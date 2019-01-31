Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Essity AB (publ)    ESSITY A   SE0009922156

ESSITY AB (PUBL) (ESSITY A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/31 03:20:22 am
249.75 SEK   +9.30%
02:57aSweden's Essity rides price hikes, cost cuts to fourth-quarter profit beat
RE
01:01aESSITY PUBL : Year-end Report 2018
AQ
2018ESSITY PUBL : wins tax case
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sweden's Essity rides price hikes, cost cuts to fourth-quarter profit beat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 02:57am EST

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity reported quarterly core earnings above market forecasts on Thursday on the back of a bigger-than-expected boost from costs savings and price hikes, more of which were on tap for later this year.

Adjusted operating profit before amortisation at Essity, which rivals Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark, dipped to 3.45 billion crowns ($383 million) in the fourth quarter from 3.62 billion a year ago, but easily topped the mean forecast 3.07 billion in a poll of analysts.

"Earnings were positively impacted by higher prices in all business areas, higher volumes and cost savings," Essity said in a statement. "Further price increases are expected in 2019".

Essity, the world’s second largest supplier of consumer tissue and a market leader in incontinence products with its TENA brand, also reported higher than expected quarterly sales at 31.1 billion crowns versus the 30.4 billion seen by analysts.

"Overall a pleasing beat on top line and margins ... We expect today's release to be well received," JP Morgan said in a research note.

Essity has been under pressure from sharply higher input costs for raw materials such as pulp, a major ingredient in tissues and diapers.

The company embarked on a cost-saving program late last year, which it said it still expected to generate annual cost savings of around 900 million crowns, with full effect at the end of 2019.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Niklas Pollard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSITY AB (PUBL) -0.65% 228.5 Delayed Quote.5.50%
KIMBERLY-CLARK -0.26% 107.87 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 1.05% 94.52 Delayed Quote.1.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSITY AB (PUBL)
02:57aSweden's Essity rides price hikes, cost cuts to fourth-quarter profit beat
RE
01:01aESSITY PUBL : Year-end Report 2018
AQ
2018ESSITY PUBL : wins tax case
AQ
2018ESSITY PUBL : Conversion of shares
AQ
2018ESSITY PUBL : Invitation to Essity's Year-end Report 2018 press conference
PU
2018ESSITY PUBL : Invitation to Essity's Year-end Report 2018 press conference
AQ
2018ESSITY PUBL : emission targets in line with Paris climate agreement
PU
2018ESSITY PUBL : emission targets in line with Paris climate agreement
AQ
2018ESSITY PUBL : Conversion of shares
PU
2018ESSITY PUBL : awarded for innovation and sustainability
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 118 B
EBIT 2018 11 717 M
Net income 2018 6 946 M
Debt 2018 49 563 M
Yield 2018 2,42%
P/E ratio 2018 23,24
P/E ratio 2019 18,15
EV / Sales 2018 1,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
Capitalization 161 B
Chart ESSITY AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Essity AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSITY AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 251  SEK
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl Magnus Groth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pär Boman Chairman
Fredrik Rystedt Chief Financial Officer
Annemarie Gardshol Independent Director
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSITY AB (PUBL)5.50%17 816
KIMBERLY-CLARK-5.08%37 452
UNICHARM CORP-6.07%18 290
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD5.41%9 181
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED14.52%2 090
ONTEX GROUP-0.34%1 634
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.