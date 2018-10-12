Esso Thailand PCL : supports 28th Vocational Science Project Contest

Friday 12 Oct. 2018

On this occasion, Dr. Taweesak Bunluesin (left), director and Public and Government Affairs manager of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited, presented a 300,000-Baht fund to Dr. Sarojn Kojuantiaw (right), advisor to vocational education standard of the Vocational Education Commission, in support of the promotion of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education among vocational students and the application of their knowledge to innovative science projects.

The contest was held nationwide at various levels ranging from provincial, regional and national rounds. This year, up to 450 teams of vocational students submitted their projects. The national winning team at high vocational level is from Phitsanulok Vocational College for a project that develops a gripping accessory for the elderly's walking cane. Another national winning team at vocational level is from Surat Thani Technical College for a project that studies the properties of bioplastic from pineapple leaf cellulose for nursery bags for plants.

Esso has supported the program for over 27 years. Recognizing the importance of the projects that aim to find solutions for problems in the communities, this year, the committee selected projects that offer effective solutions to their community and provide funding for future development.

Contact:



Public and Government Affairs:

Kitiyavadee Nilavan Tel: 02-407-4382 Email: kitiyavadee.nilavan@exxonmobil.com

Pathaveeroje Pamoonkesi Tel: 02-407-4384 Email: pathaveeroje.pamoonkesi@exxonmobil.com