Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Estée Lauder Companies (The)    EL

ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE) (EL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Estée Lauder : Sues Deciem After Founder Shuts Down Stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 07:15pm CEST

By Vipal Monga and Jaewon Kang

Estée Lauder Cos. filed a lawsuit against popular skin-care company Deciem and its founder after he announced in a video on Instagram that he was temporarily shutting down all of its stores because of what he described as "major criminal activity."

Estée Lauder, which owns a minority stake in Toronto-based Deciem, is requesting that founder Brandon Truaxe be removed as co-chief executive and that the other chief, Nicola Kilner, serve as sole CEO on an interim basis, according to the suit filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. In the suit, Estée Lauder also asks for a judge to remove Mr. Truaxe from the board of directors and bar him from managing Deciem's operations and from modifying, deleting or disabling online posts related to the company.

An Estée Lauder spokeswoman confirmed that the company has commenced legal action, but declined to comment further on the litigation.

Mr. Truaxe couldn't be reached for comment but posted a text exchange with a Canadian journalist on his Instagram account in which he said, "I like it," when asked about Estee Lauder's attempt to push him out.

Deciem, which sells brands like The Ordinary, was founded in 2013 and expanded beyond Canada into the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere as its affordable products established a cult-like following. The company sells low-price makeup and skin-care products directly to consumers at wholesale prices by eliminating distributors and other middlemen.

Mr. Truaxe earlier this week said in a video on Deciem's Instagram that the company will "shut down all operations until further notice," adding that "almost everyone" at the company has been involved in a major criminal activity including financial crimes. He didn't elaborate, but went on to list various celebrities, executives and investors in the post without explaining their relevance.

By Wednesday, Mr. Truaxe appeared to have followed through on his threat. Deciem's website displayed only a bright red screen, and the company's stores in Canada, the U.S., the Netherlands, U.K., Australia and South Korea were shut.

Estée Lauder took a minority stake last year in Deciem, an anomaly for the beauty giant that typically pursues full acquisitions of founder-led brands.

Write to Vipal Monga at vipal.monga@wsj.com and Jaewon Kang at jaewon.kang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (TH
07:15pESTÉE LAUDER : Sues Deciem After Founder Shuts Down Stores
DJ
05:57pESTEE LAUDER : moves to have Deciem founder removed after bizarre Instagram post
AQ
10/10Estee Lauder Companies Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Sin..
DJ
10/01ESTEE LAUDER : ELC Underscores its Commitment to New Business Development and Gr..
PU
10/01ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies’ 2018 Breast Cancer Campaign
PU
09/27ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Two Key Leadership Updates i..
PU
08/30ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/29ESTEE LAUDER : to Webcast Its Presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Stapl..
AQ
08/28ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Its Presentation at the Bar..
BU
08/24ESTEE LAUDER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE UP : Week 45 
10/10Cautious Approach - Cramer's Mad Money (10/9/18) 
10/04Concerns over China travel spending hit Estee Lauder, Coty 
10/03BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE UP : Week 44 
10/02FINANCIAL EXCHANGE STOCK TALK : Joseph Harry On Estee Lauder And Dollar General 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 311 M
EBIT 2019 2 406 M
Net income 2019 1 685 M
Debt 2019 1 425 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 30,59
P/E ratio 2020 26,82
EV / Sales 2019 3,69x
EV / Sales 2020 3,47x
Capitalization 51 422 M
Chart ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)
Duration : Period :
Estée Lauder Companies (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (TH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 156 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Demsey Executive Group President
Jane Hertzmark Hudis Group President
William P. Lauder Executive Chairman
Tracey Thomas Travis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)10.29%51 422
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-11.36%204 609
UNILEVER (NL)-0.36%155 742
UNILEVER-2.17%155 742
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-5.02%154 812
RECKITT BENCKISER-4.74%61 621
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.