Etalon : 2019 Assets Value Reaches RUB 188 bln

10 March 2020

Etalon Group 2019 Assets Value Reaches RUB 188 bln

ETALON GROUP PLC ('Etalon Group' or the 'Company'), one of Russia's largest and longest-established development and construction companies, announces the results of its asset valuation as of 31 December 2019, conducted by Colliers International.

The total value of the Company's assets reached RUB 188 billion, or USD 3.0 billion at the Central Bank of Russia exchange rate as of 31 December 2019, which represents USD 10.3 per GDR.

Etalon Group's project portfolio, with unsold NSA of 3.3 million sqm at 33 projects under development and at completed residential complexes, was valued by Colliers International at RUB 176 billion.

This valuation also includes Etalon Group's construction and maintenance division, the value of which increased by 25% year-on-year to RUB 12 billion.

About Etalon Group

Founded in 1987, Etalon Group is one of Russia's largest development and construction companies. The Company focuses on middle class residential real estate in the Moscow and St Petersburg metropolitan areas. With a more than 30-year history, Etalon Group has one of the longest and most successful track records in the Russian real estate industry. Since its foundation, Etalon Group has commissioned 7 million sqm of real estate.

The Company is vertically integrated, which helps it to control costs, quality and timing, as well as maintain best-in-class profitability. Etalon Group employs over 5,000 people, and its nationwide sales and marketing network covers 58 Russian cities.

In 2019, Etalon Group acquired and consolidated 100% in Leader-Invest, one of Moscow's largest residential developers by size of land bank and number of projects currently available for sale.

Etalon Group's total assets comprise 33 projects under development, unsold inventory at completed residential complexesand commercial properties, with total unsold NSA of 3.3 million sqm, as well as construction and maintenance division.Colliers International valued the Company's total assets at RUB 188 billion as of 31 December 2019.

For the year ended 31 December 2019, Etalon Group's new contract sales totalled 630 ths sqm, or RUB 77.6 billion. Deliveries in 2019 amounted to 622 ths sqm.

The Company recorded revenue of RUB 72.3 billion and EBITDA of RUB 5.7 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Etalon Group's GDRs have been traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 20 April 2011 and on the Level 1 List of Moscow Exchange since 31 January 2020 under the ticker ETLN.