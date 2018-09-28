Log in
Esso Thailand PCL : Mobil gives back to customers up to 22 million baht in 'Buy Mobil, Free Online Cash Voucher' campaign

09/28/2018 | 12:32pm CEST

Friday 28 Sept. 2018

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited, supplier of the world's leading fuels and finished lubricants under the Esso and Mobil brands, is giving back to customers up to 22 million baht in 'Buy Mobil, Free Online Cash Voucher' Campaign by offering online cash vouchers worth up to 300 baht from Tesco Lotus when purchasing specified engine oils under the Mobil brand at participating outlets and independent workshops nationwide from 1 October 2018- 31 December 2018.

Online Cash Vouchers

1. Free 300 baht online cash voucher from Tesco Lotus when purchasing Mobil 1 0W-40, Mobil 1 5W-30 and Mobil 1 FS X2 5W-50 in 4 liters, as well as Mobil 1 Turbo Diesel 5W-40 in 6 liters.
2. Free 150 baht online cash voucher from Tesco Lotus when purchasing Mobil Super 3000 0W-20 in 3 liters, Mobil Super 3000 5W-30 in 6 titers and Mobil Super 3000 X2 5W-40 in 4 liters.
3. Free 100 baht online cash voucher from Tesco Lotus when purchasing Mobil Super 2000 X2 10W-40 in 4 liters and Mobil Super 2000 Turbospeed 10W-30 in 6 liters.

Customers can participate by: 1) Scanning a QR code from the sticker on the purchased engine oil, and filling in the information or 2) Sending an SMS message with code to 061-398-7488. For further information please ask staff at the outlets or contact call center at 02-109-4147 from 8:30 - 17:30 hrs. (excluding public holidays)

*Terms and conditions as a designated by the company, for more information please contact our call center

Esso and Mobil support safe driving. Please do not text or use your phone while driving. We want you to drive more and be safe.

About Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited)
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited ('Esso (Thailand)') is an affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corporation, one of the industry leaders in the global energy business. Esso Thailand is an integrated petroleum refining, petrochemical, and marketing company under ExxonMobil, Esso and Mobil brands.

Address: Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited, 3195/17-29 Rama IV Road, Klong Ton, Klong Toey District, Bangkok 10110. Registration 0107539000073

For media inquiries, please contact:
Sarut Tangteerapong
+662 343 6000 Ext. 181
Stangteerapong@webershandwick.com
Punnawaj Sasipolpaisal
+662 343 6000 Ext. 179
PSasipolpaisal@webershandwick.com

Disclaimer

Esso Thailand pcl published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 10:31:06 UTC
