eSun : Profit Warning

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform Shareholders and potential investors that, based on the preliminary unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, the Group expects to record a consolidated loss attributable to the owners of the Company for the year ended 31 July 2019 as compared to a consolidated profit for the year ended 31 July 2018, which is primarily due to a significant decrease in fair value gain arising from revaluation of the Group's investment properties and the absence of profit contribution from the property sales of a joint venture project of the Group as the sale of the project has been completed.

This announcement is made by eSun Holdings Limited ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO").

The Company acts as an investment holding company and the principal activities of its subsidiaries include the development, operation of and investment in media and entertainment, music production and distribution, the investment in and production and distribution of television programmes, films and video format products, cinema operation, property development for sale and property investment for rental purposes as well as the development and operation of and investment in cultural, leisure, entertainment and related facilities.

