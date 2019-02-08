Bull Market's Test: An Earnings Slump -- WSJ

By Akane Otani and Michael Wursthorn

The yearslong expansion in U.S. corporate profits may be coming to an end sooner than investors expected, a warning sign for the nearly decadelong bull market.

More than 30 companies in the S&P 500, including Netflix Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and Estée Lauder Cos., have offered first-quarter earnings forecasts that fell short of analysts' estimates in recent weeks, citing deteriorating outlooks for the global economy as well as uncertainty around trade policy.

The flurry of tepid forecasts has put companies in the broad stock-market index on track to report a 1.9% decline in profits in the first quarter from a year earlier -- a marked deterioration from September when earnings for the period were projected to grow by about 7%, according to FactSet.

If those numbers pan out, it would mark the first year-over-year profit decline for large U.S. companies since the second quarter of 2016. It would also show momentum flagging after multinationals, ranging from technology firms to retailers, delivered robust results for the end of 2018, carrying the S&P 500 to its fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit earnings growth.

Corporate earnings don't always move in conjunction with stock prices. And earnings have often surpassed analysts' initial estimates in the past year. Roughly 70% of S&P 500 companies have posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter, despite volatile markets and trade uncertainty.

Yet many investors say multinationals will find it increasingly difficult to generate the type of results they did in prior years, with the outlook dimming for the global economy. If earnings estimates keep coming down, many say they doubt the 2019 market rally can continue for long.

"Given the fact we're seeing a slowdown in the 10th year of an economic recovery, there's a persistent fear that every slowdown we witness will be the end of a cycle," said Jeremy Zirin, head of equities Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. "Investors should be prepared for higher levels of volatility than we've seen over the past several years."

The cuts to first-quarter estimates have affected all 11 sectors of the S&P 500, with technology, material and energy companies seeing the biggest revisions in January. Now, seven of those sectors are projected to report a decrease in earnings for the first quarter.

So far, investors appear to have taken the cuts in stride. The S&P 500 has risen in five of the past six weeks, although it remains off 7.7% from its Sept. 20 record. Analysts have attributed much of the stock market's gains to relief over signals by the Federal Reserve that it would likely pause its rate-increase campaign for now, easing the pressure on both stocks and bonds.

But some money managers are warning investors to take profits on some winners in their portfolios in the coming weeks, urging anyone who didn't pare back positions during the fourth quarter to consider doing so at this time.

"What the markets like least in the world is negative earnings growth," said Jerry Braakman, chief investment officer of First American Trust, which manages $1.3 billion for clients in Santa Ana, Calif. He suggests investors trim their tech positions to avoid some of the challenges companies, such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., have warned about and instead buy defensive stocks, like consumer staples.

"A tech stock can adjust 20% after missing expectations of great results, so you want to make sure you're managing that risk," he added, referring to moves such as Apple's 18% decline over November after the tech giant offered investors a weak revenue outlook.

Still, some firms note there are mitigating factors at play. Excluding energy companies and Apple, which warned in January that its sales would take a hit from slowing growth in China, earnings estimates for the S&P 500 would be falling at roughly the same pace as they did on average between 2011 and 2017, according to RBC Capital Markets. Another analysis by UBS' Chief Investment Office found that the fall in earnings estimates looks more benign when viewed on the individual company level. For the year, earnings estimates for the median S&P 500 firm have only fallen 0.5% since Jan. 1, the group said.

"I'm not overly concerned about where earnings are going from here," said Jen Robertson, associate portfolio manager with Wells Fargo Asset Management.

The U.S. economy hasn't shown signs of rolling over into a recession just yet. And the U.S. and China remain in negotiations over trade, meaning there's still a potential pathway for an easing of tensions between the two countries.

"Where I would get concerned is if the U.S. and China continue to be in a stalemate, and executives around the world start to get hesitant about making future investments in their companies," Ms. Robertson said.

But the sheer scale of the drop-off in earnings estimates has some analysts nervous that there could be further damage ahead. That could potentially put pressure on a bull market that many believe is in its late stages.

Some firms have already priced in relatively pessimistic outcomes.

Morgan Stanley analysts, who have been among the more bearish of Wall Street firms in the past year, said this week that they "wouldn't be surprised" if S&P 500 companies wound up delivering lower earnings every quarter of 2019.

Goldman Sachs analysts said, in a recent note, that lower oil prices and pockets of economic weakness in the U.S. support a more conservative earnings outlook for the year. "More estimate reductions are likely rather than boosts to forecasts," the analysts wrote.

To receive our Markets newsletter every morning in your inbox, click here.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com and Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com