Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Establishment Labs Holdings Inc    ESTA   VGG312491084

ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDINGS INC

(ESTA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Establishment Labs Announces Appointment of Lisa Gersh to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced the appointment of Lisa Gersh to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We are very pleased to welcome Lisa to the Board of Establishment Labs. Lisa’s experience serving as Chief Executive Officer and Board member of several public companies complements our current Board and Management team’s skillset and will be invaluable moving forward,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, CEO of Establishment Labs. "We are delighted that she is bringing her insight and acumen to our Board as we continue executing on our strategy of bringing our Motiva Implants® to more women worldwide."

In her most recent role, Ms. Gersh served as the Chief Executive Officer of Alexander Wang (a global fashion brand) from October 2017 to October 2018. Previously, she served as the Chief Executive Officer of Goop, Inc. (a lifestyle publication curated by Gwyneth Paltrow) from 2014 to 2016. Prior to Goop, Inc., she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc. (an integrated media and merchandising company) from 2012 to 2013. Ms. Gersh has also served as a director of Hasbro, Inc. since 2010.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is a global medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in over 70 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company’s direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs’ product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina® 3D Simulation System, MotivaImagine® Centers and other products and services. Please visit the website for additional information: www.establishmentlabs.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Kaitlyn Rawlett
Weber Shandwick
krawlett@webershandwick.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDING
04:06pEstablishment Labs Announces Appointment of Lisa Gersh to Board of Directors
GL
05/20GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Establishment..
BU
05/17Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Establish..
BU
05/17ESTABLISHMENT LABS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Los..
PR
05/17Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Establishme..
BU
05/15Establishment Labs Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
05/10ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDINGS INC : quaterly earnings release
04/24Establishment Labs to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
04/11INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
04/10INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 84,0 M
EBIT 2019 -33,3 M
Net income 2019 -41,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,53x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,36x
Capitalization 464 M
Chart ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 40,3 $
Spread / Average Target 77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Jose Chacon Quiros Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas S. Lewin Chairman
Salvador Dada Santos Chief Operating Officer
Renee Gaeta Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Roberto De Mezerville Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDINGS INC-17.03%466
MEDTRONIC PLC3.79%125 127
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.16.97%37 732
HOYA CORPORATION19.14%26 026
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS14.29%23 408
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY44.47%22 667
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About