly. This requires cultural institutions, politicians and companies to work together to create a positive and sustainable development of society. We now hope Essity's strong commitment to these developments acts as a role model for many other players in the business community. Sustainability and profitability go hand in hand and we want to highlight this issue more,' says Per Broman, CEO and founder of Fotografiska Stockholm.

The exhibition also contains images by the documentary photographer Åsa Sjöström, who has followed students at a school in the UK to portray an ongoing initiative where children learn at an early age the importance of personal hygiene.

'Hand to Hand' will be on display at Fotografiska in Stockholm until December 16, 2018.