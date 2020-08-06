Estácio Participações S A : Notice to the Market - 2Q20 Earnings Release

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ ME) 08.807.432/0001-10

State Registry (NIRE) 33.3.0028205-0

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

2Q20 Earnings Release

YDUQS Participações S.A. ("Company", "YDUQS") - (B3: YDUQ3; OTC: YDUQY), hereby informs its shareholders,

investors and the general market that, pursuant to CVM instruction No 862 and due to the complexity of the

process of incorporating Adtalem in the financial statements for the second quarter during the pandemic, it has

decided to change the date of the 2nd quarter 2020 Earnings Release to August 26th, 2020, after market close.

Conference call (with simultaneous translation)

August 27th, 2020 (Thursday)

8:00 am (US EST) / 9:00 am (BRA time)

Connection numbers:

+55 (11) 3137-8056 (Brazil)

(+1) 786 209 1795 (USA)

(+44) 20 3769 3830 (UK)

Webcast: click here

In accordance with corporate governance best practices the Company will initiate its "blackout period" on August

12th, which should last until August 26th, 2020 (inclusive).

Rio de Janeiro, August 6th, 2020.

Eduardo Haiama

CFO and Investor Relations Officer