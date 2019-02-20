Log in
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. : to Webcast Investor Day on March 6, 2019

0
02/20/2019

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in New York City to discuss its strategy and key growth opportunities. The event will feature presentations from Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer and Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as well as members of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude by approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M•A•C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

ELC-F


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 562 M
EBIT 2019 2 485 M
Net income 2019 1 724 M
Debt 2019 1 605 M
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 33,28
P/E ratio 2020 28,37
EV / Sales 2019 3,96x
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
Capitalization 56 125 M
Chart ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)
Duration : Period :
Estée Lauder Companies (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (TH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 161 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Demsey Executive Group President
Jane Hertzmark Hudis Group President
William P. Lauder Executive Chairman
Tracey Thomas Travis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)19.45%56 125
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY7.14%250 133
UNILEVER (NL)3.37%159 030
UNILEVER3.61%159 030
UNILEVER NV (ADR)2.51%158 601
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY11.69%57 868
