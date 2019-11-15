Log in
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)

ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)

(EL)
News 
News

Estee Lauder in Virtual Power Purchase Deal With NextEra Wind Farm

11/15/2019

By Michael Dabaie

Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) said it signed a virtual power purchase agreement for the Ponderosa wind farm in Beaver County, Okla.

The wind farm is owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy NextEra Energy Resources.

Under the agreement, Estee Lauder will purchase the energy produced by 22 megawatts of the Ponderosa wind farm, which equates to about 10 wind turbines, the company said. Construction of the wind farm is scheduled to begin in early 2020.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE) -0.13% 191.175 Delayed Quote.44.57%
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC. -0.43% 229.39 Delayed Quote.32.25%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 012 M
EBIT 2020 2 908 M
Net income 2020 2 136 M
Debt 2020 404 M
Yield 2020 0,96%
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,33x
EV / Sales2021 4,00x
Capitalization 68 904 M
