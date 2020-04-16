Esso Thailand Public : Mobil to give away 4,000 reusable masks to deliverymen at selected Esso fuel stations

Mobil to give away 4,000 reusable masks to deliverymen at selected Esso fuel stations
select where you want yo share this article
Shareshare
PrintTop
Share
Facebook link opens in a new window Twitter link opens in a new windowLinkedin link opens in a new window 1Email link opens in a new windowcopy to clipboard
close
The campaign targets deliverymen due to the important role they play in supplying home-bound individuals with important necessities during the COVID-19 pandemic. This campaign, a continuation of the company's ongoing efforts to make a difference in the fight against COVID-19, will continue while supplies last.
'Deliverymen are akin to heroes who are ensuring things continue to move during these difficult times,' said Pajaree Meekangvan, director and Thailand lubricants sales manager, Esso (Thailand). 'Without them, it would be very difficult for people to get the items they need. They are on the front lines, putting themselves at risk, for all our benefit. This is a small way we can help provide them with additional protection to accomplish their important work, safely.'
Each deliveryman, with an identification from their delivery job, will be eligible for one mask. The masks will be distributed at the four Esso Fuel Stations as listed below.
|
Service Station Name
|
Address
|
V.P.K. Rama 9 Co.,Ltd. (Rama 4)
|
2825/19 Rama 4 Rd, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110
|
Riruay Energy Co.,Ltd. (Petchakasem 39)
|
705 Phetkasem Rd, Bangwa, Phasicharoen, Bangkok 10160
|
P.A. Bangna Co.,Ltd (Udomsuk)
|
178 Udomsuk Rd, Bangna Nuea, Bangna, Bangkok 10260
|
Nida Petroleum Co.,Ltd. (Lardprao 68)
|
1884 Ladphrao Rd, Wangthonglang, Wangthonglang, Bangkok 10310
For more information, please contact Public and Government Affairs :
Kitiyavadee Nilavan Tel: 02-407-4382 Email: kitiyavadee.nilavan@exxonmobil.com
Pathaveeroje Pamoonkesi Tel. 02-407-4384 Email: pathaveeroje.pamoonkesi@exxonmobil.com
Disclaimer
Esso Thailand pcl published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 03:00:06 UTC