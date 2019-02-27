Esso Thailand PCL : congratulates Pure Thai on the occasion of opening and operating service stations exceeding plan

Thursday 28 Feb. 2019

Manoch Munjitjuntra, Esso director and retail sales manager (5th from left) and Pravit Chompunuch (4th from left), Esso territory manager, congratulated Satja Janetumnugul, Pure Thai executive director (3rd from right), Sumit Chanmatee, Pure Thai executive director (2nd from right) and Kanokporn Jarukulvanich, Pure Thai managing director (4th from right), on the occasion of opening and operating service stations under Esso brand reaching a total of 57 stations in 2018 which exceeded the initial target. The latest and newly opened station was Esso Rangsit Klong 2 station in Sammakorn Place community mall.

Pure Thai, as an Esso major dealer, plans to continuously expand service stations under Esso Brand. Those having lands or service stations with interest to invest or operate with us, please contact Call Center: 02-515-9090.

Contact:



Public and Government Affairs:

Kitiyavadee Nilavan Tel: 02-407-4382 Email: kitiyavadee.nilavan@exxonmobil.com

Pathaveeroje Pamoonkesi Tel: 02-407-4384 Email: pathaveeroje.pamoonkesi@exxonmobil.com