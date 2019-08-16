Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Estée Lauder Companies (The)    EL

ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)

(EL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Revlon to explore options, says largest shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 06:57am EDT

(Reuters) - Revlon Inc largest shareholder MacAndrews and Forbes said on Friday the cosmetics maker would explore options for the business.

MacAndrews and Forbes, the holding company through which billionaire Ronald Perelman owns about 87% stake in Revlon, disclosed in an SEC filing that an external financial adviser has been retained to help in the efforts.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Revlon had tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc, citing sources. Following the report, shares of the New York-based company surged as much as 17% and closed up 5.5%.

Perelman in 2016 too had urged the struggling cosmetics company to explore strategic alternatives as it battled with changing consumer preferences and intense competition from bigger rivals Estee Lauder and L'Oreal SA.

As of Thursday's close, Revlon had a market capitalisation $814.6 million (670.1 million pounds) and the stock had lost about 39% of its value this year.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE) 0.18% 175.43 Delayed Quote.34.60%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 0.32% 196.18 Delayed Quote.17.44%
L'ORÉAL 1.17% 233 Real-time Quote.14.46%
REVLON INC 5.49% 15.36 Delayed Quote.-39.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (TH
06:57aRevlon to explore options, says largest shareholder
RE
08/15REVLON TAPS GOLDMAN TO EXPLORE STRAT : Bloomberg
RE
08/05ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 F..
BU
07/31ESTEE LAUDER : L'Oreal shares slide as make-up slowdown weighs on sales
RE
07/30Weaker make-up demand drags on L'Oreal in North America
RE
07/15ESTEE LAUDER : Promotes Sara E. Moss to Vice Chairman
AQ
07/12ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies Promotes Sara E. Moss to Vice Chairman
PU
07/02ESTEE LAUDER : Forbes Ranks The Estée Lauder Companies #1 Best Employer for Wome..
PU
07/02ESTEE LAUDER : Announces Key Leadership Updates for Smashbox and GLAMGLOW
AQ
07/02ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Key Leadership Updates for S..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 792 M
EBIT 2019 2 560 M
Net income 2019 1 806 M
Debt 2019 560 M
Yield 2019 0,94%
P/E ratio 2019 36,0x
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,33x
EV / Sales2020 4,07x
Capitalization 63 483 M
Chart ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)
Duration : Period :
Estée Lauder Companies (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (TH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 186,52  $
Last Close Price 175,43  $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Demsey Executive Group President
Jane Hertzmark Hudis Group President
William P. Lauder Executive Chairman
Tracey Thomas Travis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)34.60%63 483
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY27.71%293 740
UNILEVER PLC21.13%149 015
UNILEVER (NL)12.95%144 279
UNILEVER NV (ADR)8.35%144 279
L'OREAL SA (ADR)--.--%143 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group