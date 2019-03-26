Eternit : 25/04/2019 AGM - Call Notice

ETERNIT S.A. - Under court-supervised reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 61.092.037/0001-81

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

CALL NOTICE

The shareholders of ETERNIT S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization ("Company") are hereby invited to convene at the Annual Shareholders Meeting ("ASM") to be held on April 25, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the auditorium on the 6th floor of the registered office of the Company located at Rua Dr. Fernandes Coelho, 85, 8º andar, Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, to consider and vote on the following agenda:

1. To consider and vote on the management accounts, the separate and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, composed of: balance sheet, statement of income, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in shareholders equity, statement of cash flows, statement of added value, notes to the financial statements, Management Report, Independent Auditor's Report and Audit Board Report;

2. To consider and vote on the allocation of the net income for fiscal year 2018;

4. To deliberate on setting up the Audit Board;

5. If set up, to fix at three (3) the number of members of the Audit Board;

6. To elect the members and alternate members of the Audit Board; and

7. To fix the Overall Compensation to be paid to Management and, if the respective bodies are set up, fix the compensation of Audit Board members for fiscal year 2019.

The documents pertaining to the matters to be considered and votes at the Annual Shareholders Meeting, which include, but are not limited to the Management Proposal and Proxy Statement for the Annual Shareholders Meeting, are available at the headquarters of the Company and on the Internet (www.eternit.com.br/ri, www.cvm.gov.br and www.bmfbovespa.com.br).

Eligibility and Representation

Shareholders of the Company may participate in the ASM either personally or through their legal representatives or proxies, or via absentee ballot, observing the instructions regarding the required documentation detailed in the Management Proposal, provided the shares are registered in their names with the stock transfer agent of the Company's book-entry shares, in accordance with article 126 of Brazilian Corporations Law.

Shareholders may provide proof of their ownership by submitting an updated statement of the share deposit account, issued by the custody agent within three (3) days prior to

from the ASM or, in its absence, their ownership may be verified by the Company by consulting its shareholder base during the Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Shareholders wishing to be represented by proxy must submit the original proxy instrument to the headquarters of the Company within 48 hours prior to the ASM. If they fail to do so, proxies may attend the meetings provided they bring the proxy instrument to the Meetings.

Shareholders who opt to exercise their absentee voting rights may: (i) complete and send the Absentee Ballot directly to the Company; or (ii) send their voting instructions to the Stock Transfer Agent; or (iii) send their voting instructions to the Custody Agent.

São Paulo, March 26, 2019

Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Chairman of the Board of Directors