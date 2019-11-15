Estee Lauder in Virtual Power Purchase Deal With NextEra Wind Farm

By Michael Dabaie

Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) said it signed a virtual power purchase agreement for the Ponderosa wind farm in Beaver County, Okla.

The wind farm is owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy NextEra Energy Resources.

Under the agreement, Estee Lauder will purchase the energy produced by 22 megawatts of the Ponderosa wind farm, which equates to about 10 wind turbines, the company said. Construction of the wind farm is scheduled to begin in early 2020.

