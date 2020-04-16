Esso Thailand Public : Mobil to give away 4,000 reusable masks to deliverymen at selected Esso fuel stations

Facebook link opens in a new window Twitter link opens in a new window Linkedin link opens in a new window 1 Email link opens in a new window copy to clipboard

The campaign targets deliverymen due to the important role they play in supplying home-bound individuals with important necessities during the COVID-19 pandemic. This campaign, a continuation of the company's ongoing efforts to make a difference in the fight against COVID-19, will continue while supplies last.

'Deliverymen are akin to heroes who are ensuring things continue to move during these difficult times,' said Pajaree Meekangvan, director and Thailand lubricants sales manager, Esso (Thailand). 'Without them, it would be very difficult for people to get the items they need. They are on the front lines, putting themselves at risk, for all our benefit. This is a small way we can help provide them with additional protection to accomplish their important work, safely.'

Each deliveryman, with an identification from their delivery job, will be eligible for one mask. The masks will be distributed at the four Esso Fuel Stations as listed below.