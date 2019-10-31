Log in
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)

ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)

(EL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/30 04:00:52 pm
193.27 USD   +1.48%
07:12aESTEE LAUDER : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.6% to 48 Cents
DJ
07:11aESTÉE LAUDER : Profit Rises, Beats Expectations
DJ
07:08aESTEE LAUDER : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Estee Lauder : The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend 12% to $.48 Per Share

0
10/31/2019
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend 12% to $.48 Per Share

Press Release, Oct 31, 2019

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend 12% to $.48 Per Share

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) announced today an increase in the quarterly dividend on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock to $.48 per share, a 12% increase over the previous quarterly rate of $.43 per share. The $.48 per share quarterly dividend will be payable on December 16, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M•A•C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

ELC-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005114/en/

Investors: Rainey Mancini

(212) 284-3049

Media: Alexandra Trower

(212) 572-4430

Source: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Disclaimer

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 10:51:15 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 958 M
EBIT 2020 2 913 M
Net income 2020 2 114 M
Debt 2020 492 M
Yield 2020 0,96%
P/E ratio 2020 33,7x
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
EV / Sales2020 4,40x
EV / Sales2021 4,09x
Capitalization 69 794 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 210,19  $
Last Close Price 193,27  $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Demsey Executive Group President
Jane Hertzmark Hudis Group President
William P. Lauder Executive Chairman
Tracey Thomas Travis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)46.40%69 794
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY35.92%311 577
UNILEVER N.V.11.71%156 394
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD20.16%66 172
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY15.22%58 842
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC0.18%54 997
