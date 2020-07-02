Log in
Maurel & Prom: Biannual Update on the Liquidity Agreement

07/02/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between Etablissements Maurel & Prom (Paris:MAU) (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070, “M&P”) and Natixis ODDO BHF, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of 30 June 2020:

  • 233,047 M&P shares
  • €197,519.1

At the date of signing the contract on 19 June 2018, the following assets were booked on the liquidity account:

  • 11,090 M&P shares
  • €1,271,475.6

Over the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020, the following transactions were carried out:

  • 695 purchase transactions
  • 634 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 461,015 shares and € 1,030,970.7 for purchase transactions
  • 436,774 shares and € 973,011.9 for sale transactions

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris
CAC All-Tradable – CAC Small – CAC Mid & Small – PEA-PME and SRD eligible
Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 365 M 411 M 411 M
Net income 2020 -161 M -181 M -181 M
Net Debt 2020 422 M 475 M 475 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,09x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 339 M 382 M 382 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 763
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart ÉTABLISSEMENTS MAUREL & PROM
Duration : Period :
Établissements Maurel & Prom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ÉTABLISSEMENTS MAUREL & PR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,70 €
Last Close Price 1,73 €
Spread / Highest target 363%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Cleret de Langavant Chief Executive Officer
Aussie B. Gautama Chairman
Philippe Corlay Chief Operating Officer
Roman A. Gozalo Independent Director
Nathalie Delapalme Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ÉTABLISSEMENTS MAUREL & PROM-38.72%382
CNOOC LIMITED-30.63%49 655
CONOCOPHILLIPS-37.35%43 691
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-40.47%29 021
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-43.93%20 488
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-36.91%15 744
