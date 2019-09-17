eSun : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PUBLIC FLOAT AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PUBLIC FLOAT

AND

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

The board of directors ("Board" and "Directors", respectively) of eSun Holdings Limited ("Company") was just informed that, on 16 September 2019, Mr. Yu Cheuk Yi and Ms. Yu Siu Yuk (collectively "YUs") have jointly purchased 902,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.50 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares"), representing approximately 0.06% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement ("Purchase"). Immediately after completion of the Purchase, YUs hold an aggregate of 149,982,000 Shares, representing approximately 10.05% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. As YUs have become substantial shareholders of the Company, YUs have become core connected persons of the Company under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules" and "Stock Exchange", respectively) and the Shares held by YUs will be excluded from the public float of the Company.

Taking into account the Shares held by YUs and other core connected persons of the Company, the public float of the Company is approximately 14.95% as at the date of this announcement, which has fallen below 25% of the total issued share capital of the Company held by the public ("Minimum Prescribed Percentage") as prescribed by Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, the table below sets out the shareholding structure of the Company as at the date of this announcement: