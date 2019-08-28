Log in
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)

Estee Lauder : The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Its Presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

08/28/2019

Representatives of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will speak at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s strategies and take questions from the audience.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the presentation on Wednesday, September 4th from 8:15 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. ET at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The webcast will be archived on the site.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

© Business Wire 2019
