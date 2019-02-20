The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. : to Webcast Investor Day on March 6, 2019

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in New York City to discuss its strategy and key growth opportunities. The event will feature presentations from Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer and Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as well as members of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude by approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M•A•C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

ELC-F

