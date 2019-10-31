Estee Lauder : The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend 12% to $.48 Per Share

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) announced today an increase in the quarterly dividend on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock to $.48 per share, a 12% increase over the previous quarterly rate of $.43 per share. The $.48 per share quarterly dividend will be payable on December 16, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M•A•C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

