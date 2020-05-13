Esso Thailand Public : Financial Statement for First Quarter

Log in
ESSO (THAILAND)    ESSO   TH0975010008

05/13/2020 | 05:10am EDT

ESSO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

31 MARCH 2020

AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the interim consolidated financial information of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries, and the interim separate financial information of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited. These comprise the consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 31 March 2020, the related consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, and the condensed notes to the interim financial information. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim consolidated and separate financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim consolidated and separate financial information based on my review.

Scope of review

I conducted my review in accordance with the Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim consolidated and separate financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd.

Pongthavee Ratanakoses

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 7795

Bangkok

7 May 2020

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

Notes

2020

2019

2020

2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

669,357

276,683

669,357

276,683

Trade receivables, net

8

4,560,909

6,464,042

4,560,909

6,464,042

Amounts due from related parties

14 f

-

-

99,168

50,526

Inventories, net

15,135,967

19,085,170

15,135,967

19,085,170

Other receivables, net

2,278,742

1,377,578

2,278,742

1,377,578

Other current assets

4

2,406,551

4,774,725

2,595,351

4,957,208

Total current assets

25,051,526

31,978,198

25,339,494

32,211,207

Non-current assets

Financial assets measured at fair value

through other comprehensive income

4, 7

850,500

-

850,500

-

Available-for-sale investments

4, 7

-

1,350,000

-

1,350,000

Investments in an associate

2,305,628

2,206,905

1,729,360

1,729,360

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

114,589

114,589

Long-term loans to related parties

14 g

-

-

3,251,994

3,251,419

Property, plant and equipment, net

10

25,336,377

25,599,800

21,131,487

21,394,910

Right-of-use assets, net

4, 10

3,627,322

-

3,701,527

-

Intangible assets, net

10

184,750

181,174

184,750

181,174

Deferred income tax assets, net

3,205,912

1,500,999

3,093,676

1,388,763

Prepaid rental and deferred charges

4

342,452

1,725,830

648,908

2,118,327

Other non-current assets

1,860,442

1,699,723

1,860,442

1,699,723

Total non-current assets

37,713,383

34,264,431

36,567,233

33,228,265

Total assets

62,764,909

66,242,629

61,906,727

65,439,472

Director …………………………………………………

The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 22 form part of this interim financial information.

2

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

Notes

2020

2019

2020

2019

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities

Bank overdrafts and short-term borrowings

from financial institutions

11

6,660,291

6,488,377

6,660,291

6,488,377

Trade and other payables

3,999,644

5,020,169

3,999,204

5,019,720

Amounts due to related parties

14 f

10,313,553

8,091,234

10,313,413

8,101,318

Current portion of long-term borrowings

from financial institutions

11

1,416,667

1,466,667

1,416,667

1,466,667

Current portion of long-term borrowings

from related parties

14 h

1,533,333

1,633,333

1,533,333

1,633,333

Short-term loans from related parties

14 h

13,662,637

13,188,379

13,663,536

13,189,278

Current income tax payables

1,336

632

-

-

Current portion of lease liabilities

4

207,986

-

233,092

-

Short-term provisions for employee benefits

883,792

787,070

883,792

787,070

Total current liabilities

38,679,239

36,675,861

38,703,328

36,685,763

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

from financial institutions

11

1,500,000

1,816,667

1,500,000

1,816,667

Long-term loans from related parties

14 h

2,041,667

2,350,000

2,046,479

2,350,756

Lease liabilities

4

1,904,774

-

1,934,572

-

Long-term provisions

for employee benefits

3,225,916

3,280,326

3,225,916

3,280,326

Other non-current liabilities

1,836

1,845

1,836

1,845

Total non-current liabilities

8,674,193

7,448,838

8,708,803

7,449,594

Total liabilities

47,353,432

44,124,699

47,412,131

44,135,357

The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 22 form part of this interim financial information.

3

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2020

2019

2020

2019

Liabilities and equity (continued)

Equity

Share capital

Authorised share capital

3,467,916,666 ordinary shares

with par value of Baht 4.9338 each

17,110,007

17,110,007

17,110,007

17,110,007

Issued and paid-up share capital

3,460,858,000 ordinary shares

with paid-up value of Baht 4.9338 each

17,075,181

17,075,181

17,075,181

17,075,181

Share premium

4,031,711

4,031,711

4,031,711

4,031,711

Retained earnings

Appropriated

Legal reserve

1,000,901

1,000,901

1,000,901

1,000,901

Unappropriated

(6,476,769)

(169,916)

(7,393,461)

(983,542)

Other components of equity

(226,981)

172,619

(219,736)

179,864

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

15,404,043

22,110,496

14,494,596

21,304,115

Non-controlling interests

7,434

7,434

-

-

Total equity

15,411,477

22,117,930

14,494,596

21,304,115

Total liabilities and equity

62,764,909

66,242,629

61,906,727

65,439,472

The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 22 form part of this interim financial information.

4

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

Notes

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue from sales and services

6

38,710,856

45,959,005

38,710,856

45,959,005

Subsidy from Oil Fuel Fund

6

675,097

75,589

675,097

75,589

Cost of sales and services

(45,830,348)

(43,375,071)

(45,833,905)

(43,378,463)

Gross profit

(6,444,395)

2,659,523

(6,447,952)

2,656,131

Selling expenses

(1,408,684)

(1,371,316)

(1,458,836)

(1,418,490)

Administrative expenses

(68,917)

(84,153)

(68,797)

(84,153)

(Loss) profit from sales

6

(7,921,996)

1,204,054

(7,975,585)

1,153,488

Other income

5,550

3,041

5,550

3,041

Interest income

731

803

49,373

47,749

Finance costs

(93,943)

(68,364)

(94,270)

(68,389)

Share of profit from an associate

98,723

113,426

-

-

(Loss) profit before income tax

(7,910,935)

1,252,960

(8,014,932)

1,135,889

Income tax credit (expense)

9

1,604,082

(225,822)

1,605,013

(225,188)

(Loss) profit for the period

(6,306,853)

1,027,138

(6,409,919)

910,701

Other comprehensive (loss) income

for the period, net of tax:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Changes in fair value of equity investments

at fair value through other comprehensive income

(399,600)

-

(399,600)

-

Item that will be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss

Changes in fair value of available-for-sale

investments

-

81,000

-

81,000

Total comprehensive (loss) income

for the period

(6,706,453)

1,108,138

(6,809,519)

991,701

(Loss) profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(6,306,853)

1,027,138

(6,409,919)

910,701

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

(6,306,853)

1,027,138

(6,409,919)

910,701

Total comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(6,706,453)

1,108,138

(6,809,519)

991,701

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

(6,706,453)

1,108,138

(6,809,519)

991,701

(Loss) earnings per share for (loss) profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent

(expressed in Baht per share)

Basic (loss) earnings per share

(1.82)

0.30

(1.85)

0.26

The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 22 form part of this interim financial information.

5

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Changes in Equity

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

Consolidated financial information (Unaudited)

Attributable to owners of the parent

Other components of equity

Retained earnings

Other comprehensive income

Measurement of

equity investments

Total

at fair value

Share of other

Total

attributable

Issued and

Unappropriated

through other

comprehensive

other

to owners

Non-

paid-up

Share

Appropriated

- retained

Available-for-

Provisions for

comprehensive

income of

components

of the

controlling

Total

Note

share capital

premium

- legal reserve

earnings

sale investments

employee benefits

income

an associate

of equity

parent

interests

equity

Opening balance at 1 January 2019

17,075,181

4,031,711

1,000,901

3,241,873

1,150,200

(673,022)

-

(2,180)

474,998

25,824,664

7,434

25,832,098

Changes in equity for the period

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

1,027,138

81,000

-

-

-

81,000

1,108,138

-

1,108,138

Closing balance at 31 March 2019

17,075,181

4,031,711

1,000,901

4,269,011

1,231,200

(673,022)

-

(2,180)

555,998

26,932,802

7,434

26,940,236

Opening balance at 1 January 2020

- as reported

17,075,181

4,031,711

1,000,901

(169,916)

1,051,200

(871,336)

-

(7,245)

172,619

22,110,496

7,434

22,117,930

Retrospective adjustments from changes

in accounting policy

4

-

-

-

-

(1,051,200)

-

1,051,200

-

-

-

-

-

Opening balance at 1 January 2020

- restated

17,075,181

4,031,711

1,000,901

(169,916)

-

(871,336)

1,051,200

(7,245)

172,619

22,110,496

7,434

22,117,930

Changes in equity for the period

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(6,306,853)

-

-

(399,600)

-

(399,600)

(6,706,453)

-

(6,706,453)

Closing balance at 31 March 2020

17,075,181

4,031,711

1,000,901

(6,476,769)

-

(871,336)

651,600

(7,245)

(226,981)

15,404,043

7,434

15,411,477

The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 22 form part of this interim financial information.

6

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Changes in Equity

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

Separate financial information (Unaudited)

Other components of equity

Retained earnings

Other comprehensive income

Measurement of

equity investments

at fair value

Total

Issued and

Unappropriated

through other

other

paid-up

Share

Appropriated

- retained

Available-for-

Provisions for

comprehensive

components

Total

Note

share capital

premium

- legal reserve

earnings

sale investments

employee benefits

income

of equity

equity

Opening balance at 1 January 2019

17,075,181

4,031,711

1,000,901

2,452,481

1,150,200

(673,022)

-

477,178

25,037,452

Changes in equity for the period

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

910,701

81,000

-

-

81,000

991,701

Closing balance at 31 March 2019

17,075,181

4,031,711

1,000,901

3,363,182

1,231,200

(673,022)

-

558,178

26,029,153

Opening balance at 1 January 2020

- as reported

17,075,181

4,031,711

1,000,901

(983,542)

1,051,200

(871,336)

-

179,864

21,304,115

Retrospective adjustments from changes

in accounting policy

4

-

-

-

-

(1,051,200)

-

1,051,200

-

-

Opening balance at 1 January 2020

- restated

17,075,181

4,031,711

1,000,901

(983,542)

-

(871,336)

1,051,200

179,864

21,304,115

Changes in equity for the period

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(6,409,919)

-

-

(399,600)

(399,600)

(6,809,519)

Closing balance at 31 March 2020

17,075,181

4,031,711

1,000,901

(7,393,461)

-

(871,336)

651,600

(219,736)

14,494,596

The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 22 form part of this interim financial information.

7

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Cash Flows

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 (All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

Notes

2020

2019

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

12

1,117,786

1,428,879

1,140,181

1,438,008

Interest paid

(49,769)

(46,549)

(49,769)

(46,549)

Income tax received (paid)

12,508

(9,094)

12,684

(8,867)

Net cash generated from operating activities

1,080,525

1,373,236

1,103,096

1,382,592

Cash flows from investing activities

Loan payments received from related parties

14 g

-

-

-

50

Loans made to related parties

14 g

-

-

(575)

(13,556)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(414,361)

(348,326)

(414,361)

(348,326)

Purchase of intangible assets

10

(7,754)

(3,357)

(7,754)

(3,357)

Payments for right-of-use assets

(56,000)

-

(56,000)

-

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

3,040

5,490

3,040

5,490

Interest received

731

803

731

797

Net cash used in investing activities

(474,344)

(345,390)

(474,919)

(358,902)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net proceeds (payments on) from short-term borrowings

171,914

(2,222,748)

171,914

(2,222,748)

Payments on long-term borrowings

(366,667)

(350,000)

(366,667)

(350,000)

Net proceeds from short-term loans from related parties

445,862

2,289,104

445,862

2,289,104

Payments on long-term loans from related parties

(408,333)

(575,000)

(408,480)

(575,123)

Proceeds from long-term loans from related parties

-

-

4,203

4,279

Payments on lease liabilities

(56,283)

-

(82,335)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(213,507)

(858,644)

(235,503)

(854,488)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

392,674

169,202

392,674

169,202

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

276,683

482,648

276,683

482,648

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

669,357

651,850

669,357

651,850

The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 22 form part of this interim financial information.

8

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the interim period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

1 General information

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited ("the Company") is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in Thailand. The address of its registered office is 3195/17-29 Rama IV Road, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok, 10110.

The Company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") on 6 May 2008.

The Company and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") are involved in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, which includes a network of retail service stations. The Group operates a refinery and chemical manufacturing plant in Sriracha, Thailand. The Group also operates distribution facilities and oil terminals throughout Thailand. The Group's products are sold through a network of retail service stations, directly to industrial customers, and through export. Additionally, the Group is involved in the sale of chemical products to both domestic and overseas customers.

The Company is a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Group which holds 65.99% of the Company's shares.

This interim consolidated and separate financial information was authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 7 May 2020.

2 Basis of preparation

The interim consolidated and separate financial information has been prepared in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard (TAS) no. 34, Interim Financial Reporting and other financial reporting requirements issued under the Securities and Exchange Act.

The interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

For the period ended 31 March 2020, loss for the period of the Group was Baht 6,307 million and, as at the same period ended date, the current liabilities of the Group exceeded the current assets by Baht 13,628 million. The Group currently has adequate financing sources to generate operational cash flow and to enable the payment of liabilities when they become due as follows: (1) uncommitted borrowing facilities from related companies and financial institutions in the amount of Baht 72,833 million, and (2) the ability to offer Baht 11,500 million of bills of exchange in a revolving program as approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Even though the aforementioned situation exists, the Group continuously operates and considers operational and financial plans in order to ensure an ability to continue its operations as a going concern in accordance with the demand and supply of relevant industries of the Group. In addition, the Group places importance on and closely monitors the situations. Accordingly, the consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts, or to amounts or classification of liabilities that may be necessary if the going concern basis of preparing the consolidated and separate financial statements is not appropriate.

An English version of the interim consolidated and separate financial information has been prepared from the interim financial information that is in the Thai language. In the event of a conflict or a difference in interpretation between the two languages, the Thai language interim financial information shall prevail.

3 Accounting policies

The accounting policies used in the preparation of the interim financial information are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except as described in note 4.

9

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the interim period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

4 Adoption of new financial reporting standards and changes in accounting policies

The Group has adopted financial reporting standards relating to financial instruments (TAS 32, TFRS 7 and TFRS 9) and leases standard (TFRS 16) retrospectively from 1 January 2020, but has not restated comparatives for the 2019 reporting period, as permitted in the standards. The reclassifications and adjustments arising from the new requirements are therefore recognised in the opening Statement of Financial Position on 1 January 2020.

The other new and amended Thai Financial Reporting Standards effective for the accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020 do not have material impact on the Group.

The following tables show the adjustments made to the amount recognised in each line item in the statement of financial position upon adoption of the financial reporting standards relate to financial instruments (TAS 32 and TFRS 9) and leases standard (TFRS 16):

Consolidated financial information

As at

TAS 32 and TFRS 9

TFRS 16

As at

31 December 2019

Reclassifications

Reclassifications

1 January 2020

Previously reported

and adjustments

and adjustments

Restated

Assets

Current assets

Other current assets

4,774,725

-

(141,336)

4,633,389

Total current assets

4,774,725

-

(141,336)

4,633,389

Non-current assets

Financial assets measured at

fair value through other

comprehensive income

-

1,350,000

-

1,350,000

Available-for-sale

investments

1,350,000

(1,350,000)

-

-

Right-of-use assets, net

-

-

3,582,743

3,582,743

Prepaid rental and

deferred charges

1,725,830

-

(1,367,374)

358,456

Total non-current assets

3,075,830

-

2,215,369

5,291,199

Total assets

7,850,555

-

2,074,033

9,924,588

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Current portion of lease

liabilities

-

-

207,579

207,579

Total current liabilities

-

-

207,579

207,579

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

-

-

1,866,454

1,866,454

Total non-current liabilities

-

-

1,866,454

1,866,454

Total liabilities

-

-

2,074,033

2,074,033

10

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the interim period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

Separate financial information

As at

TAS 32 and TFRS 9

TFRS 16

As at

31 December 2019

Reclassifications

Reclassifications

1 January 2020

Previously reported

and adjustments

and adjustments

Restated

Assets

Current assets

Other current assets

4,957,208

-

(141,336)

4,815,872

Total current assets

4,957,208

-

(141,336)

4,815,872

Non-current assets

Financial assets measured at

fair value through other

comprehensive income

-

1,350,000

-

1,350,000

Available-for-sale

investments

1,350,000

(1,350,000)

-

-

Right-of-use assets, net

-

-

3,663,306

3,663,306

Prepaid rental and

deferred charges

2,118,327

-

(1,367,292)

751,035

Total non-current assets

3,468,327

-

2,296,014

5,764,341

Total assets

8,425,535

-

2,154,678

10,580,213

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Current portion of lease

liabilities

-

-

233,632

233,632

Total current liabilities

-

-

233,632

233,632

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

-

-

1,921,046

1,921,046

Total non-current liabilities

-

-

1,921,046

1,921,046

Total liabilities

-

-

2,154,678

2,154,678

The adjustments and reclassifications above are summarized below;

Financial instruments

The adoption of the new financial reporting standards on financial instruments mainly affects the Group's accounting treatment as follows;

Classification and measurement of investments in equity instruments

The Group has elected to reclassify all its equity investments not held for trading to financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income which previously classified as available-for-sale investments. As a result, assets with a fair value of Baht 1,350 million were reclassified from available-for-sale investment to financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income on 1 January 2020.

11

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the interim period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

Leases

On adoption of TFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as operating leases under the principles of TAS 17 Leases. As at 1 January 2020, these liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate. The Group's incremental borrowing rates applied to the lease liabilities on 1 January 2020 for 1-5 years lease term and over than 5 years lease term were 1.53% and 1.84%, respectively.

Consolidated

financial

Separate financial

information

information

Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31 December 2019

2,497,817

7,400,590

Less:

Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate

(245,801)

(247,848)

Less:

Non-qualified leases

(177,983)

(177,983)

Less:

Variable lease payments

-

(4,820,081)

Lease liability recognised as at 1 January 2020

2,074,033

2,154,678

Current lease liabilities

207,579

233,632

Non-current lease liabilities

1,866,454

1,921,046

2,074,033

2,154,678

Variable leases are from the leases of land from the Company's subsidiaries under lease agreements effective in 2018. Rental was a variable lease payments as a cost plus basis over 30 years lease term. Therefore, it will not be included in the measurement of lease liabilities.

The Group measured right-of use assets at the amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application.

The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets:

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

31 March

1 January

31 March

1 January

2020

2020

2020

2020

Properties

3,627,322

3,582,743

3,701,527

3,663,306

Total right-of-use assets

3,627,322

3,582,743

3,701,527

3,663,306

Practical expedients applied

In applying TFRS 16 for the first time for the lease contract available before 1 January 2020, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:

  • the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics
  • the operating leases with less than 12 months remaining lease term as at 1 January 2020 be defined as short-term leases
  • the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application, and
  • the election not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease as defined under TFRS 16 at the date of initial application but relied on its assessment made applying TAS 17 and TFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease.

12

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the interim period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

Changes in accounting policies from adoption of the financial reporting standards related to financial instruments and leases

Investments and other financial assets

Classification and measurements

From 1 January 2020, the Group classifies its financial assets as follows:

  • those to be measured subsequently at fair value either through profit or loss (FVPL) or through other comprehensive income (FVOCI)
  • those to be measured at amortised cost

The Group initially recognises a financial asset on trade date at its fair value plus transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition of the financial asset.

Equity instruments

All equity instruments held must be irrevocably classified to two measurement categories; i) at fair value through profit or loss, or ii) at fair value through other comprehensive income without subsequent recycling to profit or loss. The classification of equity instruments is considered on investment-by-investment basis. Dividends from such investment continue to be recognised in profit or loss as other income.

Impairment

From 1 January 2020, the Group assesses expected credit loss on a forward looking basis for its financial assets carried at FVOCI and at amortised cost. The impairment methodology applied depends on whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk, except trade receivables which the Group applies the simplified approach in determining its expected credit loss.

Leases

The group leases office building, equipment and various plots of land on which retail service stations are operated under lease agreement. The lease terms generally range between 3 to 30 years, and may have the renewal option at the end of the lease period.

Before 2020 financial year, leases were classified as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.

From 1 January 2020, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.

Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the lease payments.

The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the Group's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the Group would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions.

Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the amount of the initial measurement of lease liability and any lease payments made at or before the commencement date. Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less.

13

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the interim period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

5 Estimates

Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The Group makes estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The resulting accounting estimates will, by definition, not necessarily equal the related actual results.

In preparing this interim financial information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements and the separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

6 Segment and revenue information

As at 31 March 2020, the Group is organised into two main business segments, namely:

  • Downstream, which includes the refining and marketing of petroleum products; and
  • Petrochemicals, which includes the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products

Total segment revenue

Inter-segment revenue

Total revenue

Segment loss from sales

Revenue from contracts with customers Timing of revenue recognition

  • At a point in time
  • Over time

Total

Other revenue not from contracts with customers

Total revenue

Total segment revenue

Inter-segment revenue

Total revenue

Segment profit from sales

Revenue from contracts with customers Timing of revenue recognition

  • At a point in time
  • Over time

Total

Other revenue not from contracts with customers

Total revenue

Consolidated financial information

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2020

Downstream

Petrochemicals

Total

40,878,298

4,179,323

45,057,621

(3,556,304)

(2,115,364)

(5,671,668)

37,321,994

2,063,959

39,385,953

(7,570,608)

(351,388)

(7,921,996)

36,599,779

2,063,907

38,663,686

13,383

52

13,435

36,613,162

2,063,959

38,677,121

708,832

-

708,832

37,321,994

2,063,959

39,385,953

Consolidated financial information

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2019

Downstream

Petrochemicals

Total

46,502,249

7,551,858

54,054,107

(4,928,915)

(3,090,598)

(8,019,513)

41,573,334

4,461,260

46,034,594

981,781

222,273

1,204,054

41,504,870

4,448,981

45,953,851

12,741

12,279

25,020

41,517,611

4,461,260

45,978,871

55,723

-

55,723

41,573,334

4,461,260

46,034,594

14

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the interim period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

7 Fair value

Fair value estimation

The table below demonstrates financial instruments carried at fair value, by the valuation method. The different levels have been defined as follows:

  • Level 1: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
  • Level 2: Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices).
  • Level 3: Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).

The following table presents the Group's financial assets that are measured and recognised at fair value Level 1 at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019.

Consolidated and Separate

financial information

31 March

31 December

2020

2019

Financial assets measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income

Equity securities

850,500

-

Available-for-sale investments

Equity securities

-

1,350,000

Total

850,500

1,350,000

The Group and the Company have no financial assets that are measured at fair value Level 2 or 3. There were no changes in valuation techniques during the periods.

8 Trade receivables, net

Outstanding trade receivables, as at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, are analysed as follows:

Consolidated and Separate

financial information

31 March

31 December

2020

2019

Current

4,399,323

6,354,026

Overdue:

- Less than 3 months

151,485

103,953

- 3 to 6 months

6,452

3,835

- 6 to 12 months

3,348

1,928

- Over 12 months

33,353

33,005

4,593,961

6,496,747

Less: Allowance for doubtful account (Note 12)

(33,052)

(32,705)

Total

4,560,909

6,464,042

15

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the interim period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

9 Income tax expense

Income tax expense for three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 are as follows:

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2020

2019

2020

2019

Current income tax

931

202,934

-

202,300

Deferred income tax

(1,605,013)

22,888

(1,605,013)

22,888

Income tax (credit) expense

(1,604,082)

225,822

(1,605,013)

225,188

The interim income tax credit and expense are accrued based on management's estimate using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings. The estimated average annual tax rate used is 20%.

10 Property, plant and equipment, net, right-of-use assets, net and intangible assets, net

Movements of property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets for three-month period ended

31 March 2020 are as follows:

Consolidated financial information

Property, plant and

Right-of-use

Intangible

equipment

assets

assets

Opening net book value

25,599,800

-

181,174

Adjustment from adoption of TFRS 16

on 1 January 2020 (Note 4)

-

3,582,743

-

Additions

248,808

141,602

7,754

Disposals

(5,104)

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

(507,127)

(97,023)

(4,178)

Closing net book value

25,336,377

3,627,322

184,750

Separate financial information

Property, plant and

Right-of-use

Intangible

equipment

Assets

assets

Opening net book value

21,394,910

-

181,174

Adjustment from adoption of TFRS 16

on 1 January 2020 (Note 4)

-

3,663,306

-

Additions

248,808

141,602

7,754

Disposals

(5,104)

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

(507,127)

(103,381)

(4,178)

Closing net book value

21,131,487

3,701,527

184,750

Right-of-use assets as at 31 March 2020 comprise of leasehold land and leasehold building.

16

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the interim period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

11 Borrowings from financial institutions

Movements of borrowings for three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 are as follows:

For the three-month period ended

Beginning balance

Net movement of borrowings

Ending balance

Consolidated and Separate

financial information

31 March 31 March

20202019

9,771,711 7,896,189

(194,753) (2,572,748)

9,576,958 5,323,441

From January to March 2020, the decrease in borrowings of Baht 195 million consists of the following:

  • Net increase in revolving short-term loans of Baht 171 million.
  • Repayment of 5-year loan by installments of Baht 50 million.
  • Repayment of 3-year loan by installments of Baht 125 million.
  • Repayment of 3-year loan by installments of Baht 108 million.
  • Repayment of 3-year loan by installments of Baht 83 million.

From January to March 2019, the decrease in borrowings of Baht 2,573 million consists of the following:

  • Net decrease in revolving short-term loans of Baht 1,724 million.
  • Net decrease in Bills of Exchange of Baht 499 million.
  • Repayment of 5-year loan by installments of Baht 50 million.
  • Repayment of 5-year loan by installments of Baht 50 million.
  • Repayment of 3-year loan by installments of Baht 125 million.
  • Repayment of 3-year loan by installments of Baht 125 million.

17

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the interim period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

12 Cash generated from operations

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

For the three-month period ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Loss) Profit before income tax expense

(7,910,935)

1,252,960

(8,014,932)

1,135,889

Adjustments for:

Depreciation (Note 10)

604,150

493,853

610,508

493,853

Amortisation (Note 10)

4,178

7,882

4,178

7,882

Allowance for doubtful account (Note 8)

347

-

347

-

Write-down of inventory to net realisable value

422,463

-

422,463

-

Loss on disposal of property,

plant and equipment

2,064

3,750

2,064

3,750

Share of profit from an associate

(98,723)

(113,426)

-

-

Interest income

(731)

(803)

(49,373)

(47,749)

Finance costs

93,943

68,364

94,270

68,389

Net unrealised foreign exchange loss

239,471

86,090

239,471

86,090

Changes in working capital

Trade receivables

1,916,794

(1,212,332)

1,916,794

(1,212,332)

Amount due from related parties

-

50

-

-

Inventories

3,526,740

(2,155,845)

3,526,740

(2,155,845)

Other receivables

(901,150)

954,063

(901,150)

954,063

Other current assets

2,355,439

(154,085)

2,349,173

(182,338)

Prepaid rental and deferred charges

(125,332)

(109,979)

(39,208)

(19,251)

Other non-current assets

(160,719)

205

(160,719)

205

Trade and other payables

(857,067)

468,000

(857,060)

480,354

Amount due to related parties

1,964,550

1,822,093

1,954,311

1,807,009

Provisions for employee benefits

42,313

18,104

42,313

18,104

Other non-current liabilities

(9)

(65)

(9)

(65)

Cash generated from operations

1,117,786

1,428,879

1,140,181

1,438,008

Consolidated and Separate

financial information

Non-cash transactions

31 March

31 March

2020

2019

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

127,484

138,220

13 Commitments and contingencies

  1. Capital commitments
    As at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group had capital commitments amounting to Baht 562 million and Baht 640 million, respectively.
  2. Contingent liabilities
    As at 31 March 2020, the Group had contingent liabilities in respect to bank guarantees arising in the ordinary course of business, amounting to Baht 67 million (31 December 2019: Baht 70 million) to third parties. It is not anticipated that any material liabilities will arise from these bank guarantees.

18

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the interim period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

14 Related-party transactions

ExxonMobil Asia Holding Private Limited acquired 65.43% of the shares from ExxonMobil International Holdings Incorporated and 0.56% of the shares from other companies within the ExxonMobil Group on 28 November 2014.

Therefore, the Group is controlled by ExxonMobil Asia Holding Private Limited incorporated in Singapore, which owns 65.99% of the Company's shares as at 31 March 2020. The ultimate holding company is Exxon Mobil Corporation incorporated in the United States of America.

(a)

Sales of goods and services

Consolidated and Separate

financial information

For the three-month period ended

31 March

31 March

2020

2019

Sales of goods and services

- Other related parties

2,178,618

2,640,510

Total

2,178,618

2,640,510

Sales of goods and services between related parties are based on market prices and primarily relate to the sale of petroleum and petrochemical products.

(b) Purchases of goods and services

Consolidated and Separate

financial information

For the three-month period ended

31 March

31 March

2020

2019

Purchase of goods

- Other related parties

25,195,796

30,374,559

Purchase of services

- An associate

190,194

200,255

Total

25,385,990

30,574,814

Purchases of goods from related parties primarily relate to the purchase of crude oil, petroleum and petrochemical products. Purchases of services from an associate relate to the provision of pipeline transportation services for the Group's products. Purchases of goods and services are based on market prices.

(c)

Expenses

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

For the three-month period ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2020

2019

2020

2019

Expenses paid to:

- Subsidiaries

-

-

54,725

53,569

- Other related parties

930,473

858,472

929,800

857,051

Total

930,473

858,472

984,525

910,620

Expenses primarily relate to the provision of support services and are charged on either a cost or cost plus basis.

19

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the interim period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

(d) Finance costs, net

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

For the three-month period ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest income received from:

- Subsidiaries

-

-

48,642

46,951

Total

-

-

48,642

46,951

Interest expenses paid to:

- Subsidiaries

-

-

327

26

- Other related parties

52,062

38,907

52,062

38,907

Total

52,062

38,907

52,389

38,933

Interest charges and interest income are based on market rates at the time the agreements were entered.

(e)

Key management compensation

Consolidated and Separate

financial information

For the three-month period ended

31 March

31 March

2020

2019

Salaries and other short-term employee benefits

19,321

17,495

Post-employment benefits

5,239

4,558

Total

24,560

22,053

The above information is prepared in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's regulations. This includes the managing director, the first four managers reporting to the managing director as well as all managers at the same level.

  1. Outstanding balances arising from sales/purchases of goods/services and expenses

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2020

2019

2020

2019

Amount due from:

- Subsidiaries

-

-

99,168

50,526

- Other related parties

-

-

-

-

Total

-

-

99,168

50,526

Amount due to:

- Subsidiaries

-

-

21

10,269

- Other related parties

10,313,553

8,091,234

10,313,392

8,091,049

Total

10,313,553

8,091,234

10,313,413

8,101,318

Amounts due from related parties relate primarily to interest receivables on long-term loans (Note 14g).

The amounts due to related parties reflect a net payable which arises mainly from the purchase and sales of crude oil, petroleum and petrochemical products under standard industry terms.

20

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the interim period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

  1. Loans to related parties

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2020

2019

2020

2019

Long-term loans to:

- Subsidiaries

-

-

3,251,994

3,251,419

Total

-

-

3,251,994

3,251,419

Movements in long-term loans to related parties are analysed as follows:

For the three-month period ended

Beginning balance

Loans advanced during the period Loan repayments received

Ending balance

Separate

financial information

31 March 31 March

20202019

3,251,419 3,035,705

57513,556 -(50)

3,251,994 3,049,211

Long-term loans to related parties are unsecured. They bear interest based on the minimum lending rate of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited.

(h)

Loans from related parties

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2020

2019

2020

2019

Current:

Short-term loans from:

- Subsidiaries

-

-

899

899

- Other related parties

13,662,637

13,188,379

13,662,637

13,188,379

Total

13,662,637

13,188,379

13,663,536

13,189,278

Current portion of long-term loans from:

- Other related parties

1,533,333

1,633,333

1,533,333

1,633,333

Total

15,195,970

14,821,712

15,196,869

14,822,611

Non-current:

Long-term loans from:

- Subsidiaries

-

-

4,812

756

- Other related parties

2,041,667

2,350,000

2,041,667

2,350,000

Total

2,041,667

2,350,000

2,046,479

2,350,756

Movements in loans from related parties are analysed as follows:

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

For the three-month period ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2020

2019

2020

2019

Beginning balance

17,171,712

7,449,161

17,173,367

7,451,279

Additional borrowings

1,539,423

2,444,409

1,543,626

2,448,688

Loans repaid during the period

(1,473,498)

(720,974)

(1,473,645)

(721,097)

Ending balance

17,237,637

9,172,596

17,243,348

9,178,870

21

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Information (Unaudited)

For the interim period ended 31 March 2020

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

Short-term loans from other related parties include:

  • Revolving loan from a related party totaling Baht 11,342 million out of facility size Baht 12,000 million at the end of March 2020.
  • Short-termloan from a related party under Loan and Current Account Agreement totaling Baht 2,321 million at the end of March 2020.

Short-term loans from related parties are unsecured. They have no fixed term of repayment and bear interest based on the adjusted minimum lending rate of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited or Bangkok Interbank Offered Rate (BIBOR).

Long-term loans from other related parties include:

  • A 5-year loan of Baht 6,000 million which was obtained in September 2015 and is repayable in 20 quarterly installments commencing from January 2016 to October 2020. The loan bears interest at 1-month (BIBOR) rate plus a margin. As at 31 March 2020, the outstanding loan balance was Baht 300 million, which is payable in 2020.
  • A 3-year loan of Baht 700 million which was obtained in June 2019 and is repayable in 12 quarterly installments commencing from September 2019 to June 2022. The loan bears interest at 3-months (BIBOR) rate plus a margin. As at 31 March 2020, the outstanding loan balance was Baht 525 million, of which Baht 233 million is payable within 1 year.
  • A 3-year loan of Baht 3,000 million which was obtained in November 2019 and is repayable in 12 quarterly installments commencing from February 2020 to November 2022. The loan bears interest at 1-month (BIBOR) rate plus a margin. As at 31 March 2020, the outstanding loan balance was Baht 2,750 million, of which Baht 1,000 million is payable within 1 year.

Long-term loans from related parties bear interest based on the adjusted minimum lending rate of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited or Bangkok Interbank Offered Rate (BIBOR).

22

