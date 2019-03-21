Log in
ESUN HOLDINGS LIMITED
(0571)

End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/20
1.25 HKD   0.00%
1.25 HKD   0.00%
eSun : PROFIT WARNING

03/21/2019 | 06:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform Shareholders and potential investors that the consolidated loss attributable to the owners of the Company for the six months ended 31 January 2019 is expected to increase significantly as compared to that recorded by the Group for the same period in 2018, which is primarily due to a net decrease in fair value of investment properties of the Group during the period under review.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by eSun Holdings Limited ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO").

The Company acts as an investment holding company and the principal activities of its subsidiaries include the development, operation of and investment in media and entertainment, music production and distribution, the investment in and production and distribution of television programmes, films and video format products, cinema operation, property development for sale and property investment for rental purposes as well as the development, operation of and investment in cultural, leisure, entertainment and related facilities.

Based on the preliminary unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 31 January 2019 ("Period"), the board of directors of the Company ("Board") wishes to inform shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") and potential investors that the consolidated loss attributable to the owners of the Company for the Period is expected to increase significantly from that of the unaudited consolidated loss attributable to the owners of the Company of approximately HK$14.3 million for the corresponding period in 2018.

The expected increase in consolidated loss attributable to the owners of the Company for the Period is primarily due to a net decrease in fair value of investment properties of the Group during the period under review.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Group's management according to the information that is currently available and the preliminary unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Period which have not yet been reviewed by the Company's audit committee. The unaudited interim results of the Group for the Period are expected to be published on 26 March 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are, therefore, advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board eSun Holdings Limited Lui Siu Tsuen, Richard Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 21 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Messrs. Lui Siu Tsuen, Richard (Chief Executive Officer), Chew Fook Aun, Lam Hau Yin, Lester and Yip Chai Tuck; one Non-executive Director, namely Madam U Po Chu; and four Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Messrs. Low Chee Keong (Chairman), Lo Kwok Kwei, David and Alfred Donald Yap and Dr. Ng Lai Man, Carmen.

Disclaimer

eSun Holdings Limited published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 10:39:06 UTC
