eSun : RESTORATION OF PUBLIC FLOAT AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

ESUN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0571)
RESTORATION OF PUBLIC FLOAT AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

09/26/2019 | 12:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RESTORATION OF PUBLIC FLOAT

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcement of eSun Holdings Limited ("Company") dated 17 September 2019 ("Announcement") in relation to the public float of the Company and the suspension of trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Restoration of Public Float

The Company was informed by YUs by way of their disclosure of interest filings that YUs have disposed of an aggregate of 1,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 0.067% of the total issued share capital of the Company, to an independent third party ("Purchaser") on 25 September 2019 ("Disposal").

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the Purchaser is not a core connected person (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company and is a member of the public (within the meaning of Rule 8.24 of the Listing Rules). Following completion of the Disposal, the shareholding interests in the Company held by YUs have been reduced from 149,982,000 Shares to 148,982,000 Shares, representing approximately 9.986% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. Accordingly, YUs have ceased to be the substantial shareholders (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company and have become members of the public (within the meaning of Rule 8.24 of the Listing Rules), and their shareholding interests in the Company will be included in the public float of the Company.

Immediately after the completion of the Disposal, 373,005,640 Shares, representing approximately 25.003% of the total issued share capital of the Company, are held by the public. Accordingly, the Company's public float has been restored at the Minimum Prescribed Percentage in compliance with Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, the table below sets out the shareholding structure of the Company immediately after the completion of the Disposal and as at the date of this announcement:

Approximate

percentage of

the total issued

Number of

share capital of

Shareholders

Shares

the Company

(Note 1)

LSD

1,113,260,072

74.623%

Dr. Peter Lam

2,794,443

0.187%

Mr. Lester Lam

2,794,443

0.187%

Public shareholders (including YUs (Note 2))

373,005,640

25.003%

Total

1,491,854,598

100.000%

Notes:

  1. The total number of issued Shares as at 26 September 2019 (1,491,854,598 Shares) has been used in the calculation of the approximate percentage.
  2. Based on the disclosure of interests notices received by the Company, as at 25 September 2019, Mr. Yu Cheuk Yi and Ms. Yu Siu Yuk were both taken to be interested in the same 148,982,000 Shares (approximately 9.986% of the total issued Shares), which were held jointly by them.

Resumption of Trading

Trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was suspended from 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 pending the restoration of minimum public float of the Shares. An application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange with effect from 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, 26 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

eSun Holdings Limited

Lui Siu Tsuen, Richard

Executive Director and

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Messrs. Lui Siu Tsuen, Richard (Chief Executive Officer), Chew Fook Aun, Lam Hau Yin, Lester and Yip Chai Tuck; one Non-executive Director, namely Madam U Po Chu; and four Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Messrs. Low Chee Keong (Chairman), Lo Kwok Kwei, David and Alfred Donald Yap and Dr. Ng Lai Man, Carmen.

Disclaimer

eSun Holdings Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 04:17:01 UTC
