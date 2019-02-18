Eternit : Beginning of the Quiet Period – 4Q18...

ETERNIT S.A. - UNDER COURT-SUPERVISED REORGANIZATION
Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.013.344
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Beginning of the Quiet Period - 4Q18 Earnings Release
Eternit S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization, (B3: ETER3), informs its shareholders and the general market that, in line with the best practices of Corporate Governance, it will enter its Quiet Period on February 25, 2019, fifteen days before the announcement of its results for the 4Q18.
During this period, Eternit will not comment on matters related to its results in order to ensure greater transparency and fairness in the provided information to the market.
Follows below the Schedule of the Announcement of Results - 4Q18:
|
Period
|
Event
|
02/25/2019 to 03/11/2019
|
Quiet Period
|
03/12/2019 (Before Market Opening)
|
Announcement of 4Q18 Results
São Paulo, February 18, 2019.
Investor Relations
Tel.: +55 (11) 3194-3881 ri@eternit.com.brwww.eternit.com.br/ir
