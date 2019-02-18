Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Eternit SA    ETER3   BRETERACNOR3

ETERNIT SA

(ETER3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/15
2.79 BRL   +0.72%
08:02aETERNIT : Beginning of the Quiet Period – 4Q18...
PU
02/11ETERNIT : Suspension of operations at mining company...
PU
01/16ETERNIT : Suspension of General Meeting of Creditors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eternit : Beginning of the Quiet Period – 4Q18...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 08:02am EST

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISED REORGANIZATION

Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Beginning of the Quiet Period - 4Q18 Earnings Release

Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization, (B3: ETER3), informs its shareholders and the general market that, in line with the best practices of Corporate Governance, it will enter its Quiet Period on February 25, 2019, fifteen days before the announcement of its results for the 4Q18.

During this period, Eternit will not comment on matters related to its results in order to ensure greater transparency and fairness in the provided information to the market.

Follows below the Schedule of the Announcement of Results - 4Q18:

Period

Event

02/25/2019 to 03/11/2019

Quiet Period

03/12/2019 (Before Market Opening)

Announcement of 4Q18 Results

São Paulo, February 18, 2019.

Investor Relations

Tel.: +55 (11) 3194-3881 ri@eternit.com.brwww.eternit.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

Eternit SA published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 13:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ETERNIT SA
08:02aETERNIT : Beginning of the Quiet Period – 4Q18...
PU
02/11ETERNIT : Suspension of operations at mining company...
PU
01/16ETERNIT : Suspension of General Meeting of Creditors
PU
01/10ETERNIT : suspends sale of asbestos fiber in...
PU
01/04ETERNIT : Information about 2019 Annual Shareholders...
PU
2018ETERNIT : Clarifications on the partial grant in the...
PU
2018ETERNIT : Payment of fractions of shares resulting...
PU
2018ETERNIT : New auction to sell fractions of shares...
PU
2018ETERNIT : Clarifications on partial validity of the...
PU
2018ETERNIT : Adjournment of the General Meeting of...
PU
More news
Chart ETERNIT SA
Duration : Period :
Eternit SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ETERNIT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Augusto Barcelos Barbosa Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Barsi Filho Chairman
Rodrigo Lopes da Luz Head-Administrative & Financial
Marcelo Munhoz Auricchio Independent Director
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETERNIT SA-0.36%27
CRH PLC14.15%24 591
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY14.51%14 940
HEIDELBERGCEMENT15.81%13 853
ULTRATECH CEMENT-13.82%13 235
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS10.58%11 919
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.