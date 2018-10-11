Early Warning Report in Accordance with Multilateral Instrument 62-104 & National Instrument 62-103

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral instrument 62-104 — Take-Over Bids and issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 — The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting issues.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2018) - Glenn Olnick of Vancouver, British Columbia announces that on October 9, 2018 he acquired ownership of 10,000 common shares and warrants of Esstra Industries Inc. (the "Issuer") as a result of participating in a private placement financing. Following this acquisition Mr. Olnick owned, directly and indirectly 846,000 common shares in the capital of the Issuer representing approximately 12.6% of the Issuer's then issued common shares. The shares were issued pursuant to Mr. Olnick's participation in a private placement financing priced at $0.10 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable at $0.10 for 60 months, and were acquired for investment purposes, which investment in the issuer will be evaluated and increased or decreased from time to time at Mr. Olnick's discretion.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the securities Commissions in British Columbia and Alberta and will be available for viewing through the Internet at the Canadian System for Electronic Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

(signed) "Glenn Olnick"

Glenn Olnick s

For further information contact:

Esstra Industries Inc.

604 662-3230