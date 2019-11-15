Estee Lauder : The Estée Lauder Companies Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders today in New York City. William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman, chaired the meeting. Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, reviewed recent financial results and described the Company’s long-term strategy.

At the meeting, stockholders elected Ronald S. Lauder, William P. Lauder, Richard D. Parsons, Lynn Forester de Rothschild, Jennifer Tejada and Richard F. Zannino to the Board of Directors. Stockholders also ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as independent auditors for the current fiscal year, approved the advisory vote to approve executive compensation and approved the Company’s amended and restated fiscal 2002 share incentive plan.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M•A•C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

ELC-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005051/en/