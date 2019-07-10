Etalon : Notification of AGM

ETALON GROUP PLC ('Etalon Group' or the 'Company'), one of Russia's largest and longest-established residential real estate developers, announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders ('AGM') will be held at 36 Agias Elenis str., Galaxias Building, Block B, 6th floor, office 602, 1061, Nicosia, Cyprus on Friday, 2 August 2019, at 11 a.m. Cyprus time.

The following resolutions will be proposed at the AGM:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:

To receive and approve the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon and the Company's stand-alone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon. To approve a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 of USD 0.19 per share, such dividend to be payable on the 17 September 2019 to shareholders on record as at the 30 August 2019. To appoint KPMG LIMITED as auditor of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company. To authorise the Directors to set the auditor's remuneration.

The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy were sent to shareholders on 10 July 2019, and copies of these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The Notice of Meeting is also available on the Etalon Group website at www.etalongroup.com.

Founded in 1987, Etalon Group has become one of Russia's largest development and construction corporations. The Company focuses on middle class residential real estate in the Moscow and St Petersburg metropolitan areas, where it operates through its Etalon Invest and Etalon LenSpetsSMU subsidiaries. With a more than 30-year history, Etalon Group has one of the longest and most successful track records in the Russian real estate industry; since its inception, Etalon Group has commissioned 6.3 million sqm.

Etalon Group's traditionally conservative approach managing its financial position, solid cash generation and strict working capital management have enabled the company to maintain a secure liquidity position: net cash as of 31 December 2018 was RUB 2.2 billion.

The Company is vertically integrated, which helps it to control costs, quality and timing, as well as to demonstrate best-in-class profitability. Etalon Group employs over 5,000 people, and its nationwide sales and marketing network covers 58 Russian cities.

In February 2019 Etalon Group acquired 51% of the shares of Leader-Invest, one of Moscow's largest residential developers in terms of land bank and number of projects currently available for sale.

As of 31 December 2018, Etalon Group's assets comprised 76 projects, including 40 Leader-Invest projects and a construction and maintenance division, with a total of 3.4 million sqm of unsold net sellable area. Knight Frank valued the Company's total assets under management at RUB 186,908 million.

For the year ended 31 December 2018, Etalon Group's new contract sales totalled 628 ths sqm, or RUB 68,731 million. Deliveries in 2018 amounted to 479 ths sqm.

The Company recorded revenue of RUB 72.3 billion and EBITDA of RUB 5.7 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Etalon Group's GDRs have been traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 20 April 2011.

