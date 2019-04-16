Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Estée Lauder Companies (The)    EL

ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)

(EL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Estee Lauder : L'Oreal sales powered on by luxury skincare fad

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 01:22pm EDT
The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on a sales counter at a department store in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Enduring demand for luxury skincare products boosted L'Oreal sales in the first quarter, helping the Maybelline maker beat growth forecasts along with a slight improvement in its struggling lower-end product ranges.

The French firm said revenues rose 11.4 percent to 7.6 billion euros (£6.6 billion), up 7.7 percent on a like-for-like basis, that strips out the effect of currency swings and acquisitions.

That beat the 6.6 percent comparable sales growth forecast in an Infront Data poll of analysts for Reuters, and matched the pace of growth notched up in the last three months of 2018.

L'Oreal said thriving demand among Asian shoppers had helped sustain growth. The region has now overtaken North America as the largest contributor to revenue.

In an encouraging sign for rivals like U.S.-based Estee Lauder, L'Oreal cited China as one especially bright spot in the quarter despite its slowing economy. It said that Malaysia and India were also doing well.

L'Oreal has been trying to revive its sluggish mass market division, home to its Garnier shampoo ranges, at a time when its higher-end products like Lancome or Kiehl's are finding favour with shoppers seeking anti-ageing treatments for instance.

It is not alone in attempting to revamp its middle-of-the-road brands sold in supermarkets, with Nivea maker Beiersdorf also highlighting a consumer trend towards more personalised products that was pressuring this segment.

Cosmetics makers are partly betting on greener ranges with more natural ingredients to try and lure shoppers back.

Comparable sales growth at L'Oreal's mass market unit progressed to 3.3 percent in the first-quarter from 2.8 percent in the previous three months - a still sluggish rate, but slightly above expectations.

L'Oreal CEO Jean-Paul Agon said in a statement that the economic environment was "volatile, uncertain" but that the group was encouraged by its start to the year. It maintained its goal of outperforming the broader beauty market.

(This story was refiled to remove a repeated word in paragraph 5)

(Reporting by Sarah White and Pascale Denis; editing by Dominique Vidalon and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE) 0.71% 168.5 Delayed Quote.28.44%
L'ORÉAL 0.75% 240.3 Real-time Quote.18.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (TH
01:22pESTEE LAUDER : L'Oreal sales powered on by luxury skincare fad
RE
04/12ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Promotion of Bari Seiden-You..
PU
03/27ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES : ELC Employees Speak About Gender-Fluid Beauty at SXSW
AQ
03/20ESTÉE LAUDER : Revamps IT, Merging Beauty Business With Innovation
DJ
03/11ESTEE LAUDER : Applications now open for Inspiring and Innovating Science Awards..
AQ
03/06ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
03/05ESTEE LAUDER : Zalando extends beauty range to five new markets, adds brands
RE
02/27ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25ESTEE LAUDER : Major consumer brands join forces to highlight women's leadership..
AQ
02/21THE ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. : to Webcast Investor Day on March 6, 2019
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 567 M
EBIT 2019 2 491 M
Net income 2019 1 744 M
Debt 2019 1 558 M
Yield 2019 0,99%
P/E ratio 2019 35,72
P/E ratio 2020 30,32
EV / Sales 2019 4,25x
EV / Sales 2020 3,98x
Capitalization 60 350 M
Chart ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)
Duration : Period :
Estée Lauder Companies (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (TH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 166 $
Spread / Average Target -0,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Demsey Executive Group President
Jane Hertzmark Hudis Group President
William P. Lauder Executive Chairman
Tracey Thomas Travis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)28.44%60 350
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY15.02%264 492
UNILEVER NV (ADR)6.91%164 810
UNILEVER (NL)6.96%164 780
UNILEVER5.78%164 780
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY15.54%59 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About