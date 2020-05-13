Esso Thailand Public : Financial Statement for First Quarter 0 05/13/2020 | 05:10am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ESSO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 31 MARCH 2020 AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited I have reviewed the interim consolidated financial information of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries, and the interim separate financial information of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited. These comprise the consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 31 March 2020, the related consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, and the condensed notes to the interim financial information. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim consolidated and separate financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim consolidated and separate financial information based on my review. Scope of review I conducted my review in accordance with the Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim consolidated and separate financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd. Pongthavee Ratanakoses Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 7795 Bangkok 7 May 2020 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) Consolidated Separate financial information financial information Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited 31 March 31 December 31 March 31 December Notes 2020 2019 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 669,357 276,683 669,357 276,683 Trade receivables, net 8 4,560,909 6,464,042 4,560,909 6,464,042 Amounts due from related parties 14 f - - 99,168 50,526 Inventories, net 15,135,967 19,085,170 15,135,967 19,085,170 Other receivables, net 2,278,742 1,377,578 2,278,742 1,377,578 Other current assets 4 2,406,551 4,774,725 2,595,351 4,957,208 Total current assets 25,051,526 31,978,198 25,339,494 32,211,207 Non-current assets Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 4, 7 850,500 - 850,500 - Available-for-sale investments 4, 7 - 1,350,000 - 1,350,000 Investments in an associate 2,305,628 2,206,905 1,729,360 1,729,360 Investments in subsidiaries - - 114,589 114,589 Long-term loans to related parties 14 g - - 3,251,994 3,251,419 Property, plant and equipment, net 10 25,336,377 25,599,800 21,131,487 21,394,910 Right-of-use assets, net 4, 10 3,627,322 - 3,701,527 - Intangible assets, net 10 184,750 181,174 184,750 181,174 Deferred income tax assets, net 3,205,912 1,500,999 3,093,676 1,388,763 Prepaid rental and deferred charges 4 342,452 1,725,830 648,908 2,118,327 Other non-current assets 1,860,442 1,699,723 1,860,442 1,699,723 Total non-current assets 37,713,383 34,264,431 36,567,233 33,228,265 Total assets 62,764,909 66,242,629 61,906,727 65,439,472 Director ………………………………………………… The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 22 form part of this interim financial information. 2 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) Consolidated Separate financial information financial information Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited 31 March 31 December 31 March 31 December Notes 2020 2019 2020 2019 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Bank overdrafts and short-term borrowings from financial institutions 11 6,660,291 6,488,377 6,660,291 6,488,377 Trade and other payables 3,999,644 5,020,169 3,999,204 5,019,720 Amounts due to related parties 14 f 10,313,553 8,091,234 10,313,413 8,101,318 Current portion of long-term borrowings from financial institutions 11 1,416,667 1,466,667 1,416,667 1,466,667 Current portion of long-term borrowings from related parties 14 h 1,533,333 1,633,333 1,533,333 1,633,333 Short-term loans from related parties 14 h 13,662,637 13,188,379 13,663,536 13,189,278 Current income tax payables 1,336 632 - - Current portion of lease liabilities 4 207,986 - 233,092 - Short-term provisions for employee benefits 883,792 787,070 883,792 787,070 Total current liabilities 38,679,239 36,675,861 38,703,328 36,685,763 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings from financial institutions 11 1,500,000 1,816,667 1,500,000 1,816,667 Long-term loans from related parties 14 h 2,041,667 2,350,000 2,046,479 2,350,756 Lease liabilities 4 1,904,774 - 1,934,572 - Long-term provisions for employee benefits 3,225,916 3,280,326 3,225,916 3,280,326 Other non-current liabilities 1,836 1,845 1,836 1,845 Total non-current liabilities 8,674,193 7,448,838 8,708,803 7,449,594 Total liabilities 47,353,432 44,124,699 47,412,131 44,135,357 The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 22 form part of this interim financial information. 3 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) Consolidated Separate financial information financial information Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited 31 March 31 December 31 March 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 Liabilities and equity (continued) Equity Share capital Authorised share capital 3,467,916,666 ordinary shares with par value of Baht 4.9338 each 17,110,007 17,110,007 17,110,007 17,110,007 Issued and paid-up share capital 3,460,858,000 ordinary shares with paid-up value of Baht 4.9338 each 17,075,181 17,075,181 17,075,181 17,075,181 Share premium 4,031,711 4,031,711 4,031,711 4,031,711 Retained earnings Appropriated Legal reserve 1,000,901 1,000,901 1,000,901 1,000,901 Unappropriated (6,476,769) (169,916) (7,393,461) (983,542) Other components of equity (226,981) 172,619 (219,736) 179,864 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 15,404,043 22,110,496 14,494,596 21,304,115 Non-controlling interests 7,434 7,434 - - Total equity 15,411,477 22,117,930 14,494,596 21,304,115 Total liabilities and equity 62,764,909 66,242,629 61,906,727 65,439,472 The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 22 form part of this interim financial information. 4 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Statement of Comprehensive Income For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) Consolidated Separate financial information financial information Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March Notes 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue from sales and services 6 38,710,856 45,959,005 38,710,856 45,959,005 Subsidy from Oil Fuel Fund 6 675,097 75,589 675,097 75,589 Cost of sales and services (45,830,348) (43,375,071) (45,833,905) (43,378,463) Gross profit (6,444,395) 2,659,523 (6,447,952) 2,656,131 Selling expenses (1,408,684) (1,371,316) (1,458,836) (1,418,490) Administrative expenses (68,917) (84,153) (68,797) (84,153) (Loss) profit from sales 6 (7,921,996) 1,204,054 (7,975,585) 1,153,488 Other income 5,550 3,041 5,550 3,041 Interest income 731 803 49,373 47,749 Finance costs (93,943) (68,364) (94,270) (68,389) Share of profit from an associate 98,723 113,426 - - (Loss) profit before income tax (7,910,935) 1,252,960 (8,014,932) 1,135,889 Income tax credit (expense) 9 1,604,082 (225,822) 1,605,013 (225,188) (Loss) profit for the period (6,306,853) 1,027,138 (6,409,919) 910,701 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of tax: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income (399,600) - (399,600) - Item that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Changes in fair value of available-for-sale investments - 81,000 - 81,000 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period (6,706,453) 1,108,138 (6,809,519) 991,701 (Loss) profit attributable to: Owners of the parent (6,306,853) 1,027,138 (6,409,919) 910,701 Non-controlling interests - - - - (6,306,853) 1,027,138 (6,409,919) 910,701 Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to: Owners of the parent (6,706,453) 1,108,138 (6,809,519) 991,701 Non-controlling interests - - - - (6,706,453) 1,108,138 (6,809,519) 991,701 (Loss) earnings per share for (loss) profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent (expressed in Baht per share) Basic (loss) earnings per share (1.82) 0.30 (1.85) 0.26 The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 22 form part of this interim financial information. 5 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Statement of Changes in Equity For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) Consolidated financial information (Unaudited) Attributable to owners of the parent Other components of equity Retained earnings Other comprehensive income Measurement of equity investments Total at fair value Share of other Total attributable Issued and Unappropriated through other comprehensive other to owners Non- paid-up Share Appropriated - retained Available-for- Provisions for comprehensive income of components of the controlling Total Note share capital premium - legal reserve earnings sale investments employee benefits income an associate of equity parent interests equity Opening balance at 1 January 2019 17,075,181 4,031,711 1,000,901 3,241,873 1,150,200 (673,022) - (2,180) 474,998 25,824,664 7,434 25,832,098 Changes in equity for the period Total comprehensive income - - - 1,027,138 81,000 - - - 81,000 1,108,138 - 1,108,138 Closing balance at 31 March 2019 17,075,181 4,031,711 1,000,901 4,269,011 1,231,200 (673,022) - (2,180) 555,998 26,932,802 7,434 26,940,236 Opening balance at 1 January 2020 - as reported 17,075,181 4,031,711 1,000,901 (169,916) 1,051,200 (871,336) - (7,245) 172,619 22,110,496 7,434 22,117,930 Retrospective adjustments from changes in accounting policy 4 - - - - (1,051,200) - 1,051,200 - - - - - Opening balance at 1 January 2020 - restated 17,075,181 4,031,711 1,000,901 (169,916) - (871,336) 1,051,200 (7,245) 172,619 22,110,496 7,434 22,117,930 Changes in equity for the period Total comprehensive loss - - - (6,306,853) - - (399,600) - (399,600) (6,706,453) - (6,706,453) Closing balance at 31 March 2020 17,075,181 4,031,711 1,000,901 (6,476,769) - (871,336) 651,600 (7,245) (226,981) 15,404,043 7,434 15,411,477 The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 22 form part of this interim financial information. 6 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Statement of Changes in Equity For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) Separate financial information (Unaudited) Other components of equity Retained earnings Other comprehensive income Measurement of equity investments at fair value Total Issued and Unappropriated through other other paid-up Share Appropriated - retained Available-for- Provisions for comprehensive components Total Note share capital premium - legal reserve earnings sale investments employee benefits income of equity equity Opening balance at 1 January 2019 17,075,181 4,031,711 1,000,901 2,452,481 1,150,200 (673,022) - 477,178 25,037,452 Changes in equity for the period Total comprehensive income - - - 910,701 81,000 - - 81,000 991,701 Closing balance at 31 March 2019 17,075,181 4,031,711 1,000,901 3,363,182 1,231,200 (673,022) - 558,178 26,029,153 Opening balance at 1 January 2020 - as reported 17,075,181 4,031,711 1,000,901 (983,542) 1,051,200 (871,336) - 179,864 21,304,115 Retrospective adjustments from changes in accounting policy 4 - - - - (1,051,200) - 1,051,200 - - Opening balance at 1 January 2020 - restated 17,075,181 4,031,711 1,000,901 (983,542) - (871,336) 1,051,200 179,864 21,304,115 Changes in equity for the period Total comprehensive loss - - - (6,409,919) - - (399,600) (399,600) (6,809,519) Closing balance at 31 March 2020 17,075,181 4,031,711 1,000,901 (7,393,461) - (871,336) 651,600 (219,736) 14,494,596 The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 22 form part of this interim financial information. 7 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Statement of Cash Flows For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) Consolidated Separate financial information financial information Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March Notes 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 12 1,117,786 1,428,879 1,140,181 1,438,008 Interest paid (49,769) (46,549) (49,769) (46,549) Income tax received (paid) 12,508 (9,094) 12,684 (8,867) Net cash generated from operating activities 1,080,525 1,373,236 1,103,096 1,382,592 Cash flows from investing activities Loan payments received from related parties 14 g - - - 50 Loans made to related parties 14 g - - (575) (13,556) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (414,361) (348,326) (414,361) (348,326) Purchase of intangible assets 10 (7,754) (3,357) (7,754) (3,357) Payments for right-of-use assets (56,000) - (56,000) - Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 3,040 5,490 3,040 5,490 Interest received 731 803 731 797 Net cash used in investing activities (474,344) (345,390) (474,919) (358,902) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds (payments on) from short-term borrowings 171,914 (2,222,748) 171,914 (2,222,748) Payments on long-term borrowings (366,667) (350,000) (366,667) (350,000) Net proceeds from short-term loans from related parties 445,862 2,289,104 445,862 2,289,104 Payments on long-term loans from related parties (408,333) (575,000) (408,480) (575,123) Proceeds from long-term loans from related parties - - 4,203 4,279 Payments on lease liabilities (56,283) - (82,335) - Net cash used in financing activities (213,507) (858,644) (235,503) (854,488) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 392,674 169,202 392,674 169,202 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 276,683 482,648 276,683 482,648 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 669,357 651,850 669,357 651,850 The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 22 form part of this interim financial information. 8 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the interim period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) 1 General information Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited ("the Company") is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in Thailand. The address of its registered office is 3195/17-29 Rama IV Road, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok, 10110. The Company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") on 6 May 2008. The Company and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") are involved in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, which includes a network of retail service stations. The Group operates a refinery and chemical manufacturing plant in Sriracha, Thailand. The Group also operates distribution facilities and oil terminals throughout Thailand. The Group's products are sold through a network of retail service stations, directly to industrial customers, and through export. Additionally, the Group is involved in the sale of chemical products to both domestic and overseas customers. The Company is a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Group which holds 65.99% of the Company's shares. This interim consolidated and separate financial information was authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 7 May 2020. 2 Basis of preparation The interim consolidated and separate financial information has been prepared in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard (TAS) no. 34, Interim Financial Reporting and other financial reporting requirements issued under the Securities and Exchange Act. The interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. For the period ended 31 March 2020, loss for the period of the Group was Baht 6,307 million and, as at the same period ended date, the current liabilities of the Group exceeded the current assets by Baht 13,628 million. The Group currently has adequate financing sources to generate operational cash flow and to enable the payment of liabilities when they become due as follows: (1) uncommitted borrowing facilities from related companies and financial institutions in the amount of Baht 72,833 million, and (2) the ability to offer Baht 11,500 million of bills of exchange in a revolving program as approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Even though the aforementioned situation exists, the Group continuously operates and considers operational and financial plans in order to ensure an ability to continue its operations as a going concern in accordance with the demand and supply of relevant industries of the Group. In addition, the Group places importance on and closely monitors the situations. Accordingly, the consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts, or to amounts or classification of liabilities that may be necessary if the going concern basis of preparing the consolidated and separate financial statements is not appropriate. An English version of the interim consolidated and separate financial information has been prepared from the interim financial information that is in the Thai language. In the event of a conflict or a difference in interpretation between the two languages, the Thai language interim financial information shall prevail. 3 Accounting policies The accounting policies used in the preparation of the interim financial information are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except as described in note 4. 9 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the interim period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) 4 Adoption of new financial reporting standards and changes in accounting policies The Group has adopted financial reporting standards relating to financial instruments (TAS 32, TFRS 7 and TFRS 9) and leases standard (TFRS 16) retrospectively from 1 January 2020, but has not restated comparatives for the 2019 reporting period, as permitted in the standards. The reclassifications and adjustments arising from the new requirements are therefore recognised in the opening Statement of Financial Position on 1 January 2020. The other new and amended Thai Financial Reporting Standards effective for the accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020 do not have material impact on the Group. The following tables show the adjustments made to the amount recognised in each line item in the statement of financial position upon adoption of the financial reporting standards relate to financial instruments (TAS 32 and TFRS 9) and leases standard (TFRS 16): Consolidated financial information As at TAS 32 and TFRS 9 TFRS 16 As at 31 December 2019 Reclassifications Reclassifications 1 January 2020 Previously reported and adjustments and adjustments Restated Assets Current assets Other current assets 4,774,725 - (141,336) 4,633,389 Total current assets 4,774,725 - (141,336) 4,633,389 Non-current assets Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income - 1,350,000 - 1,350,000 Available-for-sale investments 1,350,000 (1,350,000) - - Right-of-use assets, net - - 3,582,743 3,582,743 Prepaid rental and deferred charges 1,725,830 - (1,367,374) 358,456 Total non-current assets 3,075,830 - 2,215,369 5,291,199 Total assets 7,850,555 - 2,074,033 9,924,588 Liabilities Current liabilities Current portion of lease liabilities - - 207,579 207,579 Total current liabilities - - 207,579 207,579 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities - - 1,866,454 1,866,454 Total non-current liabilities - - 1,866,454 1,866,454 Total liabilities - - 2,074,033 2,074,033 10 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the interim period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) Separate financial information As at TAS 32 and TFRS 9 TFRS 16 As at 31 December 2019 Reclassifications Reclassifications 1 January 2020 Previously reported and adjustments and adjustments Restated Assets Current assets Other current assets 4,957,208 - (141,336) 4,815,872 Total current assets 4,957,208 - (141,336) 4,815,872 Non-current assets Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income - 1,350,000 - 1,350,000 Available-for-sale investments 1,350,000 (1,350,000) - - Right-of-use assets, net - - 3,663,306 3,663,306 Prepaid rental and deferred charges 2,118,327 - (1,367,292) 751,035 Total non-current assets 3,468,327 - 2,296,014 5,764,341 Total assets 8,425,535 - 2,154,678 10,580,213 Liabilities Current liabilities Current portion of lease liabilities - - 233,632 233,632 Total current liabilities - - 233,632 233,632 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities - - 1,921,046 1,921,046 Total non-current liabilities - - 1,921,046 1,921,046 Total liabilities - - 2,154,678 2,154,678 The adjustments and reclassifications above are summarized below; Financial instruments The adoption of the new financial reporting standards on financial instruments mainly affects the Group's accounting treatment as follows; Classification and measurement of investments in equity instruments The Group has elected to reclassify all its equity investments not held for trading to financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income which previously classified as available-for-sale investments. As a result, assets with a fair value of Baht 1,350 million were reclassified from available-for-sale investment to financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income on 1 January 2020. 11 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the interim period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) Leases On adoption of TFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as operating leases under the principles of TAS 17 Leases. As at 1 January 2020, these liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate. The Group's incremental borrowing rates applied to the lease liabilities on 1 January 2020 for 1-5 years lease term and over than 5 years lease term were 1.53% and 1.84%, respectively. Consolidated financial Separate financial information information Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31 December 2019 2,497,817 7,400,590 Less: Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate (245,801) (247,848) Less: Non-qualified leases (177,983) (177,983) Less: Variable lease payments - (4,820,081) Lease liability recognised as at 1 January 2020 2,074,033 2,154,678 Current lease liabilities 207,579 233,632 Non-current lease liabilities 1,866,454 1,921,046 2,074,033 2,154,678 Variable leases are from the leases of land from the Company's subsidiaries under lease agreements effective in 2018. Rental was a variable lease payments as a cost plus basis over 30 years lease term. Therefore, it will not be included in the measurement of lease liabilities. The Group measured right-of use assets at the amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application. The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets: Consolidated Separate financial information financial information 31 March 1 January 31 March 1 January 2020 2020 2020 2020 Properties 3,627,322 3,582,743 3,701,527 3,663,306 Total right-of-use assets 3,627,322 3,582,743 3,701,527 3,663,306 Practical expedients applied In applying TFRS 16 for the first time for the lease contract available before 1 January 2020, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics

the operating leases with less than 12 months remaining lease term as at 1 January 2020 be defined as short-term leases

short-term leases the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application, and

right-of-use asset at the date of initial application, and the election not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease as defined under TFRS 16 at the date of initial application but relied on its assessment made applying TAS 17 and TFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease. 12 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the interim period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) Changes in accounting policies from adoption of the financial reporting standards related to financial instruments and leases Investments and other financial assets Classification and measurements From 1 January 2020, the Group classifies its financial assets as follows: those to be measured subsequently at fair value either through profit or loss (FVPL) or through other comprehensive income (FVOCI)

those to be measured at amortised cost The Group initially recognises a financial asset on trade date at its fair value plus transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition of the financial asset. Equity instruments All equity instruments held must be irrevocably classified to two measurement categories; i) at fair value through profit or loss, or ii) at fair value through other comprehensive income without subsequent recycling to profit or loss. The classification of equity instruments is considered on investment-by-investment basis. Dividends from such investment continue to be recognised in profit or loss as other income. Impairment From 1 January 2020, the Group assesses expected credit loss on a forward looking basis for its financial assets carried at FVOCI and at amortised cost. The impairment methodology applied depends on whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk, except trade receivables which the Group applies the simplified approach in determining its expected credit loss. Leases The group leases office building, equipment and various plots of land on which retail service stations are operated under lease agreement. The lease terms generally range between 3 to 30 years, and may have the renewal option at the end of the lease period. Before 2020 financial year, leases were classified as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease. From 1 January 2020, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis. Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the lease payments. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the Group's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the Group would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the amount of the initial measurement of lease liability and any lease payments made at or before the commencement date. Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. 13 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the interim period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) 5 Estimates Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The Group makes estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The resulting accounting estimates will, by definition, not necessarily equal the related actual results. In preparing this interim financial information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements and the separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. 6 Segment and revenue information As at 31 March 2020, the Group is organised into two main business segments, namely: Downstream, which includes the refining and marketing of petroleum products; and

Petrochemicals, which includes the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products Total segment revenue Inter-segment revenue Total revenue Segment loss from sales Revenue from contracts with customers Timing of revenue recognition At a point in time

Over time Total Other revenue not from contracts with customers Total revenue Total segment revenue Inter-segment revenue Total revenue Segment profit from sales Revenue from contracts with customers Timing of revenue recognition At a point in time

Over time Total Other revenue not from contracts with customers Total revenue Consolidated financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 Downstream Petrochemicals Total 40,878,298 4,179,323 45,057,621 (3,556,304) (2,115,364) (5,671,668) 37,321,994 2,063,959 39,385,953 (7,570,608) (351,388) (7,921,996) 36,599,779 2,063,907 38,663,686 13,383 52 13,435 36,613,162 2,063,959 38,677,121 708,832 - 708,832 37,321,994 2,063,959 39,385,953 Consolidated financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 2019 Downstream Petrochemicals Total 46,502,249 7,551,858 54,054,107 (4,928,915) (3,090,598) (8,019,513) 41,573,334 4,461,260 46,034,594 981,781 222,273 1,204,054 41,504,870 4,448,981 45,953,851 12,741 12,279 25,020 41,517,611 4,461,260 45,978,871 55,723 - 55,723 41,573,334 4,461,260 46,034,594 14 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the interim period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) 7 Fair value Fair value estimation The table below demonstrates financial instruments carried at fair value, by the valuation method. The different levels have been defined as follows: Level 1: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2: Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices).

Level 3: Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs). The following table presents the Group's financial assets that are measured and recognised at fair value Level 1 at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019. Consolidated and Separate financial information 31 March 31 December 2020 2019 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Equity securities 850,500 - Available-for-sale investments Equity securities - 1,350,000 Total 850,500 1,350,000 The Group and the Company have no financial assets that are measured at fair value Level 2 or 3. There were no changes in valuation techniques during the periods. 8 Trade receivables, net Outstanding trade receivables, as at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, are analysed as follows: Consolidated and Separate financial information 31 March 31 December 2020 2019 Current 4,399,323 6,354,026 Overdue: - Less than 3 months 151,485 103,953 - 3 to 6 months 6,452 3,835 - 6 to 12 months 3,348 1,928 - Over 12 months 33,353 33,005 4,593,961 6,496,747 Less: Allowance for doubtful account (Note 12) (33,052) (32,705) Total 4,560,909 6,464,042 15 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the interim period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) 9 Income tax expense Income tax expense for three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 are as follows: Consolidated Separate financial information financial information 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2020 2019 2020 2019 Current income tax 931 202,934 - 202,300 Deferred income tax (1,605,013) 22,888 (1,605,013) 22,888 Income tax (credit) expense (1,604,082) 225,822 (1,605,013) 225,188 The interim income tax credit and expense are accrued based on management's estimate using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings. The estimated average annual tax rate used is 20%. 10 Property, plant and equipment, net, right-of-use assets, net and intangible assets, net Movements of property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets for three-month period ended 31 March 2020 are as follows: Consolidated financial information Property, plant and Right-of-use Intangible equipment assets assets Opening net book value 25,599,800 - 181,174 Adjustment from adoption of TFRS 16 on 1 January 2020 (Note 4) - 3,582,743 - Additions 248,808 141,602 7,754 Disposals (5,104) - - Depreciation and amortization (507,127) (97,023) (4,178) Closing net book value 25,336,377 3,627,322 184,750 Separate financial information Property, plant and Right-of-use Intangible equipment Assets assets Opening net book value 21,394,910 - 181,174 Adjustment from adoption of TFRS 16 on 1 January 2020 (Note 4) - 3,663,306 - Additions 248,808 141,602 7,754 Disposals (5,104) - - Depreciation and amortization (507,127) (103,381) (4,178) Closing net book value 21,131,487 3,701,527 184,750 Right-of-use assets as at 31 March 2020 comprise of leasehold land and leasehold building. 16 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the interim period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) 11 Borrowings from financial institutions Movements of borrowings for three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 are as follows: For the three-month period ended Beginning balance Net movement of borrowings Ending balance Consolidated and Separate financial information 31 March 31 March 20202019 9,771,711 7,896,189 (194,753) (2,572,748) 9,576,958 5,323,441 From January to March 2020, the decrease in borrowings of Baht 195 million consists of the following: Net increase in revolving short-term loans of Baht 171 million.

short-term loans of Baht 171 million. Repayment of 5-year loan by installments of Baht 50 million.

5-year loan by installments of Baht 50 million. Repayment of 3-year loan by installments of Baht 125 million.

3-year loan by installments of Baht 125 million. Repayment of 3-year loan by installments of Baht 108 million.

3-year loan by installments of Baht 108 million. Repayment of 3-year loan by installments of Baht 83 million. From January to March 2019, the decrease in borrowings of Baht 2,573 million consists of the following: Net decrease in revolving short-term loans of Baht 1,724 million.

short-term loans of Baht 1,724 million. Net decrease in Bills of Exchange of Baht 499 million.

Repayment of 5-year loan by installments of Baht 50 million.

5-year loan by installments of Baht 50 million. Repayment of 5-year loan by installments of Baht 50 million.

5-year loan by installments of Baht 50 million. Repayment of 3-year loan by installments of Baht 125 million.

3-year loan by installments of Baht 125 million. Repayment of 3-year loan by installments of Baht 125 million. 17 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the interim period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) 12 Cash generated from operations Consolidated Separate financial information financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Loss) Profit before income tax expense (7,910,935) 1,252,960 (8,014,932) 1,135,889 Adjustments for: Depreciation (Note 10) 604,150 493,853 610,508 493,853 Amortisation (Note 10) 4,178 7,882 4,178 7,882 Allowance for doubtful account (Note 8) 347 - 347 - Write-down of inventory to net realisable value 422,463 - 422,463 - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2,064 3,750 2,064 3,750 Share of profit from an associate (98,723) (113,426) - - Interest income (731) (803) (49,373) (47,749) Finance costs 93,943 68,364 94,270 68,389 Net unrealised foreign exchange loss 239,471 86,090 239,471 86,090 Changes in working capital Trade receivables 1,916,794 (1,212,332) 1,916,794 (1,212,332) Amount due from related parties - 50 - - Inventories 3,526,740 (2,155,845) 3,526,740 (2,155,845) Other receivables (901,150) 954,063 (901,150) 954,063 Other current assets 2,355,439 (154,085) 2,349,173 (182,338) Prepaid rental and deferred charges (125,332) (109,979) (39,208) (19,251) Other non-current assets (160,719) 205 (160,719) 205 Trade and other payables (857,067) 468,000 (857,060) 480,354 Amount due to related parties 1,964,550 1,822,093 1,954,311 1,807,009 Provisions for employee benefits 42,313 18,104 42,313 18,104 Other non-current liabilities (9) (65) (9) (65) Cash generated from operations 1,117,786 1,428,879 1,140,181 1,438,008 Consolidated and Separate financial information Non-cash transactions 31 March 31 March 2020 2019 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 127,484 138,220 13 Commitments and contingencies Capital commitments

As at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group had capital commitments amounting to Baht 562 million and Baht 640 million, respectively. Contingent liabilities

As at 31 March 2020, the Group had contingent liabilities in respect to bank guarantees arising in the ordinary course of business, amounting to Baht 67 million (31 December 2019: Baht 70 million) to third parties. It is not anticipated that any material liabilities will arise from these bank guarantees. 18 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the interim period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) 14 Related-party transactions ExxonMobil Asia Holding Private Limited acquired 65.43% of the shares from ExxonMobil International Holdings Incorporated and 0.56% of the shares from other companies within the ExxonMobil Group on 28 November 2014. Therefore, the Group is controlled by ExxonMobil Asia Holding Private Limited incorporated in Singapore, which owns 65.99% of the Company's shares as at 31 March 2020. The ultimate holding company is Exxon Mobil Corporation incorporated in the United States of America. (a) Sales of goods and services Consolidated and Separate financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 31 March 2020 2019 Sales of goods and services - Other related parties 2,178,618 2,640,510 Total 2,178,618 2,640,510 Sales of goods and services between related parties are based on market prices and primarily relate to the sale of petroleum and petrochemical products. (b) Purchases of goods and services Consolidated and Separate financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 31 March 2020 2019 Purchase of goods - Other related parties 25,195,796 30,374,559 Purchase of services - An associate 190,194 200,255 Total 25,385,990 30,574,814 Purchases of goods from related parties primarily relate to the purchase of crude oil, petroleum and petrochemical products. Purchases of services from an associate relate to the provision of pipeline transportation services for the Group's products. Purchases of goods and services are based on market prices. (c) Expenses Consolidated Separate financial information financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2020 2019 2020 2019 Expenses paid to: - Subsidiaries - - 54,725 53,569 - Other related parties 930,473 858,472 929,800 857,051 Total 930,473 858,472 984,525 910,620 Expenses primarily relate to the provision of support services and are charged on either a cost or cost plus basis. 19 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the interim period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) (d) Finance costs, net Consolidated Separate financial information financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income received from: - Subsidiaries - - 48,642 46,951 Total - - 48,642 46,951 Interest expenses paid to: - Subsidiaries - - 327 26 - Other related parties 52,062 38,907 52,062 38,907 Total 52,062 38,907 52,389 38,933 Interest charges and interest income are based on market rates at the time the agreements were entered. (e) Key management compensation Consolidated and Separate financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 31 March 2020 2019 Salaries and other short-term employee benefits 19,321 17,495 Post-employment benefits 5,239 4,558 Total 24,560 22,053 The above information is prepared in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's regulations. This includes the managing director, the first four managers reporting to the managing director as well as all managers at the same level. Outstanding balances arising from sales/purchases of goods/services and expenses Consolidated Separate financial information financial information 31 March 31 December 31 March 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 Amount due from: - Subsidiaries - - 99,168 50,526 - Other related parties - - - - Total - - 99,168 50,526 Amount due to: - Subsidiaries - - 21 10,269 - Other related parties 10,313,553 8,091,234 10,313,392 8,091,049 Total 10,313,553 8,091,234 10,313,413 8,101,318 Amounts due from related parties relate primarily to interest receivables on long-term loans (Note 14g). The amounts due to related parties reflect a net payable which arises mainly from the purchase and sales of crude oil, petroleum and petrochemical products under standard industry terms. 20 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the interim period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) Loans to related parties Consolidated Separate financial information financial information 31 March 31 December 31 March 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 Long-term loans to: - Subsidiaries - - 3,251,994 3,251,419 Total - - 3,251,994 3,251,419 Movements in long-term loans to related parties are analysed as follows: For the three-month period ended Beginning balance Loans advanced during the period Loan repayments received Ending balance Separate financial information 31 March 31 March 20202019 3,251,419 3,035,705 57513,556 -(50) 3,251,994 3,049,211 Long-term loans to related parties are unsecured. They bear interest based on the minimum lending rate of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited. (h) Loans from related parties Consolidated Separate financial information financial information 31 March 31 December 31 March 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 Current: Short-term loans from: - Subsidiaries - - 899 899 - Other related parties 13,662,637 13,188,379 13,662,637 13,188,379 Total 13,662,637 13,188,379 13,663,536 13,189,278 Current portion of long-term loans from: - Other related parties 1,533,333 1,633,333 1,533,333 1,633,333 Total 15,195,970 14,821,712 15,196,869 14,822,611 Non-current: Long-term loans from: - Subsidiaries - - 4,812 756 - Other related parties 2,041,667 2,350,000 2,041,667 2,350,000 Total 2,041,667 2,350,000 2,046,479 2,350,756 Movements in loans from related parties are analysed as follows: Consolidated Separate financial information financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2020 2019 2020 2019 Beginning balance 17,171,712 7,449,161 17,173,367 7,451,279 Additional borrowings 1,539,423 2,444,409 1,543,626 2,448,688 Loans repaid during the period (1,473,498) (720,974) (1,473,645) (721,097) Ending balance 17,237,637 9,172,596 17,243,348 9,178,870 21 Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited) For the interim period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated) Short-term loans from other related parties include: Revolving loan from a related party totaling Baht 11,342 million out of facility size Baht 12,000 million at the end of March 2020.

Short-term loan from a related party under Loan and Current Account Agreement totaling Baht 2,321 million at the end of March 2020. Short-term loans from related parties are unsecured. They have no fixed term of repayment and bear interest based on the adjusted minimum lending rate of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited or Bangkok Interbank Offered Rate (BIBOR). Long-term loans from other related parties include: A 5-year loan of Baht 6,000 million which was obtained in September 2015 and is repayable in 20 quarterly installments commencing from January 2016 to October 2020. The loan bears interest at 1-month (BIBOR) rate plus a margin. As at 31 March 2020, the outstanding loan balance was Baht 300 million, which is payable in 2020.

5-year loan of Baht 6,000 million which was obtained in September 2015 and is repayable in 20 quarterly installments commencing from January 2016 to October 2020. The loan bears interest at 1-month (BIBOR) rate plus a margin. As at 31 March 2020, the outstanding loan balance was Baht 300 million, which is payable in 2020. A 3-year loan of Baht 700 million which was obtained in June 2019 and is repayable in 12 quarterly installments commencing from September 2019 to June 2022. The loan bears interest at 3-months (BIBOR) rate plus a margin. As at 31 March 2020, the outstanding loan balance was Baht 525 million, of which Baht 233 million is payable within 1 year.

3-year loan of Baht 700 million which was obtained in June 2019 and is repayable in 12 quarterly installments commencing from September 2019 to June 2022. The loan bears interest at 3-months (BIBOR) rate plus a margin. As at 31 March 2020, the outstanding loan balance was Baht 525 million, of which Baht 233 million is payable within 1 year. A 3-year loan of Baht 3,000 million which was obtained in November 2019 and is repayable in 12 quarterly installments commencing from February 2020 to November 2022. The loan bears interest at 1-month (BIBOR) rate plus a margin. As at 31 March 2020, the outstanding loan balance was Baht 2,750 million, of which Baht 1,000 million is payable within 1 year. Long-term loans from related parties bear interest based on the adjusted minimum lending rate of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited or Bangkok Interbank Offered Rate (BIBOR). 22 Attachments Original document

