ESURE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) eSure Group Plc
PU
ESURE : Form 8.3 - esure Group plc
PU
ESURE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) eSure Group Plc
PU
Esure : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) eSure Group Plc

09/03/2018

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Deutsche Bank AG London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

esure Group plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

esure Group plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

31/08/2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

GBP

Lowest price per unit paid/received

GBP

1/12p ordinary

Purchase

22,180

2.7960

2.7888

1/12p ordinary

Sales

12,533

2.7975

2.7879

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

1/12p ordinary

SWAP

Long

3

2.7897GBP

1/12p ordinary

SWAP

Long

12

2.7889GBP

1/12p ordinary

SWAP

Long

40

2.7897GBP

1/12p ordinary

SWAP

Long

41

2.7913GBP

1/12p ordinary

SWAP

Long

42

2.7879GBP

1/12p ordinary

SWAP

Long

132

2.7887GBP

1/12p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,041

2.7960GBP

1/12p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,107

2.7883GBP

1/12p ordinary

SWAP

Long

5,364

2.7974GBP

1/12p ordinary

SWAP

Short

1,041

2.7938GBP

1/12p ordinary

SWAP

Short

1,393

2.7888GBP

1/12p ordinary

SWAP

Short

1,607

2.7902GBP

1/12p ordinary

SWAP

Short

13,383

2.7901GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

03/09/2018

Contact name:

Jasim Baloch

Telephone number:

0121 407 9093

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Esure Group plc published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 09:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
