ETALON GROUP LTD

ETALON GROUP LTD

(ETLN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/08 03:00:08 am
2.21 USD   -1.78%
2.21 USD   -1.78%
02:43aETALON : Named Developer of the Year at Urban Awards
PU
06/24ETALON : Gains Control of ZIL-Yug Project
PU
06/21ETALON : Delivers Schastye v Tsaritsyno Project
PU
Etalon : Named Developer of the Year at Urban Awards

07/08/2019 | 02:43am EDT

ETALON GROUP PLC ('Etalon Group' or the 'Company'), one of Russia's largest and longest-established development and construction companies, announces that it was named Developer of the Year at the prestigious 2019 Urban Awards, where two of its projects in St Petersburg were also recognised for excellence.

The Urban Awards ceremony is the leading professional awards nomination in Russia's residential development sector. Developer of the Year is given in recognition of a company's successful performance, contribution to the growth of the construction industry and consistent leadership in improving standards for residential real estate development.

Etalon Group's Petrovskiy Landmark project won two awards: Best Business Class Project Under Construction and Best Newcomer 2019. The Company's Fusion project won special recognition from Mitsubishi Electric for Implementation of Modern Technologies in Development.

This and other recent announcements are available on the Etalon Group website: www.etalongroup.com/investors/news/

Etalon Group IR Team

T: +44 20 8123 1328
E: info@etalongroup.com

EM

Sam VanDerlip
T: +44 7554 993 032
T: +7 499 918 3134
E: vanderlip@em-comms.com

Founded in 1987, Etalon Group has become one of Russia's largest development and construction corporations. The Company focuses on middle class residential real estate in the Moscow and St Petersburg metropolitan areas, where it operates through its Etalon Invest and Etalon LenSpetsSMU subsidiaries. With a more than 30-year history, Etalon Group has one of the longest and most successful track records in the Russian real estate industry; since its inception, Etalon Group has commissioned 6.3 million sqm.

Etalon Group's traditionally conservative approach managing its financial position, solid cash generation and strict working capital management have enabled the company to maintain a secure liquidity position: net cash as of 31 December 2018 was RUB 2.2 billion.

The Company is vertically integrated, which helps it to control costs, quality and timing, as well as to demonstrate best-in-class profitability. Etalon Group employs over 5,000 people, and its nationwide sales and marketing network covers 58 Russian cities.

In February 2019 Etalon Group acquired 51% of the shares of Leader-Invest, one of Moscow's largest residential developers in terms of land bank and number of projects currently available for sale.

As of 31 December 2018, Etalon Group's assets comprised 76 projects, including 40 Leader-Invest projects and a construction and maintenance division, with a total of 3.4 million sqm of unsold net sellable area. Knight Frank valued the Company's total assets under management at RUB 186,908 million.

For the year ended 31 December 2018, Etalon Group's new contract sales totalled 628 ths sqm, or RUB 68,731 million. Deliveries in 2018 amounted to 479 ths sqm.

The Company recorded revenue of RUB 72.3 billion and EBITDA of RUB 5.7 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Etalon Group's GDRs have been traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 20 April 2011.

8 July 2019

Disclaimer

Etalon Group plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 06:42:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 302 M
EBIT 2019 169 M
Net income 2019 100 M
Debt 2019 59,9 M
Yield 2019 8,50%
P/E ratio 2019 6,84x
P/E ratio 2020 3,57x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 664 M
Technical analysis trends ETALON GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,95  $
Last Close Price 2,25  $
Spread / Highest target 77,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gennadiy Filippovich Shcherbina Chief Executive Officer
Viacheslav Adamovich Zarenkov Chairman
Kirill Mikhaylovich Bagachenko Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dmitriy Viacheslavovich Zarenkov Non-Executive Director
Alexey Vladimirovich Kalinin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETALON GROUP LTD38.04%664
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-5.63%19 783
D.R. HORTON25.45%16 226
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD18.62%11 912
PULTEGROUP22.89%8 852
PERSIMMON-0.39%7 605
