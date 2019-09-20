eSun : Poll Results of the Special General Meeting Held on 20 September 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Poll Results of the Special General Meeting

Held on 20 September 2019

The board of directors ("Board") of eSun Holdings Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the Company's notice of the special general meeting ("SGM") dated 30 August 2019 ("Resolution") was duly passed by the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") by way of poll at the SGM held on Friday, 20 September 2019.

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 30 August 2019 ("Circular") and the notice of the SGM of the same date. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolution was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on Friday, 20 September 2019.

The poll results of the SGM were as follows:

Number of votes cast (Approximate percentage of Total number Ordinary Resolution(Note 1) total number of votes cast)(Note 2) of votes cast For Against To approve, ratify and confirm the Sale and 41,200,953 0 41,200,953 Purchase Agreement (as defined in the (100%) (0%) Circular) and the transactions contemplated thereunder ("Transaction"); and to authorise the directors of the Company to implement and/or give full effect to or in connection with the Transaction.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company at the SGM.

