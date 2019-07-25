Log in
Eternit : Beginning of the Quiet Period - 2Q19...

07/25/2019

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISEDREORGANIZATION

Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Beginning of the Quiet Period - 2Q19 Earnings Release

Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization, (B3: ETER3), informs its shareholders and the general market that, in line with the best practices of Corporate Governance, it will enter its Quiet Period on July 30, 2019, fifteen days before the announcement of its results for the 2Q19.

During this period, Eternit will not comment on matters related to its results in order to ensure greater transparency and fairness in the provided information to the market.

Follows below the Schedule of the Announcement of Results - 2Q19:

Period

Event

07/30/2019 to 08/13/2019

Quiet Period

08/14/2019 (Before market opening)

Announcement of 2Q19 Results

08/16/2019 - 10:00 a.m. (Brasilia)

Conference Call - 2Q19

São Paulo, July 25, 2019.

Investor Relations ri@eternit.com.br www.eternit.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

Eternit SA published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 12:04:11 UTC
