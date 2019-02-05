Log in
Estee Lauder : Profit Jumps on Strong Skin Care Sales

02/05/2019 | 07:22am EST

By Kimberly Chin

Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) reported its second-quarter profit more than quadrupled driven by stronger sales among its skin care brands globally.

The New York-based cosmetics company earned a profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 of $573 million, or $1.55 a share, compared with $125 million, or 33 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $1.49 a share.

Excluding certain items, Estee Lauder reported an adjusted profit of $1.74 a share compared with $1.52 a year ago and above the consensus forecast of $1.55 a share expected by analysts.

Sales rose 7% to $4.01 billion from the year prior, ahead of analysts' estimates of $3.92 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

