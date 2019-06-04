Etalon : Delivers Schastye v Olimpiyskoy Derevne

ETALON GROUP PLC ('Etalon Group' or the 'Company'), one of Russia's largest and longest-established development and construction companies, announces that it has delivered its Schastye V Olimpiyskoy Derevne project in western Moscow. The project has a total NSA of 6.5 ths sqm, including 5 ths sqm of residential area and includes a 14-storey building with two levels of underground parking.

Schastye v Olimpiyskoy Derevne is a business class residential complex located in Moscow's western administrative district, only four kilometres away from Schastye na Leninskom, which is another business class project that was delivered at the end of May. An original landscaping project for the private territory surrounding the building will provide residents with green space. Within the vicinity of the residential complex are four schools, kindergartens, a swimming pool, an aquapark, as well as sports and shopping centres. The picturesque Shkolnikov Park and Ochakov Ponds are located just 150 metres from the complex. Schastye v Olimpiyskoy Derevne is within walking distance of the Yugo-Zapadnaya metro station, and it also offers convenient access to major thoroughfares: Michurinskiy Prospekt, Lobachevskiy Prospekt and Vernadskiy Prospekt.

With the completion of the Schastye v Olimpiyskoy Derevne project, Etalon Group has now delivered 53 ths sqm of NSA since the beginning of 2019.

Schastye v Olimpiyskoy Derevne became part of the Etalon Group portfolio following the acquisition of a controlling stake in Leader-Invest in February 2019. All NSA sold at Schastye v Olimpiyskoy Derevne project from 19 February 2019 onward will be included in Etalon Group's consolidated financial results starting from 1H 2019.

Founded in 1987, Etalon Group has become one of Russia's largest development and construction corporations. The Company focuses on middle class residential real estate in the Moscow and St Petersburg metropolitan areas, where it operates through its Etalon Invest and Etalon LenSpetsSMU subsidiaries. With a more than 30-year history, Etalon Group has one of the longest and most successful track records in the Russian real estate industry; since its inception, Etalon Group has commissioned 6.3 million sqm.

Etalon Group's traditionally conservative approach managing its financial position, solid cash generation and strict working capital management have enabled the company to maintain a secure liquidity position: net cash as of 31 December 2018 was RUB 2.2 billion.

The Company is vertically integrated, which helps it to control costs, quality and timing, as well as to demonstrate best-in-class profitability. Etalon Group employs over 5,000 people, and its nationwide sales and marketing network covers 58 Russian cities.

In February 2019 Etalon Group acquired 51% of the shares of Leader-Invest, one of Moscow's largest residential developers in terms of land bank and number of projects currently available for sale.

As of 31 December 2018, Etalon Group's assets comprised 76 projects, including 40 Leader-Invest projects and a construction and maintenance division, with a total of 3.4 million sqm of unsold net sellable area. Knight Frank valued the Company's total assets under management at RUB 186,908 million.

For the year ended 31 December 2018, Etalon Group's new contract sales totalled 628 ths sqm, or RUB 68,731 million. Deliveries in 2018 amounted to 479 ths sqm.

The Company recorded revenue of RUB 72.3 billion and EBITDA of RUB 5.7 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Etalon Group's GDRs have been traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 20 April 2011.

