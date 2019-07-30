Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Estée Lauder Companies (The)    EL

ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)

(EL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/30 01:40:18 pm
190.43 USD   -0.85%
01:24pWeaker make-up demand drags on L'Oreal in North America
RE
07/29ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE) : Buyers are coming back
07/15ESTEE LAUDER : Promotes Sara E. Moss to Vice Chairman
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Weaker make-up demand drags on L'Oreal in North America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 01:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A tube of L'Oreal's ammonia-free Inoa hair colouring dye juts out from the shelves at Cuttour hair salon in Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore

PARIS (Reuters) - France's L'Oreal on Tuesday posted weaker than expected second-quarter sales growth, in part as demand for make-up products such as its Maybelline mascaras faltered in North America.

L'Oreal, like rivals such as Estee Lauder, continues to benefit from strong demand across Asia, now its biggest market, and appetite for high-end brands like its Lancome and Giorgio Armani ranges is particularly strong in China.

But other regions are proving more problematic, and the French cosmetics maker is also grappling with shifting beauty trends as a huge boom in make-up sales in recent years, spurred on by the rise of social media platforms, starts to ease.

L'Oreal's performance in North America deteriorated in the quarter after a bumpy start to the year, with comparable sales down 1.1% in the April to June period even as some products like skincare treatments and perfumes did well.

"North America is still being held back by the slowdown in make-up," Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said in a statement. The company is due to hold a conference call with analysts on July 31.

Some Europe-based luxury firms operating in the fashion world, like Kering Gucci brand, have also pointed to more sluggish U.S. demand in recent quarters.

Overall, L'Oreal reported a 9.8% sales increase on a reported basis to 7.26 billion euros (6.65 billion pounds) for the second quarter. Like-for-like revenue, which strips out currency swings and acquisitions, rose 6.8%.

That was still a faster pace than the overall beauty market, and analysts had factored in a slight slowdown from the 7.7% posted in the previous quarter, but had projected revenue growth around the 7.4% mark.

Sales in the luxury division - which has driven growth at the group in recent years as more mass market ranges like its Garnier shampoos struggled - were up 12.2%, a touch below expectations.

L'Oreal's active cosmetics unit, which caters to dermatological conditions with brands like Vichy, topped forecasts, however.

The company, which reported a record operating margin of 19.5% at the end of June, also said it would carry out share buybacks in the second half of 2019 for up to 750 million euros, adding that it planned to cancel the shares acquired.

Operating profit for the first six months of 2019 was up 12.1% at 2.88 billion euros.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by David Goodman/David Evans)

By Sarah White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE) -0.60% 190.5 Delayed Quote.46.71%
KERING -1.62% 471.35 Real-time Quote.16.40%
L'ORÉAL -1.47% 247.4 Real-time Quote.24.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (TH
01:24pWeaker make-up demand drags on L'Oreal in North America
RE
07/15ESTEE LAUDER : Promotes Sara E. Moss to Vice Chairman
AQ
07/12ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies Promotes Sara E. Moss to Vice Chairman
PU
07/02ESTEE LAUDER : Forbes Ranks The Estée Lauder Companies #1 Best Employer for Wome..
PU
07/02ESTEE LAUDER : Announces Key Leadership Updates for Smashbox and GLAMGLOW
AQ
07/02ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Key Leadership Updates for S..
PU
06/21ESTEE LAUDER : Expands its Animal Welfare Partnerships
AQ
06/13ESTEE LAUDER : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/03ESTEE LAUDER : Advocacy Shines During Pride Month
AQ
05/30ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 786 M
EBIT 2019 2 558 M
Net income 2019 1 824 M
Debt 2019 481 M
Yield 2019 0,86%
P/E ratio 2019 39,0x
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,73x
EV / Sales2020 4,46x
Capitalization 69 501 M
Chart ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)
Duration : Period :
Estée Lauder Companies (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (TH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 186,04  $
Last Close Price 192,06  $
Spread / Highest target 9,34%
Spread / Average Target -3,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Demsey Executive Group President
Jane Hertzmark Hudis Group President
William P. Lauder Executive Chairman
Tracey Thomas Travis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)46.71%69 501
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY26.20%290 966
L'OREAL SA (ADR)--.--%156 809
UNILEVER PLC22.02%151 525
UNILEVER (NL)12.95%145 644
UNILEVER NV (ADR)9.93%145 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group