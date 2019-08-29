CIRCULARS: MAJOR DISPOSAL AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO 20% INTEREST IN A TARGET COMPANY AND NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser for independent advice.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in eSun Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s), or to the licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

eSun Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 571)

MAJOR DISPOSAL AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO

20% INTEREST IN A TARGET COMPANY

AND

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Independent Financial Adviser to

the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders

Capitalised terms used in the lower portion of this cover page shall have the same respective meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this circular.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 8 to 19 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee is set out on page 20 of this circular. A letter from Red Sun Capital Limited, the Independent Financial Adviser, to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, is set out on pages 21 to 46 of this circular.

A notice convening the SGM to be held at Grand Ballroom 5, Level B, Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, 180 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Aberdeen, Hong Kong on Friday, 20 September 2019 at 9:00 a.m. is set out on pages 118 and 119 of this circular.

Shareholders are advised to read the Notice of SGM and if you are not able to attend the SGM or its adjournment (as the case may be) in person but wish to exercise your right as a Shareholder, please complete and sign the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposit the same with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible, but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the SGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should you so wish and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

30 August 2019