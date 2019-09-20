eSun : Poll Results of the Special General Meeting Held on 20 September 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Poll Results of the Special General Meeting
Held on 20 September 2019
The board of directors ("Board") of eSun Holdings Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the Company's notice of the special general meeting ("SGM") dated 30 August 2019 ("Resolution") was duly passed by the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") by way of poll at the SGM held on Friday, 20 September 2019.
Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 30 August 2019 ("Circular") and the notice of the SGM of the same date. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolution was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on Friday, 20 September 2019.
The poll results of the SGM were as follows:
|
|
Number of votes cast
|
|
|
(Approximate percentage of
|
Total number
|
Ordinary Resolution(Note 1)
|
total number of votes cast)(Note 2)
|
of votes cast
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To approve, ratify and confirm the Sale and
|
41,200,953
|
0
|
41,200,953
|
Purchase Agreement (as defined in the
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
Circular) and the transactions contemplated
|
|
|
|
thereunder ("Transaction"); and to
|
|
|
|
authorise the directors of the Company to
|
|
|
|
implement and/or give full effect to or in
|
|
|
|
connection with the Transaction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company at the SGM.
Notes:
-
The full text of the Resolution is set out in the notice of the SGM.
-
The percentages of the voting as stated above are based on the total number of votes cast at the SGM.
-
As at the date of the SGM, there were a total of 1,491,854,598 issued Shares. LSD and its associate(s), Dr. Lam Kin Ngok, Peter and Mr. Lam Hau Yin, Lester, holding 1,118,848,958 Shares in aggregate (representing approximately 75% of the total issued Shares), were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the Resolution at the SGM was 373,005,640 Shares (representing approximately 25% of the total issued Shares). There was no Share entitling the Shareholder to attend but abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.
-
The Shareholders who stated their intention in the Circular to abstain from voting on the Resolution did abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM.
-
Tricor Tengis Limited, the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineers for the purpose of vote-taking in respect of the Resolution at the SGM.
By order of the Board
eSun Holdings Limited
Wong Lai Chun
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 20 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Messrs. Lui Siu Tsuen, Richard (Chief Executive Officer), Chew Fook Aun, Lam Hau Yin, Lester and Yip Chai Tuck; one Non-executive Director, namely Madam U Po Chu; and four Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Messrs. Low Chee Keong (Chairman), Lo Kwok Kwei, David and Alfred Donald Yap and Dr. Ng Lai Man, Carmen.
