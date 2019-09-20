Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  ESun Holdings Limited    0571   BMG3135M1148

ESUN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0571)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

eSun : Poll Results of the Special General Meeting Held on 20 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 05:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Poll Results of the Special General Meeting

Held on 20 September 2019

The board of directors ("Board") of eSun Holdings Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the Company's notice of the special general meeting ("SGM") dated 30 August 2019 ("Resolution") was duly passed by the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") by way of poll at the SGM held on Friday, 20 September 2019.

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 30 August 2019 ("Circular") and the notice of the SGM of the same date. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolution was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on Friday, 20 September 2019.

The poll results of the SGM were as follows:

Number of votes cast

(Approximate percentage of

Total number

Ordinary Resolution(Note 1)

total number of votes cast)(Note 2)

of votes cast

For

Against

To approve, ratify and confirm the Sale and

41,200,953

0

41,200,953

Purchase Agreement (as defined in the

(100%)

(0%)

Circular) and the transactions contemplated

thereunder ("Transaction"); and to

authorise the directors of the Company to

implement and/or give full effect to or in

connection with the Transaction.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company at the SGM.

- 1 -

Notes:

  1. The full text of the Resolution is set out in the notice of the SGM.
  2. The percentages of the voting as stated above are based on the total number of votes cast at the SGM.
  3. As at the date of the SGM, there were a total of 1,491,854,598 issued Shares. LSD and its associate(s), Dr. Lam Kin Ngok, Peter and Mr. Lam Hau Yin, Lester, holding 1,118,848,958 Shares in aggregate (representing approximately 75% of the total issued Shares), were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the Resolution at the SGM was 373,005,640 Shares (representing approximately 25% of the total issued Shares). There was no Share entitling the Shareholder to attend but abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.
  4. The Shareholders who stated their intention in the Circular to abstain from voting on the Resolution did abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM.
  5. Tricor Tengis Limited, the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineers for the purpose of vote-taking in respect of the Resolution at the SGM.

By order of the Board

eSun Holdings Limited

Wong Lai Chun

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 20 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Messrs. Lui Siu Tsuen, Richard (Chief Executive Officer), Chew Fook Aun, Lam Hau Yin, Lester and Yip Chai Tuck; one Non-executive Director, namely Madam U Po Chu; and four Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Messrs. Low Chee Keong (Chairman), Lo Kwok Kwei, David and Alfred Donald Yap and Dr. Ng Lai Man, Carmen.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

eSun Holdings Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 09:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESUN HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:27aESUN : Poll Results of the Special General Meeting Held on 20 September 2019
PU
09/17ESUN : Announcement in relation to public float and suspension of trading
PU
08/29CIRCULARS : Major disposal and connected transaction - sale and purchase agreeme..
PU
08/29ESUN : Form of Proxy for Special General Meeting on 20 September 2019
PU
08/29ESUN : Major disposal and connected transaction - sale and purchase agreement in..
PU
07/17ESUN : Change of Address of Share Registrar and Transfer Office in Bermuda
PU
06/28JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : Profit Warning Announcement of Lai Fung Holdings Limited
PU
06/28ESUN : Change of Address of Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office in Hong K..
PU
06/12JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : Unaudited Third Quarterly Results of a Subsidiary Media Asi..
PU
04/30ESUN : Poll Results of the Special General Meeting Held on 30 April 2019
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 1 805 M
Chart ESUN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
eSun Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESUN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,21  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Siu Tsuen Lui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chee Keong Low Chairman
Alfred Donald Yap Independent Non-Executive Director
Po Chu U. Non-Executive Director
Lai Man Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESUN HOLDINGS LIMITED1.68%230
VIVENDI17.95%33 751
BOLLORÉ7.66%12 217
VIACOM-1.91%10 499
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.1.91%6 365
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-2.25%5 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group