INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (“Establishment Labs” or “the Company”)
(NASDAQ: ESTA)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to
investors. Seeking Alpha published an article about Establishment Labs
on April 10, 2019, titled, “Establishment Labs: Troubling Conflicts And
Financial Red Flags.” The articled alleged that “big red flags are
apparent in [Establishment Labs’] accounting in the form of near-zero
product return allowance, extremely high levels of inventory, several
going concern clauses, a peripatetic CEO and a physically detached CFO.”
The article also alleged, “may have supplied the SEC and investors with
misleading information.” Based on these allegations, shares of
Establishment Labs fell sharply the same day.
