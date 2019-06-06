Establishment Labs Announces Appointment of Lisa Gersh to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced the appointment of Lisa Gersh to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



"We are very pleased to welcome Lisa to the Board of Establishment Labs. Lisa’s experience serving as Chief Executive Officer and Board member of several public companies complements our current Board and Management team’s skillset and will be invaluable moving forward,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, CEO of Establishment Labs. "We are delighted that she is bringing her insight and acumen to our Board as we continue executing on our strategy of bringing our Motiva Implants® to more women worldwide."

In her most recent role, Ms. Gersh served as the Chief Executive Officer of Alexander Wang (a global fashion brand) from October 2017 to October 2018. Previously, she served as the Chief Executive Officer of Goop, Inc. (a lifestyle publication curated by Gwyneth Paltrow) from 2014 to 2016. Prior to Goop, Inc., she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc. (an integrated media and merchandising company) from 2012 to 2013. Ms. Gersh has also served as a director of Hasbro, Inc. since 2010.

