Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Estée Lauder Companies (The)    EL

ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)

(EL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Estee Lauder : The Estée Lauder Companies to Issue $1.8 Billion of Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 05:42pm EST

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) today announced the offering and pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.000% Senior Notes due 2024, $650 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.375% Senior Notes due 2029 and $650 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.125% Senior Notes due 2049.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective registration statement filed by The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and effective as of May 21, 2018. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 21, 2019.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include funding the recently announced acquisition of Have & Be Co. Ltd. and refinancing its $500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.800% Senior Notes due February 7, 2020. Pending any specific application, it may initially invest funds in short-term marketable securities.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are the joint book-running managers for the offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk or by telephone at 1-212-834-4533; BNP Paribas Securities Corp., 787 Seventh Avenue, New York, New York 10019, or by telephone at 1-800-854-5674 or by email at new.york.syndicate@bnpparibas.com or MUFG Securities Americas Inc., 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020 or by telephone at 1-877-649-6848.

An electronic copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will also be available on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. A registration statement relating to the notes became effective on May 21, 2018, and this offering is being made by means of a prospectus supplement.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

ELC-C
ELC-F


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (TH
05:42pESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies to Issue $1.8 Billion of Senior Notes
BU
04:05pESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
11/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/18ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
11/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/18ESTÉE LAUDER : to Acquire Dr. Jart+ Parent
DJ
11/18ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies to Acquire Dr. Jart+
BU
11/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/15ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 039 M
EBIT 2020 2 910 M
Net income 2020 2 140 M
Debt 2020 706 M
Yield 2020 0,94%
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,37x
EV / Sales2021 4,05x
Capitalization 69 404 M
Chart ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)
Duration : Period :
Estée Lauder Companies (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (TH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 207,16  $
Last Close Price 196,10  $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Demsey Executive Group President
Jane Hertzmark Hudis Group President
William P. Lauder Executive Chairman
Tracey Thomas Travis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)46.80%69 404
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY32.60%303 971
UNILEVER N.V.13.23%156 559
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD14.39%61 913
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY12.79%57 533
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-1.63%54 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group