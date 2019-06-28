Log in
eSun : Change of Address of Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office in Hong Kong

06/28/2019 | 12:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Change of Address of

Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office in Hong Kong

eSun Holdings Limited ("Company") announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited ("Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

For and on behalf of

eSun Holdings Limited

Wong Lai Chun

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises four Executive Directors, namely Messrs. Lui Siu Tsuen, Richard (Chief Executive Officer), Chew Fook Aun, Lam Hau Yin, Lester and Yip Chai Tuck; one Non-executive Director, namely Madam U Po Chu; and four Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Messrs. Low Chee Keong (Chairman), Alfred Donald Yap and Lo Kwok Kwei, David and Dr. Ng Lai Man, Carmen.

eSun Holdings Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
