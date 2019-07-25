Log in
ESSO (THAILAND) PCL

(ESSO)
Esso Thailand PCL : supports Equitable Education Fund, providing 1.6 million-Baht grant to bring students back to schools

07/25/2019 | 06:15am EDT

Manoch Munjitjuntra, Esso director and retail sales manager, led the team in giving 535 educational grants, at 3,000 Baht each, totaling 1,605,000 million Baht, to students in need from 18 schools surrounding Esso service station at Wang Manao, Phetchaburi province with Dr. Supakorn Buasai, EEF manager presiding over the ceremony. Selection of the students based on the iSEE database application developed by EEF to identify those at urgent risk of dropping out from schools and in comply to the concept of 'Leaving No-One Behind.'

'Esso Retail Sales has continuously organized fundraising activities to help students in schools around our service stations for 9 consecutive years. This is the first time that we partnered with EEF to identify students who need these grants and monitor the results even more effectively to ensure that they will have the opportunity to keep studying to fulfill their potential. Later this year, we will extend the help to other provinces including Nan,' said Manoch.

Esso is the first company in Thailand to use EEF's iSEE application which has big data system to identify students who are in need. This will facilitate corporate organizations in giving on time support to bring students back to schools. It will also be used for monitoring the results after 1 academic year such as study performance, attendance, height and weight to ensure that the beneficiaries truly have the opportunity to pursue their academic endeavor.

This fundraising event was well cooperated by Retail Sales team, service station dealers, business partners i.e. Vida Drinking Water, McDonald's Thailand, PSP Transport, MMS-Bosch, B-Quik, Wizard, Wash Concept, 51 Tyre Shop, Rabika Coffee, K&N Commercial, PPK Petroleum and employees of Esso and ExxonMobil affiliates in Thailand.

Contact:

Public and Government Affairs:
Kitiyavadee Nilavan Tel: 02-407-4382 Email: kitiyavadee.nilavan@exxonmobil.com
Pathaveeroje Pamoonkesi Tel: 02-407-4384 Email: pathaveeroje.pamoonkesi@exxonmobil.com

Disclaimer

Esso Thailand pcl published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 10:14:02 UTC
