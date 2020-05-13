Log in
Esso Thailand Public : Auditors for review financial statements for the first quarter of year 2020

05/13/2020 | 02:25am EDT

No. Esso/SET/007/63

May 13, 2020

Subject:

Auditors for review financial statements for the first quarter of year 2020

To:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Dear Sir,

Reference is made to Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited ("Company")'s postponement of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), previously scheduled on 21 April 2020, until the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") in Thailand be resolved. As a result, the agenda in the AGM regarding the appointment of the Company's auditors for the year 2020 was postponed.

Nevertheless, the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") announced the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board Tor Jor 28/2020 dated 27 March 2020 that listed companies, which are unable to arrange AGM and appoint company's auditors, are able to submit the company's financial statements for the first quarter of 2020 reviewed by the auditors in the SEC's approved list of auditors and appointed by the Company to the SEC provided that these auditors must be proposed by the Company for an appointment at the upcoming shareholders' meeting.

In response, the Company would like to notify that Board of Directors at the meeting No. 2/2020 held on 24 February 2020 passed the resolutions approving the proposal to appoint Mr. Pongthavee Ratanakoses C.P.A. (Thailand) No. 7795, Ms. Amornrat Pearmpoomvatanasuk C.P.A. (Thailand) No. 4599, and Mr. Boonrueng Lerdwiseswit C.P.A. (Thailand) No. 6552, all of PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd as the Company's auditors; and authorize any of them to conduct the appropriate audits and to render relevant opinions in the financial statements. These auditors are in the SEC's approved list of auditors and have no relationship or interest with the Company/management/major shareholders or related persons of the said persons in anyway. Nonetheless, the appointment of these auditors will be proposed to the shareholders for their approval at the upcoming 2020 AGM.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours truly,

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

(Mrs. Angsna Pirentorn)

Disclaimer

Esso Thailand pcl published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 06:24:05 UTC
