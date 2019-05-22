Log in
Estee Lauder : The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Its Presentation at the Bernstein 35Th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

05/22/2019 | 04:46pm EDT

Representatives of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will speak at the Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019. Fabrizio Freda, President and CEO, and Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s strategies and take questions from the audience.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the presentation on Wednesday, May 29th from 9:00 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. ET at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The webcast will be archived on the site.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

ELC-F


© Business Wire 2019
