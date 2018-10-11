Estée Lauder : Sues Deciem After Founder Shuts Down Stores

By Vipal Monga and Jaewon Kang

Estée Lauder Cos. filed a lawsuit against popular skin-care company Deciem and its founder after he announced in a video on Instagram that he was temporarily shutting down all of its stores because of what he described as "major criminal activity."

Estée Lauder, which owns a minority stake in Toronto-based Deciem, is requesting that founder Brandon Truaxe be removed as co-chief executive and that the other chief, Nicola Kilner, serve as sole CEO on an interim basis, according to the suit filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. In the suit, Estée Lauder also asks for a judge to remove Mr. Truaxe from the board of directors and bar him from managing Deciem's operations and from modifying, deleting or disabling online posts related to the company.

An Estée Lauder spokeswoman confirmed that the company has commenced legal action, but declined to comment further on the litigation.

Mr. Truaxe couldn't be reached for comment but posted a text exchange with a Canadian journalist on his Instagram account in which he said, "I like it," when asked about Estee Lauder's attempt to push him out.

Deciem, which sells brands like The Ordinary, was founded in 2013 and expanded beyond Canada into the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere as its affordable products established a cult-like following. The company sells low-price makeup and skin-care products directly to consumers at wholesale prices by eliminating distributors and other middlemen.

Mr. Truaxe earlier this week said in a video on Deciem's Instagram that the company will "shut down all operations until further notice," adding that "almost everyone" at the company has been involved in a major criminal activity including financial crimes. He didn't elaborate, but went on to list various celebrities, executives and investors in the post without explaining their relevance.

By Wednesday, Mr. Truaxe appeared to have followed through on his threat. Deciem's website displayed only a bright red screen, and the company's stores in Canada, the U.S., the Netherlands, U.K., Australia and South Korea were shut.

Estée Lauder took a minority stake last year in Deciem, an anomaly for the beauty giant that typically pursues full acquisitions of founder-led brands.

