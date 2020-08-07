Établissements Maurel & Prom : Consolidated results at 30 June 2020

Cash position of $212 million at 30 June 2020 versus $231 million at 31 December 2019, after a $37.5 million repayment towards the Term Loan in first half 2020

At its meeting of 6 August 2020, chaired by Aussie Gautama, the Board of Directors of the Maurel & Prom Group ("M&P", "the Group") approved the financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2020.

Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer of Maurel & Prom, stated: "M&P has demonstrated its resilience in the face of a challenging economic environment, thanks to a wide-rangingadaptation plan aimed at preserving the Group's liquidity. The reduction in operating and investment expenditure allowed the Group to maintain a relatively stable cash position over the period. We remain committed to actively pursue this financial discipline while actively preparing for the resumption of development and growth activities as soon as conditions allow."

Economic environment and production

The oil markets were severely disrupted in first-half 2020 as a result of the economic slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak. Consequently, oil prices plummeted, with Brent dropping below $20/bbl in March, albeit briefly. Prices have since risen gradually and been hovering above $40/bbl since mid-June, most notably following OPEC's announcement of production cuts.

M&P's working interest production for first-half 2020 stood at 26,917 boepd, up 6% from first-half 2019 (25,326 boepd) following the integration of production in Angola.

In Gabon, the Group made voluntary, targeted production cuts on the Ezanga permit in the second quarter, taking advantage of the period of low crude prices to temporarily suspend output at certain wells and consequently improve reservoir conditions for the future. To this effect, and in conjunction with work on water injection, total production was voluntarily limited to 20,000 bopd (or 16,000 bopd for M&P working interest). Further production cuts are expected in the second half of the year, this time under the quotas set by OPEC.

Financial performance

Group consolidated sales totalled $142 million in first-half 2020, down 38% on the same period in 2019. EBITDA stood at $18 million, versus $137 million in first-half 2019. Meanwhile, the cost-reduction plan launched in the second quarter of 2020 has begun to yield results. A 20% reduction in operating and G&A expenses has been observed from first-half 2019 on a like-for-like basis, excluding the acquisition of the assets in Angola.

In addition to depreciation and amortisation totalling $65 million in first-half 2020, the Group recognised a one-time impairment charge on consolidated assets in production and development of $474 million at 30 June 2020. This was driven by adjustments made to assumptions on oil price in light of the current situation (particularly an average Brent price of $37/bbl in 2020, then $43/bbl in 2021, $53/bbl in 2022, and a long-term price of $56/bbl in constant currency), as well as revised cost and production profiles.

A one-time charge of $30 million was also recognised for exploration activities. This comprised $18 million in expenses incurred on the Kama-1 exploration well in Gabon and $11 million in costs related to the seismic acquisition campaign in Sicily.

Financial income came in at negative $12 million versus negative $17 million in first-half 2019. The improvement was due to the decrease in Libor, the benchmark rate for the Group's borrowings. Debt reprofiling costs were capitalised for $3.5 million.

Page 3 of 5