Eternit : Beginning of the Quiet Period - 2Q19...

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISEDREORGANIZATION
Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.013.344
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Beginning of the Quiet Period - 2Q19 Earnings Release
Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization, (B3: ETER3), informs its shareholders and the general market that, in line with the best practices of Corporate Governance, it will enter its Quiet Period on July 30, 2019, fifteen days before the announcement of its results for the 2Q19.
During this period, Eternit will not comment on matters related to its results in order to ensure greater transparency and fairness in the provided information to the market.
Follows below the Schedule of the Announcement of Results - 2Q19:
|
Period
|
|
Event
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07/30/2019 to 08/13/2019
|
|
Quiet Period
|
|
|
|
08/14/2019 (Before market opening)
|
|
Announcement of 2Q19 Results
|
|
|
|
08/16/2019 - 10:00 a.m. (Brasilia)
|
|
Conference Call - 2Q19
|
|
|
São Paulo, July 25, 2019.
Investor Relations ri@eternit.com.br www.eternit.com.br/ir
Disclaimer
Eternit SA published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 12:04:11 UTC