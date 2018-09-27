Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Essity AB (publ)    ESSITY A   SE0009922156

ESSITY AB (PUBL) (ESSITY A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Essity publ : and Fotografiska launch “Hand to Hand” exhibition with Paul Hansen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 07:11am CEST

On September 27, the 'Hand to Hand' exhibition will open at Fotografiska (the Museum of Photography) in Stockholm with pictures taken by the internationally award-winning photojournalist Paul Hansen. This will be the second time Essity and Fotografiska present a joint exhibition aimed at highlighting how hygiene and health affect people's well-being.

Paul Hansen's images are mainly taken from situations in the world characterized by catastrophes and conflicts, but also from other settings. The need for good hygiene and water is crucial for people's health, particularly considering the growing problem of multidrug-resistant bacteria.

'Through Essity's various partnerships, we are pursuing a global dialogue to highlight the importance of hygiene and health and their link to well-being. Paul Hansen's powerful images at Fotografiska underline its importance, regardless of where you are in the world,' says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

The collaboration with Fotografiska and the 'Fotografiska For Life' platform is being conducted within the framework of Essity's 'Essentials Initiative', where the company is raising issues about how hygiene standards can be improved around the world. Essity is partnering with the United Nations Foundation and the UN's Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC), among others.

'The 'Fotografiska For Life' exhibitions highlight important social issues. Through 'Hand to Hand', we wish to shed light on the importance of hygiene and health at a time of multidrug-resistant bacteria. It is an incredibly important issue that should be addressed more strongly. This requires cultural institutions, politicians and companies to work together to create a positive and sustainable development of society. We now hope Essity's strong commitment to these developments acts as a role model for many other players in the business community. Sustainability and profitability go hand in hand and we want to highlight this issue more,' says Per Broman, CEO and founder of Fotografiska Stockholm.

The exhibition also contains images by the documentary photographer Åsa Sjöström, who has followed students at a school in the UK to portray an ongoing initiative where children learn at an early age the importance of personal hygiene.

'Hand to Hand' will be on display at Fotografiska in Stockholm until December 16, 2018.

Disclaimer

Essity AB (publ) published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 05:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSITY AB (PUBL)
07:11aESSITY PUBL : and Fotografiska launch “Hand to Hand” exhibition with..
PU
07:01aESSITY PUBL : and Fotografiska launch "Hand to Hand" exhibition with Paul Hansen
AQ
09/26ESSITY PUBL : hosts safety fair
AQ
09/26ESSITY PUBL : 116 to lose jobs in Bellemont paper factory closure
AQ
09/18ESSITY PUBL : continues the optimization of its production in the United States
AQ
09/13ESSITY PUBL : industry leader in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
AQ
08/22ESSITY PUBL : Day planner
AQ
08/21Essity associate Asaleo Care recognizes impairments in half-year report
AQ
08/12ESSITY PUBL : Next frontier for Hickory-made compression suits? Outer space
AQ
07/31PULP PROBLEMS : Why shoppers may pay more for tissues, toilet paper
RE
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 118 B
EBIT 2018 13 110 M
Net income 2018 8 022 M
Debt 2018 48 523 M
Yield 2018 2,57%
P/E ratio 2018 20,66
P/E ratio 2019 16,70
EV / Sales 2018 1,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
Capitalization 162 B
Chart ESSITY AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Essity AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSITY AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 248  SEK
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl Magnus Groth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pär Boman Chairman
Fredrik Rystedt Chief Financial Officer
Annemarie Gardshol Independent Director
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSITY AB (PUBL)-0.95%18 338
KIMBERLY-CLARK-3.27%39 116
UNICHARM CORP26.03%20 448
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD-16.86%10 847
SVENSKA CELLULOSA20.52%8 073
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.47%2 073
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.