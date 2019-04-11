Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/11/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (“Establishment Labs” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ESTA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Seeking Alpha published an article about Establishment Labs on April 10, 2019, titled, “Establishment Labs: Troubling Conflicts And Financial Red Flags.” The articled alleged that “big red flags are apparent in [Establishment Labs’] accounting in the form of near-zero product return allowance, extremely high levels of inventory, several going concern clauses, a peripatetic CEO and a physically detached CFO.” The article also alleged, “may have supplied the SEC and investors with misleading information.” Based on these allegations, shares of Establishment Labs fell sharply the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Jose Chacon Quiros Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas S. Lewin Chairman
Salvador Dada Santos Chief Operating Officer
Renee Gaeta Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Roberto De Mezerville Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDINGS INC-22.79%479
MEDTRONIC PLC-2.46%118 866
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.21.79%40 971
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS24.22%26 358
HOYA CORPORATION17.70%26 227
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY38.53%23 208
