Esso Thailand Public : Financial Statement for First Quarter
0
05/13/2020 | 05:10am EDT
ESSO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
31 MARCH 2020
AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
I have reviewed the interim consolidated financial information of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries, and the interim separate financial information of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited. These comprise the consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 31 March 2020, the related consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, and the condensed notes to the interim financial information. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim consolidated and separate financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim consolidated and separate financial information based on my review.
Scope of review
I conducted my review in accordance with the Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim consolidated and separate financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd.
Pongthavee Ratanakoses
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 7795
Bangkok
7 May 2020
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
Notes
2020
2019
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
669,357
276,683
669,357
276,683
Trade receivables, net
8
4,560,909
6,464,042
4,560,909
6,464,042
Amounts due from related parties
14 f
-
-
99,168
50,526
Inventories, net
15,135,967
19,085,170
15,135,967
19,085,170
Other receivables, net
2,278,742
1,377,578
2,278,742
1,377,578
Other current assets
4
2,406,551
4,774,725
2,595,351
4,957,208
Total current assets
25,051,526
31,978,198
25,339,494
32,211,207
Non-current assets
Financial assets measured at fair value
through other comprehensive income
4, 7
850,500
-
850,500
-
Available-for-sale investments
4, 7
-
1,350,000
-
1,350,000
Investments in an associate
2,305,628
2,206,905
1,729,360
1,729,360
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
114,589
114,589
Long-term loans to related parties
14 g
-
-
3,251,994
3,251,419
Property, plant and equipment, net
10
25,336,377
25,599,800
21,131,487
21,394,910
Right-of-use assets, net
4, 10
3,627,322
-
3,701,527
-
Intangible assets, net
10
184,750
181,174
184,750
181,174
Deferred income tax assets, net
3,205,912
1,500,999
3,093,676
1,388,763
Prepaid rental and deferred charges
4
342,452
1,725,830
648,908
2,118,327
Other non-current assets
1,860,442
1,699,723
1,860,442
1,699,723
Total non-current assets
37,713,383
34,264,431
36,567,233
33,228,265
Total assets
62,764,909
66,242,629
61,906,727
65,439,472
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
Notes
2020
2019
2020
2019
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Bank overdrafts and short-term borrowings
from financial institutions
11
6,660,291
6,488,377
6,660,291
6,488,377
Trade and other payables
3,999,644
5,020,169
3,999,204
5,019,720
Amounts due to related parties
14 f
10,313,553
8,091,234
10,313,413
8,101,318
Current portion of long-term borrowings
from financial institutions
11
1,416,667
1,466,667
1,416,667
1,466,667
Current portion of long-term borrowings
from related parties
14 h
1,533,333
1,633,333
1,533,333
1,633,333
Short-term loans from related parties
14 h
13,662,637
13,188,379
13,663,536
13,189,278
Current income tax payables
1,336
632
-
-
Current portion of lease liabilities
4
207,986
-
233,092
-
Short-term provisions for employee benefits
883,792
787,070
883,792
787,070
Total current liabilities
38,679,239
36,675,861
38,703,328
36,685,763
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
from financial institutions
11
1,500,000
1,816,667
1,500,000
1,816,667
Long-term loans from related parties
14 h
2,041,667
2,350,000
2,046,479
2,350,756
Lease liabilities
4
1,904,774
-
1,934,572
-
Long-term provisions
for employee benefits
3,225,916
3,280,326
3,225,916
3,280,326
Other non-current liabilities
1,836
1,845
1,836
1,845
Total non-current liabilities
8,674,193
7,448,838
8,708,803
7,449,594
Total liabilities
47,353,432
44,124,699
47,412,131
44,135,357
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2020
2019
2020
2019
Liabilities and equity (continued)
Equity
Share capital
Authorised share capital
3,467,916,666 ordinary shares
with par value of Baht 4.9338 each
17,110,007
17,110,007
17,110,007
17,110,007
Issued and paid-up share capital
3,460,858,000 ordinary shares
with paid-up value of Baht 4.9338 each
17,075,181
17,075,181
17,075,181
17,075,181
Share premium
4,031,711
4,031,711
4,031,711
4,031,711
Retained earnings
Appropriated
Legal reserve
1,000,901
1,000,901
1,000,901
1,000,901
Unappropriated
(6,476,769)
(169,916)
(7,393,461)
(983,542)
Other components of equity
(226,981)
172,619
(219,736)
179,864
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
15,404,043
22,110,496
14,494,596
21,304,115
Non-controlling interests
7,434
7,434
-
-
Total equity
15,411,477
22,117,930
14,494,596
21,304,115
Total liabilities and equity
62,764,909
66,242,629
61,906,727
65,439,472
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
Notes
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue from sales and services
6
38,710,856
45,959,005
38,710,856
45,959,005
Subsidy from Oil Fuel Fund
6
675,097
75,589
675,097
75,589
Cost of sales and services
(45,830,348)
(43,375,071)
(45,833,905)
(43,378,463)
Gross profit
(6,444,395)
2,659,523
(6,447,952)
2,656,131
Selling expenses
(1,408,684)
(1,371,316)
(1,458,836)
(1,418,490)
Administrative expenses
(68,917)
(84,153)
(68,797)
(84,153)
(Loss) profit from sales
6
(7,921,996)
1,204,054
(7,975,585)
1,153,488
Other income
5,550
3,041
5,550
3,041
Interest income
731
803
49,373
47,749
Finance costs
(93,943)
(68,364)
(94,270)
(68,389)
Share of profit from an associate
98,723
113,426
-
-
(Loss) profit before income tax
(7,910,935)
1,252,960
(8,014,932)
1,135,889
Income tax credit (expense)
9
1,604,082
(225,822)
1,605,013
(225,188)
(Loss) profit for the period
(6,306,853)
1,027,138
(6,409,919)
910,701
Other comprehensive (loss) income
for the period, net of tax:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Changes in fair value of equity investments
at fair value through other comprehensive income
(399,600)
-
(399,600)
-
Item that will be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss
Changes in fair value of available-for-sale
investments
-
81,000
-
81,000
Total comprehensive (loss) income
for the period
(6,706,453)
1,108,138
(6,809,519)
991,701
(Loss) profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(6,306,853)
1,027,138
(6,409,919)
910,701
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
(6,306,853)
1,027,138
(6,409,919)
910,701
Total comprehensive (loss) income
attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(6,706,453)
1,108,138
(6,809,519)
991,701
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
(6,706,453)
1,108,138
(6,809,519)
991,701
(Loss) earnings per share for (loss) profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent
(expressed in Baht per share)
Basic (loss) earnings per share
(1.82)
0.30
(1.85)
0.26
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Changes in Equity
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
Consolidated financial information (Unaudited)
Attributable to owners of the parent
Other components of equity
Retained earnings
Other comprehensive income
Measurement of
equity investments
Total
at fair value
Share of other
Total
attributable
Issued and
Unappropriated
through other
comprehensive
other
to owners
Non-
paid-up
Share
Appropriated
- retained
Available-for-
Provisions for
comprehensive
income of
components
of the
controlling
Total
Note
share capital
premium
- legal reserve
earnings
sale investments
employee benefits
income
an associate
of equity
parent
interests
equity
Opening balance at 1 January 2019
17,075,181
4,031,711
1,000,901
3,241,873
1,150,200
(673,022)
-
(2,180)
474,998
25,824,664
7,434
25,832,098
Changes in equity for the period
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
1,027,138
81,000
-
-
-
81,000
1,108,138
-
1,108,138
Closing balance at 31 March 2019
17,075,181
4,031,711
1,000,901
4,269,011
1,231,200
(673,022)
-
(2,180)
555,998
26,932,802
7,434
26,940,236
Opening balance at 1 January 2020
- as reported
17,075,181
4,031,711
1,000,901
(169,916)
1,051,200
(871,336)
-
(7,245)
172,619
22,110,496
7,434
22,117,930
Retrospective adjustments from changes
in accounting policy
4
-
-
-
-
(1,051,200)
-
1,051,200
-
-
-
-
-
Opening balance at 1 January 2020
- restated
17,075,181
4,031,711
1,000,901
(169,916)
-
(871,336)
1,051,200
(7,245)
172,619
22,110,496
7,434
22,117,930
Changes in equity for the period
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(6,306,853)
-
-
(399,600)
-
(399,600)
(6,706,453)
-
(6,706,453)
Closing balance at 31 March 2020
17,075,181
4,031,711
1,000,901
(6,476,769)
-
(871,336)
651,600
(7,245)
(226,981)
15,404,043
7,434
15,411,477
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Changes in Equity
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
Separate financial information (Unaudited)
Other components of equity
Retained earnings
Other comprehensive income
Measurement of
equity investments
at fair value
Total
Issued and
Unappropriated
through other
other
paid-up
Share
Appropriated
- retained
Available-for-
Provisions for
comprehensive
components
Total
Note
share capital
premium
- legal reserve
earnings
sale investments
employee benefits
income
of equity
equity
Opening balance at 1 January 2019
17,075,181
4,031,711
1,000,901
2,452,481
1,150,200
(673,022)
-
477,178
25,037,452
Changes in equity for the period
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
910,701
81,000
-
-
81,000
991,701
Closing balance at 31 March 2019
17,075,181
4,031,711
1,000,901
3,363,182
1,231,200
(673,022)
-
558,178
26,029,153
Opening balance at 1 January 2020
- as reported
17,075,181
4,031,711
1,000,901
(983,542)
1,051,200
(871,336)
-
179,864
21,304,115
Retrospective adjustments from changes
in accounting policy
4
-
-
-
-
(1,051,200)
-
1,051,200
-
-
Opening balance at 1 January 2020
- restated
17,075,181
4,031,711
1,000,901
(983,542)
-
(871,336)
1,051,200
179,864
21,304,115
Changes in equity for the period
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(6,409,919)
-
-
(399,600)
(399,600)
(6,809,519)
Closing balance at 31 March 2020
17,075,181
4,031,711
1,000,901
(7,393,461)
-
(871,336)
651,600
(219,736)
14,494,596
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Cash Flows
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
Notes
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from operations
12
1,117,786
1,428,879
1,140,181
1,438,008
Interest paid
(49,769)
(46,549)
(49,769)
(46,549)
Income tax received (paid)
12,508
(9,094)
12,684
(8,867)
Net cash generated from operating activities
1,080,525
1,373,236
1,103,096
1,382,592
Cash flows from investing activities
Loan payments received from related parties
14 g
-
-
-
50
Loans made to related parties
14 g
-
-
(575)
(13,556)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(414,361)
(348,326)
(414,361)
(348,326)
Purchase of intangible assets
10
(7,754)
(3,357)
(7,754)
(3,357)
Payments for right-of-use assets
(56,000)
-
(56,000)
-
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
3,040
5,490
3,040
5,490
Interest received
731
803
731
797
Net cash used in investing activities
(474,344)
(345,390)
(474,919)
(358,902)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net proceeds (payments on) from short-term borrowings
171,914
(2,222,748)
171,914
(2,222,748)
Payments on long-term borrowings
(366,667)
(350,000)
(366,667)
(350,000)
Net proceeds from short-term loans from related parties
445,862
2,289,104
445,862
2,289,104
Payments on long-term loans from related parties
(408,333)
(575,000)
(408,480)
(575,123)
Proceeds from long-term loans from related parties
-
-
4,203
4,279
Payments on lease liabilities
(56,283)
-
(82,335)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(213,507)
(858,644)
(235,503)
(854,488)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
392,674
169,202
392,674
169,202
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
276,683
482,648
276,683
482,648
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
669,357
651,850
669,357
651,850
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the interim period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
1 General information
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited ("the Company") is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in Thailand. The address of its registered office is 3195/17-29 Rama IV Road, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok, 10110.
The Company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") on 6 May 2008.
The Company and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") are involved in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, which includes a network of retail service stations. The Group operates a refinery and chemical manufacturing plant in Sriracha, Thailand. The Group also operates distribution facilities and oil terminals throughout Thailand. The Group's products are sold through a network of retail service stations, directly to industrial customers, and through export. Additionally, the Group is involved in the sale of chemical products to both domestic and overseas customers.
The Company is a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Group which holds 65.99% of the Company's shares.
This interim consolidated and separate financial information was authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 7 May 2020.
2 Basis of preparation
The interim consolidated and separate financial information has been prepared in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard (TAS) no. 34, Interim Financial Reporting and other financial reporting requirements issued under the Securities and Exchange Act.
The interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
For the period ended 31 March 2020, loss for the period of the Group was Baht 6,307 million and, as at the same period ended date, the current liabilities of the Group exceeded the current assets by Baht 13,628 million. The Group currently has adequate financing sources to generate operational cash flow and to enable the payment of liabilities when they become due as follows: (1) uncommitted borrowing facilities from related companies and financial institutions in the amount of Baht 72,833 million, and (2) the ability to offer Baht 11,500 million of bills of exchange in a revolving program as approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Even though the aforementioned situation exists, the Group continuously operates and considers operational and financial plans in order to ensure an ability to continue its operations as a going concern in accordance with the demand and supply of relevant industries of the Group. In addition, the Group places importance on and closely monitors the situations. Accordingly, the consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts, or to amounts or classification of liabilities that may be necessary if the going concern basis of preparing the consolidated and separate financial statements is not appropriate.
An English version of the interim consolidated and separate financial information has been prepared from the interim financial information that is in the Thai language. In the event of a conflict or a difference in interpretation between the two languages, the Thai language interim financial information shall prevail.
3 Accounting policies
The accounting policies used in the preparation of the interim financial information are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except as described in note 4.
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the interim period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
4 Adoption of new financial reporting standards and changes in accounting policies
The Group has adopted financial reporting standards relating to financial instruments (TAS 32, TFRS 7 and TFRS 9) and leases standard (TFRS 16) retrospectively from 1 January 2020, but has not restated comparatives for the 2019 reporting period, as permitted in the standards. The reclassifications and adjustments arising from the new requirements are therefore recognised in the opening Statement of Financial Position on 1 January 2020.
The other new and amended Thai Financial Reporting Standards effective for the accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020 do not have material impact on the Group.
The following tables show the adjustments made to the amount recognised in each line item in the statement of financial position upon adoption of the financial reporting standards relate to financial instruments (TAS 32 and TFRS 9) and leases standard (TFRS 16):
Consolidated financial information
As at
TAS 32 and TFRS 9
TFRS 16
As at
31 December 2019
Reclassifications
Reclassifications
1 January 2020
Previously reported
and adjustments
and adjustments
Restated
Assets
Current assets
Other current assets
4,774,725
-
(141,336)
4,633,389
Total current assets
4,774,725
-
(141,336)
4,633,389
Non-current assets
Financial assets measured at
fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
1,350,000
-
1,350,000
Available-for-sale
investments
1,350,000
(1,350,000)
-
-
Right-of-use assets, net
-
-
3,582,743
3,582,743
Prepaid rental and
deferred charges
1,725,830
-
(1,367,374)
358,456
Total non-current assets
3,075,830
-
2,215,369
5,291,199
Total assets
7,850,555
-
2,074,033
9,924,588
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Current portion of lease
liabilities
-
-
207,579
207,579
Total current liabilities
-
-
207,579
207,579
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
-
-
1,866,454
1,866,454
Total non-current liabilities
-
-
1,866,454
1,866,454
Total liabilities
-
-
2,074,033
2,074,033
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the interim period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
Separate financial information
As at
TAS 32 and TFRS 9
TFRS 16
As at
31 December 2019
Reclassifications
Reclassifications
1 January 2020
Previously reported
and adjustments
and adjustments
Restated
Assets
Current assets
Other current assets
4,957,208
-
(141,336)
4,815,872
Total current assets
4,957,208
-
(141,336)
4,815,872
Non-current assets
Financial assets measured at
fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
1,350,000
-
1,350,000
Available-for-sale
investments
1,350,000
(1,350,000)
-
-
Right-of-use assets, net
-
-
3,663,306
3,663,306
Prepaid rental and
deferred charges
2,118,327
-
(1,367,292)
751,035
Total non-current assets
3,468,327
-
2,296,014
5,764,341
Total assets
8,425,535
-
2,154,678
10,580,213
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Current portion of lease
liabilities
-
-
233,632
233,632
Total current liabilities
-
-
233,632
233,632
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
-
-
1,921,046
1,921,046
Total non-current liabilities
-
-
1,921,046
1,921,046
Total liabilities
-
-
2,154,678
2,154,678
The adjustments and reclassifications above are summarized below;
Financial instruments
The adoption of the new financial reporting standards on financial instruments mainly affects the Group's accounting treatment as follows;
Classification and measurement of investments in equity instruments
The Group has elected to reclassify all its equity investments not held for trading to financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income which previously classified as available-for-sale investments. As a result, assets with a fair value of Baht 1,350 million were reclassified from available-for-sale investment to financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income on 1 January 2020.
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the interim period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
Leases
On adoption of TFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as operating leases under the principles of TAS 17 Leases. As at 1 January 2020, these liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate. The Group's incremental borrowing rates applied to the lease liabilities on 1 January 2020 for 1-5 years lease term and over than 5 years lease term were 1.53% and 1.84%, respectively.
Consolidated
financial
Separate financial
information
information
Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31 December 2019
2,497,817
7,400,590
Less:
Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate
(245,801)
(247,848)
Less:
Non-qualified leases
(177,983)
(177,983)
Less:
Variable lease payments
-
(4,820,081)
Lease liability recognised as at 1 January 2020
2,074,033
2,154,678
Current lease liabilities
207,579
233,632
Non-current lease liabilities
1,866,454
1,921,046
2,074,033
2,154,678
Variable leases are from the leases of land from the Company's subsidiaries under lease agreements effective in 2018. Rental was a variable lease payments as a cost plus basis over 30 years lease term. Therefore, it will not be included in the measurement of lease liabilities.
The Group measured right-of use assets at the amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application.
The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets:
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
31 March
1 January
31 March
1 January
2020
2020
2020
2020
Properties
3,627,322
3,582,743
3,701,527
3,663,306
Total right-of-use assets
3,627,322
3,582,743
3,701,527
3,663,306
Practical expedients applied
In applying TFRS 16 for the first time for the lease contract available before 1 January 2020, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:
the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics
the operating leases with less than 12 months remaining lease term as at 1 January 2020 be defined as short-term leases
the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application, and
the election not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease as defined under TFRS 16 at the date of initial application but relied on its assessment made applying TAS 17 and TFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease.
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the interim period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
Changes in accounting policies from adoption of the financial reporting standards related to financial instruments and leases
Investments and other financial assets
Classification and measurements
From 1 January 2020, the Group classifies its financial assets as follows:
those to be measured subsequently at fair value either through profit or loss (FVPL) or through other comprehensive income (FVOCI)
those to be measured at amortised cost
The Group initially recognises a financial asset on trade date at its fair value plus transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition of the financial asset.
Equity instruments
All equity instruments held must be irrevocably classified to two measurement categories; i) at fair value through profit or loss, or ii) at fair value through other comprehensive income without subsequent recycling to profit or loss. The classification of equity instruments is considered on investment-by-investment basis. Dividends from such investment continue to be recognised in profit or loss as other income.
Impairment
From 1 January 2020, the Group assesses expected credit loss on a forward looking basis for its financial assets carried at FVOCI and at amortised cost. The impairment methodology applied depends on whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk, except trade receivables which the Group applies the simplified approach in determining its expected credit loss.
Leases
The group leases office building, equipment and various plots of land on which retail service stations are operated under lease agreement. The lease terms generally range between 3 to 30 years, and may have the renewal option at the end of the lease period.
Before 2020 financial year, leases were classified as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.
From 1 January 2020, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.
Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the lease payments.
The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the Group's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the Group would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions.
Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the amount of the initial measurement of lease liability and any lease payments made at or before the commencement date. Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less.
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the interim period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
5 Estimates
Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The Group makes estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The resulting accounting estimates will, by definition, not necessarily equal the related actual results.
In preparing this interim financial information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements and the separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
6 Segment and revenue information
As at 31 March 2020, the Group is organised into two main business segments, namely:
Downstream, which includes the refining and marketing of petroleum products; and
Petrochemicals, which includes the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products
Total segment revenue
Inter-segment revenue
Total revenue
Segment loss from sales
Revenue from contracts with customers Timing of revenue recognition
At a point in time
Over time
Total
Other revenue not from contracts with customers
Total revenue
Total segment revenue
Inter-segment revenue
Total revenue
Segment profit from sales
Revenue from contracts with customers Timing of revenue recognition
At a point in time
Over time
Total
Other revenue not from contracts with customers
Total revenue
Consolidated financial information
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020
Downstream
Petrochemicals
Total
40,878,298
4,179,323
45,057,621
(3,556,304)
(2,115,364)
(5,671,668)
37,321,994
2,063,959
39,385,953
(7,570,608)
(351,388)
(7,921,996)
36,599,779
2,063,907
38,663,686
13,383
52
13,435
36,613,162
2,063,959
38,677,121
708,832
-
708,832
37,321,994
2,063,959
39,385,953
Consolidated financial information
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2019
Downstream
Petrochemicals
Total
46,502,249
7,551,858
54,054,107
(4,928,915)
(3,090,598)
(8,019,513)
41,573,334
4,461,260
46,034,594
981,781
222,273
1,204,054
41,504,870
4,448,981
45,953,851
12,741
12,279
25,020
41,517,611
4,461,260
45,978,871
55,723
-
55,723
41,573,334
4,461,260
46,034,594
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the interim period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
7 Fair value
Fair value estimation
The table below demonstrates financial instruments carried at fair value, by the valuation method. The different levels have been defined as follows:
Level 1: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
Level 2: Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices).
Level 3: Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).
The following table presents the Group's financial assets that are measured and recognised at fair value Level 1 at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019.
Consolidated and Separate
financial information
31 March
31 December
2020
2019
Financial assets measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income
Equity securities
850,500
-
Available-for-sale investments
Equity securities
-
1,350,000
Total
850,500
1,350,000
The Group and the Company have no financial assets that are measured at fair value Level 2 or 3. There were no changes in valuation techniques during the periods.
8 Trade receivables, net
Outstanding trade receivables, as at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, are analysed as follows:
Consolidated and Separate
financial information
31 March
31 December
2020
2019
Current
4,399,323
6,354,026
Overdue:
- Less than 3 months
151,485
103,953
- 3 to 6 months
6,452
3,835
- 6 to 12 months
3,348
1,928
- Over 12 months
33,353
33,005
4,593,961
6,496,747
Less: Allowance for doubtful account (Note 12)
(33,052)
(32,705)
Total
4,560,909
6,464,042
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the interim period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
9 Income tax expense
Income tax expense for three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 are as follows:
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2020
2019
2020
2019
Current income tax
931
202,934
-
202,300
Deferred income tax
(1,605,013)
22,888
(1,605,013)
22,888
Income tax (credit) expense
(1,604,082)
225,822
(1,605,013)
225,188
The interim income tax credit and expense are accrued based on management's estimate using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings. The estimated average annual tax rate used is 20%.
10 Property, plant and equipment, net, right-of-use assets, net and intangible assets, net
Movements of property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets for three-month period ended
31 March 2020 are as follows:
Consolidated financial information
Property, plant and
Right-of-use
Intangible
equipment
assets
assets
Opening net book value
25,599,800
-
181,174
Adjustment from adoption of TFRS 16
on 1 January 2020 (Note 4)
-
3,582,743
-
Additions
248,808
141,602
7,754
Disposals
(5,104)
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
(507,127)
(97,023)
(4,178)
Closing net book value
25,336,377
3,627,322
184,750
Separate financial information
Property, plant and
Right-of-use
Intangible
equipment
Assets
assets
Opening net book value
21,394,910
-
181,174
Adjustment from adoption of TFRS 16
on 1 January 2020 (Note 4)
-
3,663,306
-
Additions
248,808
141,602
7,754
Disposals
(5,104)
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
(507,127)
(103,381)
(4,178)
Closing net book value
21,131,487
3,701,527
184,750
Right-of-use assets as at 31 March 2020 comprise of leasehold land and leasehold building.
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the interim period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
11 Borrowings from financial institutions
Movements of borrowings for three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 are as follows:
For the three-month period ended
Beginning balance
Net movement of borrowings
Ending balance
Consolidated and Separate
financial information
31 March 31 March
20202019
9,771,711 7,896,189
(194,753) (2,572,748)
9,576,958 5,323,441
From January to March 2020, the decrease in borrowings of Baht 195 million consists of the following:
Net increase in revolving short-term loans of Baht 171 million.
Repayment of 5-year loan by installments of Baht 50 million.
Repayment of 3-year loan by installments of Baht 125 million.
Repayment of 3-year loan by installments of Baht 108 million.
Repayment of 3-year loan by installments of Baht 83 million.
From January to March 2019, the decrease in borrowings of Baht 2,573 million consists of the following:
Net decrease in revolving short-term loans of Baht 1,724 million.
Net decrease in Bills of Exchange of Baht 499 million.
Repayment of 5-year loan by installments of Baht 50 million.
Repayment of 5-year loan by installments of Baht 50 million.
Repayment of 3-year loan by installments of Baht 125 million.
Repayment of 3-year loan by installments of Baht 125 million.
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the interim period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
12 Cash generated from operations
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
For the three-month period ended
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Loss) Profit before income tax expense
(7,910,935)
1,252,960
(8,014,932)
1,135,889
Adjustments for:
Depreciation (Note 10)
604,150
493,853
610,508
493,853
Amortisation (Note 10)
4,178
7,882
4,178
7,882
Allowance for doubtful account (Note 8)
347
-
347
-
Write-down of inventory to net realisable value
422,463
-
422,463
-
Loss on disposal of property,
plant and equipment
2,064
3,750
2,064
3,750
Share of profit from an associate
(98,723)
(113,426)
-
-
Interest income
(731)
(803)
(49,373)
(47,749)
Finance costs
93,943
68,364
94,270
68,389
Net unrealised foreign exchange loss
239,471
86,090
239,471
86,090
Changes in working capital
Trade receivables
1,916,794
(1,212,332)
1,916,794
(1,212,332)
Amount due from related parties
-
50
-
-
Inventories
3,526,740
(2,155,845)
3,526,740
(2,155,845)
Other receivables
(901,150)
954,063
(901,150)
954,063
Other current assets
2,355,439
(154,085)
2,349,173
(182,338)
Prepaid rental and deferred charges
(125,332)
(109,979)
(39,208)
(19,251)
Other non-current assets
(160,719)
205
(160,719)
205
Trade and other payables
(857,067)
468,000
(857,060)
480,354
Amount due to related parties
1,964,550
1,822,093
1,954,311
1,807,009
Provisions for employee benefits
42,313
18,104
42,313
18,104
Other non-current liabilities
(9)
(65)
(9)
(65)
Cash generated from operations
1,117,786
1,428,879
1,140,181
1,438,008
Consolidated and Separate
financial information
Non-cash transactions
31 March
31 March
2020
2019
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
127,484
138,220
13 Commitments and contingencies
Capital commitments
As at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group had capital commitments amounting to Baht 562 million and Baht 640 million, respectively.
Contingent liabilities
As at 31 March 2020, the Group had contingent liabilities in respect to bank guarantees arising in the ordinary course of business, amounting to Baht 67 million (31 December 2019: Baht 70 million) to third parties. It is not anticipated that any material liabilities will arise from these bank guarantees.
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the interim period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
14 Related-party transactions
ExxonMobil Asia Holding Private Limited acquired 65.43% of the shares from ExxonMobil International Holdings Incorporated and 0.56% of the shares from other companies within the ExxonMobil Group on 28 November 2014.
Therefore, the Group is controlled by ExxonMobil Asia Holding Private Limited incorporated in Singapore, which owns 65.99% of the Company's shares as at 31 March 2020. The ultimate holding company is Exxon Mobil Corporation incorporated in the United States of America.
(a)
Sales of goods and services
Consolidated and Separate
financial information
For the three-month period ended
31 March
31 March
2020
2019
Sales of goods and services
- Other related parties
2,178,618
2,640,510
Total
2,178,618
2,640,510
Sales of goods and services between related parties are based on market prices and primarily relate to the sale of petroleum and petrochemical products.
(b) Purchases of goods and services
Consolidated and Separate
financial information
For the three-month period ended
31 March
31 March
2020
2019
Purchase of goods
- Other related parties
25,195,796
30,374,559
Purchase of services
- An associate
190,194
200,255
Total
25,385,990
30,574,814
Purchases of goods from related parties primarily relate to the purchase of crude oil, petroleum and petrochemical products. Purchases of services from an associate relate to the provision of pipeline transportation services for the Group's products. Purchases of goods and services are based on market prices.
(c)
Expenses
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
For the three-month period ended
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2020
2019
2020
2019
Expenses paid to:
- Subsidiaries
-
-
54,725
53,569
- Other related parties
930,473
858,472
929,800
857,051
Total
930,473
858,472
984,525
910,620
Expenses primarily relate to the provision of support services and are charged on either a cost or cost plus basis.
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the interim period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
(d) Finance costs, net
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
For the three-month period ended
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest income received from:
- Subsidiaries
-
-
48,642
46,951
Total
-
-
48,642
46,951
Interest expenses paid to:
- Subsidiaries
-
-
327
26
- Other related parties
52,062
38,907
52,062
38,907
Total
52,062
38,907
52,389
38,933
Interest charges and interest income are based on market rates at the time the agreements were entered.
(e)
Key management compensation
Consolidated and Separate
financial information
For the three-month period ended
31 March
31 March
2020
2019
Salaries and other short-term employee benefits
19,321
17,495
Post-employment benefits
5,239
4,558
Total
24,560
22,053
The above information is prepared in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's regulations. This includes the managing director, the first four managers reporting to the managing director as well as all managers at the same level.
Outstanding balances arising from sales/purchases of goods/services and expenses
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2020
2019
2020
2019
Amount due from:
- Subsidiaries
-
-
99,168
50,526
- Other related parties
-
-
-
-
Total
-
-
99,168
50,526
Amount due to:
- Subsidiaries
-
-
21
10,269
- Other related parties
10,313,553
8,091,234
10,313,392
8,091,049
Total
10,313,553
8,091,234
10,313,413
8,101,318
Amounts due from related parties relate primarily to interest receivables on long-term loans (Note 14g).
The amounts due to related parties reflect a net payable which arises mainly from the purchase and sales of crude oil, petroleum and petrochemical products under standard industry terms.
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the interim period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
Loans to related parties
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2020
2019
2020
2019
Long-term loans to:
- Subsidiaries
-
-
3,251,994
3,251,419
Total
-
-
3,251,994
3,251,419
Movements in long-term loans to related parties are analysed as follows:
For the three-month period ended
Beginning balance
Loans advanced during the period Loan repayments received
Ending balance
Separate
financial information
31 March 31 March
20202019
3,251,419 3,035,705
57513,556 -(50)
3,251,994 3,049,211
Long-term loans to related parties are unsecured. They bear interest based on the minimum lending rate of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited.
(h)
Loans from related parties
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2020
2019
2020
2019
Current:
Short-term loans from:
- Subsidiaries
-
-
899
899
- Other related parties
13,662,637
13,188,379
13,662,637
13,188,379
Total
13,662,637
13,188,379
13,663,536
13,189,278
Current portion of long-term loans from:
- Other related parties
1,533,333
1,633,333
1,533,333
1,633,333
Total
15,195,970
14,821,712
15,196,869
14,822,611
Non-current:
Long-term loans from:
- Subsidiaries
-
-
4,812
756
- Other related parties
2,041,667
2,350,000
2,041,667
2,350,000
Total
2,041,667
2,350,000
2,046,479
2,350,756
Movements in loans from related parties are analysed as follows:
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
For the three-month period ended
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2020
2019
2020
2019
Beginning balance
17,171,712
7,449,161
17,173,367
7,451,279
Additional borrowings
1,539,423
2,444,409
1,543,626
2,448,688
Loans repaid during the period
(1,473,498)
(720,974)
(1,473,645)
(721,097)
Ending balance
17,237,637
9,172,596
17,243,348
9,178,870
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)
For the interim period ended 31 March 2020
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
Short-term loans from other related parties include:
Revolving loan from a related party totaling Baht 11,342 million out of facility size Baht 12,000 million at the end of March 2020.
Short-termloan from a related party under Loan and Current Account Agreement totaling Baht 2,321 million at the end of March 2020.
Short-term loans from related parties are unsecured. They have no fixed term of repayment and bear interest based on the adjusted minimum lending rate of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited or Bangkok Interbank Offered Rate (BIBOR).
Long-term loans from other related parties include:
A 5-year loan of Baht 6,000 million which was obtained in September 2015 and is repayable in 20 quarterly installments commencing from January 2016 to October 2020. The loan bears interest at 1-month (BIBOR) rate plus a margin. As at 31 March 2020, the outstanding loan balance was Baht 300 million, which is payable in 2020.
A 3-year loan of Baht 700 million which was obtained in June 2019 and is repayable in 12 quarterly installments commencing from September 2019 to June 2022. The loan bears interest at 3-months (BIBOR) rate plus a margin. As at 31 March 2020, the outstanding loan balance was Baht 525 million, of which Baht 233 million is payable within 1 year.
A 3-year loan of Baht 3,000 million which was obtained in November 2019 and is repayable in 12 quarterly installments commencing from February 2020 to November 2022. The loan bears interest at 1-month (BIBOR) rate plus a margin. As at 31 March 2020, the outstanding loan balance was Baht 2,750 million, of which Baht 1,000 million is payable within 1 year.
Long-term loans from related parties bear interest based on the adjusted minimum lending rate of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited or Bangkok Interbank Offered Rate (BIBOR).