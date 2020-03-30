Log in
ESSO (THAILAND) PCL

ESSO (THAILAND) PCL

(ESSO)
Esso Thailand Public : Postponement of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/30/2020 | 02:43am EDT

No. Esso/SET/006/63

March 30, 2020

Subject:

Postponement of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

To:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Re:

The Company's letter No. Esso/SET/003/63 dated February 24, 2020, Subject:

2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

Dear Sir,

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited (the "Company") refers to the Board of Director's resolutions passed at the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2020 held on February 24, 2020 to convene the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("2020 AGM") on April 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at The Landmark Hotel, Bangkok.

As the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2010 ("COVID-19") has become widespread and more severe, the Prime Minister declared the State of Emergency and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration issued the Announcement on the temporary closure of premises (No. 4) dated 27 March 2020. As a result, The Landmark Hotel, the venue that was set for the meeting is unable to provide a meeting facility service and has cancelled providing services for the 2020 AGM.

In addition, the Company is well aware of and concerned over the risk of the infection and been deeply concerned for the safety of the meeting attendants. Also, in order to be in compliance with the measurers for preventing and recusing the spread of the COVID-19, the Chairman, as authorized and assigned by the Board of Directors at the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 3/2020 held on March 13, 2020 to determine a postponement of 2020 AGM and change the Record Date in case of necessity, has approved the postponement of the 2020 AGM previous set on April 21, 2020 until further notice and cancellation of the Record Date set on March 20, 2020. The new date of 2020 AGM and the Record Date will be determined when the COVID-19 has been resolved.

The postponement will not cause any significant effect to the Company's business operation.

The Company hereby apologizes for a postponement of the 2020 AGM. The Company will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in order to be prepared for the 2020 AGM and will further notify shareholders appropriately.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours truly,

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

(Mrs. Angsna Pirentorn)

Company Secretary

Esso Thailand pcl published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 06:42:00 UTC
